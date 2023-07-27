Italy vs Austria Match Prediction ITA 79 % Chance of Winning AUST 21 % Bet Now! Italy and Austria lockhorns in Match 18 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Thursday, July 27 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Italy vs Austria Chance of Winning

After a loss against Scotland on Monday, Italy got back to winning ways with a win over Denmark in their last match. Batting first Italy managed to get to a competitive total finishing at 150/8 in 20 overs. Harry Manenti scored a 35 ball half century and useful contributions from Anthony Mosca (29 runs and Ben Manenti (21 runs) proved to be game changing. Italy then bowled out Denmark for 124 runs in 19.3 overs on the back of a collective bowling effort led by their captain Gareth Berg (4/14) and Harry Manenti (3/22) to register their second win of the tournament. With the win over Denmark Italy are well and alive in the qualifiers tournament. They are currently positioned fifth with four points in four matches. The next game against Austria is a crucial one for Italy.

Austria are having a horrendous run in the qualifiers tournament losing all the five matches they played in the tournament. In their previous match Austria suffered a huge loss against Scotland where they were beaten by a margin off 166 runs. Austria opted to bowl first and the decision proved to be costly as their bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Scotland batsmen as they finished at 232/2 in 20 overs. Austria then failed to chase down the target and were bowled out for 66 runs in 16.3 overs, the second lowest total in the tournament. The Austrian side will now aim to end the tournament on a high and secure a victory against Italy in their last league match.

Italy’s Chance of Winning: 79%

Austria’s Chance of Winning: 21%

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Italy vs Austria Betting Tips

Harry Manenti has been in good touch scoring useful runs in the middle order for Italy. He scored a match-winning half century in the last game against Denmark. Manenti has amassed 73 runs in four matches in the qualifiers tournament. Considering his recent form, we believe Harry Manenti to come good and score over 20 runs against Austria. Italian captain Gareth Berg is leading his team from the front with the ball in hand. The 42 year old pacer has picked up 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 12.40 in the competition. He picked up a game winning four wicket haul in the game versus Denmark. We back Gareth Berg to continue his good run with the ball and pick over one wicket against Austria

Italy vs Austria Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a balanced track that has assisted both batters and bowlers. The results have been mixed so far in the qualifier tournament matches being played at this venue. The team batting first four of the seven matches, while the team bowling first won three matches with the average 1st innings score being 145 runs. Considering the recent results and the way the pitch has played out in the tournament we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Thursday, July 27 is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius with a 80% chance of precipitation, 82% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain on the match day.

Italy Players List

Gareth Berg (c), Stefano Bartolomeo, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Juston Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Anthony Mosca, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart, Sukhwinder Singh, Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Italy Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Justin Mosca All-rounder Gian Piero Meade Batsman Marcus Campopiano Batsman Gareth Berg All-rounder Anthony Mosca Wicket Keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Harry Manenti Batsman Grant Stewart Bowler Chrishan Kalugamage Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Jaspreet Singh Bowler

Italy Recent Form

Italy won two and lost one of their last three matches in the tournament. In their last game they won by margin off 26 runs against Denmark. Marcus Campopiano and Harry Manenti have been the star performers with the bat, scoring 87 runs and 73 runs respectively. Gareth Berg and Harry Manenti have been the top performers with the ball, taking ten wickets and nine wickets respectively.

Austria Players List

Hamid Shah, Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolas Laegsbaard.

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Taranjit Singh Bharaj Batsman Nicolas Laegsbaard Batsman Saif Ali Ahmed All-rounder Musa Mahmood Batsman Lucky Ali All-rounder Shangeev Thanikaithasan All-rounder Abdul Hashmi Wicket-Keeper Oliver Hald Bowler Jonas Henriksen Bowler Saud Munir Bowler Abdullah Mahmood Bowler

Austria Recent Form

Austria has not won a T20 match in their last five outings. They lost all five matches in the qualifiers tournament and are currently placed at the bottom of the table. Mark Simpson-Parker and Razmal Shigiwal have been the star performers with the bat for Austria

Italy vs Austria Head-to-Head Record

Italy has a dominant head-to-head record against Austria in T20 cricket. They have won four of the six matches they have played, with Austria winning two matches.

Matches Played: 6 matches

Italy Won: 4 matches

Austria Won: 2 matches

Italy vs Austria Betting Odds

Italy to win the match @1.20 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Italy to win the match @1.20, as Italy is a stronger side and has a better record against Austria. We predict Italy to win the match and register their third win of the tournament.

Italy vs Austria Top Batters

Marcus Campopiano to be the top batter for Italy

Marcus Campopiano has scored match winning knocks for Italy in the qualifiers tournament. He has scored 87 runs in four matches in the competition. Considering his good run of form and recent performances we believe Campopiano to be the top batter for Italy against Austria.

Razmal Shigiwal to be the top batter for Austria

Razmal Shigiwal has been in good form for Austria in recent matches, scoring 73 runs in his last five innings, with a best of 33 against Ireland. He got off to a good start in all the matches but couldn't convert it into a big score. However, we believe that the captain of Austria Razmal Shigiwal is due a big score and will be the top batter for Austria against Italy.

Italy vs Austria Top Bowlers

Gareth Berg to be the top bowler for Italy

Gareth Berg has been the stand out performer with the ball for Italy. He has picked up 10 wickets in two matches.In the previous match Berg produced a match winning spell of 4/14 against Denmark. We predict Gareth Berg to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning spell against Austria.

Abdullah Akbarjan to be the top bowler for Austria

Abdullah Akbarjan has been a key contributor to Austria's bowling attack in T20 cricket. He has taken four wickets in five matches, with an economy rate of 7.99. Akbarjan is a death-overs specialist and is very effective with the ball at the 16-20 over period. We believe that he will be the top bowler for Austria against Italy.