Ireland vs Scotland Match Prediction SCO 43 % Chance of Winning IRL 57 % Bet Now! Ireland and Scotland lock horns in Match 21 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Friday, July 28 at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Ireland vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Ireland's last match against Germany was washed out without a ball being bowled and as a result, both teams share one point. Ireland has been a dominant force with the ball in the qualifier's tournament and are undefeated in the tournament. Stirling's squad will be up against another unbeaten team Scotland in a battle for the top spot in the points table.

Scotland are coming off another win in the tournament making it five wins in a row. They won their last match against Denmark by 33 runs in a rain-affected clash. Batting first Scotland scored 159/7 in 18 overs on the back of Richie Berrington's valiant half-century (60 runs off 32 balls). Scotland's bowling unit then put up a strong bowling performance as they restricted Denmark to 126/7 in 18 overs.

Ireland’s Chance of Winning: 57%

Scotland’s Chance of Winning: 43%

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Ireland vs Scotland Betting Tips

Ollie Hairs has been in phenomenal form in the qualifiers tournament so far smashing 244 runs in five matches including one century and a half-century. Considering his recent form we believe Hairs to be the safest bet to score over 25 runs against Irelan.

Ireland vs Scotland Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh has been a good batting surface with teams scoring over 170 runs on multiple occasions. The surface is hard and fast, with a little bit of grass cover offering swing with the new ball and as the game progresses spinners and bowlers bowling cutters, slower balls have been effective.

In the last eight T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won six matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. The average first innings score is 168 runs, and the average winning score was 159 runs.

Ireland won one match batting first and one match batting second at the Grange Cricket Club, while Scotland won three matches batting first. Based on these recent records, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Friday, July 28 is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius with a 50% chance of precipitation, 65% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain on the match day.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrew Balbirnie Batsman Harry Tector Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Neil Rock All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Mark Adair All-rounder Joshua Little Bowler Ben White Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland are in excellent form, having won all four of their matches in the qualifiers tournament. They are currently in second place in the points table, with eight points from four matches. Lorcan Tucker and Paul Stirling have been the star performers with the bat, scoring 128 runs and 101 runs respectively. Mark Adair and Barry McCarty have been the top performers with the ball, taking 11 wickets and 7 wickets respectively.

Scotland Players List

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brandon McMullen All-rounder Ollie Hairs Wicket Keeper George Munsey Batsman Richie Berrington All-rounder Tomas Mackintosh Batsman Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Bradley Currie All-rounder Chris Greaves All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Batsman Gavin Main Batsman

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland are undefeated in their last three T20 matches and are positioned at the top of the points table with five wins in five matches in the qualifiers tournament. Ollie Hairs ( 227 runs), George Munsey (218 runs) and Brandon McMullen (144 runs) are the stand out performers with the bat for Scotland. Gavin Main (10 wickets) and Safyaan Sharif (9 wickets) are the star performers with the ball.

Ireland vs Scotland Head-to-Head Record

Ireland and Scotland played 13 T20 matches against each other with Ireland emerging victorious eight matches, while Scotland managed to win three matches and two matches resulted in no contest.

Matches Played: 13 matches

Ireland Won: 8 matches

Scotland Won: 3 matches

No Result: 2 matches

Ireland vs Scotland Betting Odds

Ireland to win the match @ 1.63 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Ireland winning the match @ 1.63. Ireland has a better head-to-head record against Scotland and are unbeaten in the qualifiers tournament.

Ireland vs Scotland Top Batters

Lorcan Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Lorcan Tucker is the leading run-scorer for Ireland in the qualifiers tournament. In his last innings, Tucker remained unbeaten on 14 runs to close out the game. Th26-year-oldld has amassed a total of 128 runs in four matches. Considering his recent run of form we believe Tucker to produce another match-winning knock in the upcoming match against Scotland.

Ollie Hairs to be the top batter for Scotland

Ollie Hairs has been in phenomenal form and is the stand-out performer for Scotland in the qualifiers tournament. He has amassed 244 runs in five matches and is the leading run-scorer in the competition. In his last outing, he scored 17 runs but failed to kick on and score big and we believe Hairs to come good against the strong bowling lineup of Ireland and be the top batter for Scotland.

Ireland vs Scotland Top Bowlers

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been breathing fire with the ball in the ongoing European qualifiers tournament. Adair finished with figures of 1/17 in four overs in his last match. Adair is the leading wicket-taker for Ireland in the tournament picking up 11 wickets in four matches. We back Adair to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Ireland against Scotland.

Safyaan Sharif to be the top bowler for Scotland

Safyaan Sharif has led the Scotland bowling attack from the front by picking up wickets early in the innings and setting the tone for the rest of the bowlers to capitalise. Sharif has picked up nine wickets in five matches. We back Sharif to produce another match-winning spell against Ireland.