Italy vs Germany Match Prediction GER 37 % Chance of Winning ITA 63 % Bet Now! Italy and Germany lock horns in Match 19 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Friday, July 28 at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Italy vs Germany Chance of Winning

Italy's last game against Austria was washed out as a result both teams shared one point each. Italy has had a reasonably good tournament but they failed to cling onto crucial moments as a result ended up on the losing side. The Italian side managed to win two of their last three matches, they won against Jersey by 25 runs and Denmark by 26 runs. The two wins have kept Italy afloat in the tournament. Italy can edge past Germany and finish the tournament in third position if they win their next game against Germany.

Germany's last match had the same result as that of their next match opponent Italy. Their game against Ireland was washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled. Both teams share a point and as a result, Germany moves to fourth position with five points in five matches. Germany started their tournament with a loss and bounced back with two wins and lost momentum against Jersey. With one match to play and the third spot up for grabs, the Germans can finish at number three if they win their next match against Italy.

Italy’s Chance of Winning: 63%

Germany’s Chance of Winning: 37%

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Italy vs Germany Betting Tips

Joshua van Heerden has been the standout performer for Germany in the qualifiers tournament. Van Heerden has amassed 125 runs in four matches at an average of 41.67 and striking at 127.8 and we believe the 25-year-old to score over 30 runs against Italy.

Italy vs Germany Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh has been a good batting surface with teams scoring over 170 runs on multiple occasions. The surface is hard and fast, with a little bit of grass cover offering swing with the new ball and as the game progresses spinners and bowlers bowling cutters, slower balls have been effective.

In the last eight T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won six matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. The average first innings score is 168 runs, and the average winning score was 159 runs.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Friday, July 28 is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius with a 50% chance of precipitation, 65% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy with a high chance of rain on the match day.

Italy Players List

Gareth Berg (c), Stefano Bartolomeo, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Juston Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Anthony Mosca, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart, Sukhwinder Singh, Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Italy Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Justin Mosca All-rounder Gian Piero Meade Batsman Marcus Campopiano Batsman Gareth Berg All-rounder Anthony Mosca Wicket Keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Harry Manenti Batsman Grant Stewart Bowler Chrishan Kalugamage Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Jaspreet Singh Bowler

Italy Recent Form

Italy won two and lost one of their last three matches in the tournament. They are currently positioned third in the tournament with five points in five matches. Marcus Campopiano and Harry Manenti have been the star performers with the bat, scoring 87 runs and 73 runs respectively. Gareth Berg and Harry Manenti have been the top performers with the ball, taking ten wickets and nine wickets respectively.

Germany Players List

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dieter Klein, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Faisal bin Mubashir, Sahir Naqash, Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Shakoor, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Michael Richardson, Zahid Zadran, Joshua van Heerden

Germany Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Venkatraman Ganesan All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Batsman Michael Richardson Wicket Keeper Faisal bin Mubashir Batsman Ghulam Ahmadi All-rounder Muslim Yar Ashraf All-rounder Sahir Naqash All-rounder Abdul Bashir Bowler Dylan Blignaut Bowler Vishnu Elam Bharathi Bowler Dieter Klein Bowler

Germany Recent Form

Germany has had a mixed bag of results winning three and losing two of their last five matches. They are currently positioned fourth on the points table with four points in four matches. Joshua van Heerden and Faisla Mubashir have been the star performers with the bat, scoring 125 runs and 78 runs respectively. Sahir Naqash and Ghulam Ahmadi have been the top performers with the ball, taking eight wickets and five wickets respectively.

Italy vs Germany Head-to-Head Record

Italy and Germany have played seven T20 matches against each other. Italy has won four of these matches, while Germany has won three. In their most recent head-to-head encounter, Germany defeated Italy by eight wickets.

Matches Played: 7 matches

Italy Won: 4 matches

Germany Won: 3 matches

Italy vs Germany Betting Odds

Italy to win the match @ 1.48 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Italy winning the match at 1.48. Italy won two of their last three matches and has a better record against Germany. Considering the recent stats and performances we back Italy to win the match.

Italy vs Germany Top Batters

Marcus Campopiano to be the top batter for Italy

Marcus Campopiano has scored match-winning knocks for Italy in the qualifiers tournament. He has scored 87 runs in four matches in the competition. Considering his good run of form and recent performances we believe Campopiano to be the top batter for Italy against Germany.

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Germany

Joshua van Heerden has scored 125 runs in four matches in the qualifiers tournament. In his last outing, he scored 19 runs off 20 balls and struggled to score runs against Jersey. Heerden is one of the mainstay batters for Germany, and we back van Heerden to bounce back and be the top batter for Germany against Italy.

Italy vs Germany Top Bowlers

Gareth Berg to be the top bowler for Italy

Gareth Berg has been a star performer in the bowling department for Italy. He has picked up 10 wickets in two matches. In the previous match, Berg produced a match-winning spell of 4/14 against Denmark. We predict Gareth Berg to continue his good run of form and produce another match-winning spell against Germany.

Sahir Naqash to be the top bowler for Germany

Sahir Naqash has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Germany. In the four matches he has played in the tournament, Naqash has picked up eight wickets and is the leading wicket-taker for Germany in the competition. We believe that he will continue his good run with the ball and be the top bowler for Germany against Italy.