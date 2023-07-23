Italy vs Jersey Match Prediction ITA 47 % Chance of Winning JER 53 % Bet Now! Italy and Jersey lockhorns in Match 8 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Sunday, July 23 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Italy vs Jersey Chance of Winning

Italy came off a hard-fought loss against Ireland in their first match of the tournament. Italy restricted Ireland to 158/8 in 20 overs with the help of Gareth Berg and Harry Manenti's three-wicket hauls. In reply to Ireland's target, Italy faltered to chase down the target and ended up on the losing side by seven runs. Gareth Berg and Gian Meade were the standout performers with the bat for Italy. Italy are positioned 5th on the points table with zero points, and with five matches to play, Italy will hope to get underway with a win against Jersey in their upcoming match.

After a dominant performance in their opening game, Jersey lost their second match of the qualifiers tournament to Scotland by 14 runs. Having opted to bowl first, Jersey's bowlers backed their captain's decision by restricting Scotland to a below-par total of 149/6 in 20 overs. Charles Perchard, Elliot Miles, and Benjamin Ward all bowled exceptionally well, taking three wickets apiece.

Jersey then struggled to chase down the target, eventually losing the match by 14 runs. Benjamin Ward was the standout performer with the bat, smashing 47 runs in 29 balls. However, his efforts were not enough to take his team over the line. With the loss against Scotland, Jersey dropped down to third position on the points table with two points in two matches.

Italy’s Chance of Winning: 47%

Jersey’s Chance of Winning: 53%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Italy vs Jersey Betting Tips

Nick Greenwood has been in phenomenal form in the qualifiers tournament. He has amassed 86 runs in the two matches played. In his last outing, he scored a blistering knock of 36 runs off 27 balls, smashing three fours and one six. Considering his performances in the last two games, we believe that Greenwood will score over 25 runs against Italy.

Italian captain Gareth Berg has been one of the most consistent players with the ball for Italy. He picked up two wickets in his last game and almost won the match with the bat. We back Gareth Berg to continue his all-round dominance against Italy and score over 25 runs and pick up at least two wickets.

Italy vs Jersey Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a balanced track that has assisted both batters and bowlers. All three matches played at this venue in the qualifiers tournament so far have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score in the last three matches has been 180 runs, but a total of 160 runs has proven to be enough to win at this venue. The pitch slows down considerably in the second innings, making it tough for teams batting second. Therefore, we predict that teams winning the toss will be likely to bat first and defend the target.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Sunday, July 23 is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius with a 90% chance of precipitation, 78% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 24 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of showers during the match.

Italy Players List

Gareth Berg (c), Stefano Bartolomeo, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Juston Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Anthony Mosca, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart, Sukhwinder Singh, Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Italy Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Justin Mosca All-rounder Gian Piero Meade Batsman Marcus Campopiano Batsman Gareth Berg All-rounder Anthony Mosca Wicket Keeper Syed Naqvi All-rounder Harry Manenti Batsman Crishan Kalugamage Bowler Stefano di Bartolomeo Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Jaspreet Singh Bowler

Italy Recent Form

Italy has been in good form in their recent matches, winning six out of their last ten T20 matches. In their previous game, they gave Ireland a tough fight, losing by just seven runs. Gareth Berg and Benjamin Ward are two of the in-form players to watch out for against Jersey.

Jersey Players List

Charles Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward

Jersey Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Charlie Brennan Batsman Nick Greenwood All-rounder Asa Tribe Wicket keeper Jonty Jenner Batsman Charles Perchard Batsman Dominic Blampied All-rounder Josh Lawrenson All-rounder Elliot Miles Bowler Julius Sumerauer Bowler Benjamin Ward Bowler

Jersey Recent Form

Jersey has performed exceptionally well in the qualifiers tournament so far. They won their first match against Austria by eight wickets, but lost their second match against Scotland by 14 runs. Nick Greenwood and Jonty Jenner are the players to watch out for against Italy.

Italy vs Jersey Head to Head Record

Italy and Jersey have played four T20 matches against each other in international cricket. Jersey has won three of these matches, while Italy has won one. Jersey has won two of its three matches batting first, and one match batting second. Italy has won its only match batting second.

Matches Played: 4 matches

Italy Won: 1 match

Jersey Won: 3 matches

Italy vs Jersey Betting Odds

Jersey to win the match @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Jersey is the clear favourite to win the match. Jersey has a phenomenal record against Italy, with a 75% win rate. We believe that Jersey will continue their dominance against Italy and win the match.

Italy vs Jersey Top Batters

Anthony Mosca to be the top batter for Italy

Anthony Mosca looked in great touch in the previous game. He scored 19 runs and was timing the ball beautifully, unfortunately he couldn't kick on and make a huge impact. Mosca in his short T20 career has scored 141 runs at an average of 47 and striking at 129.36. We believe Anthony Mosca to score a match winning knock against Jersey.

Nick Greenwood to be the top batter for Jersey

Nick Greenwood has been the mainstay batter and the leading run-scorer for Jersey. He has amassed 86 runs in two matches at an average of 86. Greenwood scored a match-winning fifty in the first game of the tournament against Austria. Considering his recent form, we back Greenwood to be the top batter for Jersey against Italy.

Italy vs Jersey Top Bowlers

Gareth Berg to be the top bowler for Italy

Gareth Berg is one of Italy's main strike bowlers. In his last game against Ireland, he picked up three wickets. Berg is an effective swing bowler early in the innings, and he can also bowl variations and outfox the batsman at the death. We believe that Gareth Berg will continue his impressive run with the ball and be Italy's top bowler against Jersey.

Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey

Charles Perchard is coming off an impressive bowling performance in his last outing against Scotland. He picked up 2 wickets for 34 runs against Scotland and has picked up a total of 4 wickets in the tournament so far. We believe Perchard will produce another match-winning spell against Italy.