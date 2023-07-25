Italy vs Denmark Match Prediction ITA 69 % Chance of Winning DEN 31 % Bet Now! Italy and Denmark lockhorns in Match 13 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Tuesday, July 25 at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Italy vs Denmark Chance of Winning

Italy are coming off a horrendous loss against Scotland in their previous match. The Scotland batsmen had the best time out in the middle, smashing 245/2 in 20 overs on the back of Ollie Hairs' scintillating hundred (127 runs) and Brand McMullen's phenomenal half-century (96 runs). Grant Stewart was the star performer with the ball for Italy, the right-arm fast bowler finishing with 1/22 in a high-scoring game.

In reply to Scotland's huge total, Italy never had a chance as their batting unit was bundled out for 90 runs in 12.4 overs. Grant Stewart was once again the star performer, smashing 41 runs in 21 balls on a losing cause. With the loss against Scotland, Italy's net run rate has taken a huge hit, and they have dropped to sixth on the points table.

After two consecutive losses, Denmark bounced back with a win over Austria in their previous game. Bowling first, Denmark restricted Austria to 97/9 in 20 overs thanks to Nicolaj Laegsgaard's four-wicket haul and Saud Munir's three-wicket haul. Denmark then chased down the target with eight wickets to spare (98/2 in 12.4 overs) to win their first match of the qualifiers tournament. The huge win over Austria has helped them in edging past Italy on net run rate as they move up to fifth position on the points table.

Italy’s Chance of Winning: 69%

Denmark’s Chance of Winning: 31%

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Italy vs Denmark Betting Tips

Wayne Madsen has the potential to score runs at a fast pace and can be a game-changer when he gets going. He scored a match-winning fifty in his first game of the qualifiers tournament, but unfortunately, he was unable to produce another match-winning innings in his last outing against Scotland. Madsen was one of the leading run-scorers in the recently concluded T20 Blast competition. Considering his recent form and stats, we believe that the 39-year-old right-hander will score over 25 runs against Denmark.

Italy vs Denmark Toss Prediction

The pitch at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced one that offers something for both batters and bowlers. The surface is hard and fast, with a little bit of grass cover.

In the last five T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. The average first innings score is 170 runs, and the average winning score was 161 runs. Based on these recent records, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Tuesday, July 25 is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 80% chance of precipitation, 66% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day.

Italy Players List

Gareth Berg (c), Stefano Bartolomeo, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Juston Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Anthony Mosca, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart, Sukhwinder Singh, Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Italy Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Justin Mosca All-rounder Gian Piero Meade Batsman Marcus Campopiano Batsman Gareth Berg All-rounder Anthony Mosca Wicket Keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Harry Manenti Batsman Grant Stewart Bowler Chrishan Kalugamage Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Jaspreet Singh Bowler

Italy Recent Form

Italy won one and lost two of their last three matches in the tournament. In their last game they faced a huge loss against the host team Scotland by a margin of 155 runs. Grant Stewart and Harry Manenti are the inform players for Italy.

Denmark Players List

Hamid Shah, Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolas Laegsbaard.

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Taranjit Singh Bharaj Batsman Nicolas Laegsbaard Batsman Saif Ali Ahmed All-rounder Musa Mahmood Batsman Lucky Ali All-rounder Shangeev Thanikaithasan All-rounder Abdul Hashmi Wicket-Keeper Oliver Hald Bowler Jonas Henriksen Bowler Saud Munir Bowler Abdullah Mahmood Bowler

Denmark Recent Form

Denmark won one and lost two of their last three matches in the qualifiers tournament. They won their last match against Austria by eight wickets and are positioned 5th on the points table. Saif Ahmed and Abdul Hashmi are the star performers for Denmark with the bat, while Saud Munir has been the stand out performer with the ball.

Italy vs Denmark Head to Head Record

Italy and Denmark played four matches in T20 cricket. Italy won two matches, Denmark won one match, and the other match ended in no result.

Matches Played: 4 matches

Italy Won: 2 matches

Denmark Won: 1 match

No Result: 1 match

Italy vs Denmark Bettings Odds

Italy to win the match @ 1.17 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Italy winning the match against Denmark at 1.17 (Parimatch). Italy has a dominant record against Denmark, having won their last two head-to-head matches. We back Italy to continue their winning streak and make it three in a row against Denmark.

Italy vs Denmark Top Batters

Wayne Madsen to be the top batter for Italy

Wayne Madsen has scored 53 runs in two matches in the tournament. He scored a match winning half century against Jersey and is looking in good form. We believe Madsen to come good against Denmark in an all important match for Italy.

Saif Ahmed to be the top batter for Denmark

Saif Ahmed is coming off a solid performance in his previous match smashing a match winning half century against Austria and remained unbeaten on 53* in 41 balls. He has amassed 106 runs in three matches in the tournament and has been in phenomenal form. We believe Ahmed to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning knock against Italy.

Italy vs Denmark Top Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Italy

Grant Stewart has been the stand out performer with the ball for Italy. He has picked up four wickets in two matches (3/29 vs Jersey & 1/22 vs Scotland). He is a very good death bowler and a wicket taker. We predict Stewart to produce a match winning spell against Denmark.

Saud Munir to be the top bowler for Denmark

Saud Munir picked up three wickets in his last outing against Austria. He troubled the opponent batsman with his pace and line & lengths. Munir has picked up 18 wickets in his last 10 T20 matches and we back Munir to be the top bowler for Denmark against Italy.