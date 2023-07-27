Ireland vs Germany Match Prediction IRL 95 % Chance of Winning GER 5 % Bet Now! Ireland and Jersey lockhorns in Match 17 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Thursday, July 27 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Ireland vs Germany Chance of Winning

Ireland are coming off another dominating win in their last match against Jersey. Bowling first Ireland restricted Jersey to 78/9 in 20 overs on the back of a top notch bowling spell from Barry McCarthy (3/7) setting up the game for Ireland. Ireland then chased down the target in 10.2 overs to register their fourth win of the season.

Germany are coming off a loss against Jersey in their last match against Jersey. Bowling first, Germany conceded 190/5 in 20 overs. Sahir Naqash was the stand out performer with the ball for Germany finishing with figures of 3/37. In reply to Jersey’s huge total, Germany struggled to score runs and lost the match by 51 runs. Faisal Mubashir was the star performer with the bat smashing 57* runs off 50 balls on a losing cause.

Ireland’s Chance of Winning: 95%

Germany’s Chance of Winning: 5%

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Ireland vs Germany Betting Tips

Ireland captain Paul Stirling is having a great time in the qualifiers tournament. He has amassed 101 runs in four matches at an average of 50.50. The experienced right-hander will look to continue his good run of form and we expect Stirling to score more than 25 runs against Germany. .

Joshua van Heerden has been in excellent form for Germany, scoring runs consistently. In his previous match against Jersey, he scored 19 runs off 20 balls. In the qualifiers tournament so far, van Heerden has amassed 125 runs in four matches. Considering his recent form, we believe that he will score over 25 runs in the upcoming game against Ireland.

Ireland vs Germany Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a balanced track that has assisted both batters and bowlers. The results have been mixed so far in the qualifier tournament matches being played at this venue. The team batting first four of the seven matches, while the team bowling first won three matches with the average 1st innings score being 145 runs. Considering the recent results and the way the pitch has played out in the tournament we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Thursday, July 27 is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius with a 80% chance of precipitation, 82% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain on the match day.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paul Stirling All-rounder Ross Adair Batsman Harry Tector Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Neil Rock All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Mark Adair All-rounder Joshua Little Bowler Ben White Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland are in excellent form, having won all four of their matches in the qualifiers tournament. They are currently in second place in the points table, with eight points from four matches. Lorcan Tucker and Paul Stirling have been the star performers with the bat, scoring 128 runs and 101 runs respectively. Mark Adair and Barry McCarty have been the top performers with the ball, taking 11 wickets and 7 wickets respectively.

Germany Players List

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dieter Klein, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Faisal bin Mubashir, Sahir Naqash, Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Shakoor, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Michael Richardson, Zahid Zadran, Joshua van Heerden

Germany Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Venkatraman Ganesan All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Batsman Michael Richardson Wicket Keeper Faisal bin Mubashir Batsman Ghulam Ahmadi All-rounder Muslim Yar Ashraf All-rounder Sahir Naqash All-rounder Abdul Bashir Bowler Dylan Blignaut Bowler Vishnu Elam Bharathi Bowler Dieter Klein Bowler

Germany Recent Form

Germany has had a mixed bag of results winning three and losing two of their last five matches. They are currently positioned fourth on the points table with four points in four matches. Joshua van Heerden and Faisla Mubashir have been the star performers with the bat, scoring 125 runs and 78 runs respectively. Sahir Naqash and Ghulam Ahmadi have been the top performers with the ball, taking eight wickets and five wickets respectively.

Ireland vs Germany Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and Germany played one T20 match against each other with Ireland emerging victorious by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 1 match

Ireland Won: 1 match

Germany Won: 0 matches

Ireland vs Germany Betting Odds

Ireland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Ireland to win the match @ 1.02, considering how dominant Ireland has been in the tournament, we predict Scotland to emerge victorious against Germany.

Ireland vs Germany Top Batters

Lorcan Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Lorcan Tucker is the leading run-scorer for Ireland in the qualifiers tournament. In his last innings, Tucker remained unbeaten on 14 runs to close out the game . The 26 year old has amassed a total of 128 runs in three matches. Considering his recent run of form we believe Tucker to produce another match winning knock in the upcoming match against Germany.

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Germany

Joshua van Heerden has scored 125 runs in four matches in the qualifiers tournament. In his last outing, he scored 19 runs off 20 balls and struggled to score runs against Jersey. Heerden is one of the mainstay batters for Germany, and we back van Heerden to bounce back and be the top batter for Germany against Ireland. .

Ireland vs Germany Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been breathing fire with the ball in the ongoing European qualifiers tournament. Adair finished with figures of 1/17 in four overs in his last match. Adair is the leading wicket taker for Ireland in the tournament picking up 11 wickets in four matches. We back Adair to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Ireland against Germany.

Sahir Naqash to be the top bowler for Germany

Sahir Naqash has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Germany. In the four matches he has played in the tournament, Naqash has picked up eight wickets and is the leading wicket-taker for Germany in the competition. We believe that he will continue his good run with the ball and be the top bowler for Germany against Ireland.