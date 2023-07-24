Jersey vs Ireland Match Prediction JER 14 % Chance of Winning IRL 86 % Bet Now! Jersey and Ireland lockhorns in Match 12 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Monday, July 24 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Jersey vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Ireland are coming off yet another dominating win in the ICC Men’s T20 European Regional Qualifiers 2024 against Austria. Batting first Ireland scored 226/4 on the back of Lorcan Tucker’s magical knock of (94 runs in 51 balls) and useful cameos from Ross Adair (46 runs in 24 balls) and Niel Rock (36 runs in 18 balls) set up the match for Ireland. The Irish then backed up their batsman by bundling out the Austrian batting unit for 98 runs in 18.4. Mark Adair continued his splendid run with the ball picking up four wickets for 13 runs in 3.4 overs, backed up by two wicket haul from Joshua Little and Curtis Campher. With the win over Austria Ireland solidified their place at the top of the table with six points in three matches.

Jersey are coming off a loss against Italy in their previous game. Bowling first Jersey conceded way too many runs as Italy finished at 183/8 in their 20 overs. Charles Perchard and Benjamin Ward picked up three wickets each, in reply to Italy’s total Jersey started off and were cruising at 84/2 at the halfway stage.Every batsman got starts but couldn't kick on and as a result Jersey ended up losing the match by 25 runs. They now lost their second match in a row and are positioned third on the points table with two points in three matches.

Jersey’s chance of winning: 14%

Ireland’s chance of winning: 86%

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Jersey vs Ireland Betting Tips

Lorcan Tucker scored 114 runs in three matches averaging 114 in the qualifiers tournament leading the Ireland team as the leading run-scorer in the competition. He smashed a match winning 51 ball 94 run knock in his last outing against Austria. The way Tucker has been racking runs we believe he is one of the safest batsmen to bet on and we back Tucker to continue his good run of form and score over 30 runs against Jersey.

Jersey’s top order batter Nick Greenwood is the leading run scorer in the tournament. Greenwood has scored over 30 runs in each of his last three innings in the tournament and has amassed 118 runs in three matches. Considering his good run of form we back Greenwood to score over 30 runs against Ireland.

Jersey vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a balanced track that has assisted both batters and bowlers. All four matches played at this venue in the qualifiers tournament so far have been won by the team batting first, with the latest being Italy winning over Jersey by 25 runs.

Considering the recent results and the way the pitch has played out in the tournament we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Monday, July 24 is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 59% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 10 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day with no chance of rain.

Jersey Players List

Charles Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Benjamin Ward

Jersey Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Charlie Brennan Batsman Nick Greenwood All-rounder Asa Tribe Wicket keeper Jonty Jenner Batsman Charles Perchard Batsman Dominic Blampied All-rounder Josh Lawrenson All-rounder Elliot Miles Bowler Julius Sumerauer Bowler Benjamin Ward Bowler

Jersey Recent Form

Jersey won one and lost two of their last three matches. They lost their last match against Italy by 25 runs and are positioned 3rd in the points table. Nick Greenwood has been the star performer with the bat, while Charles Perchard leads the wicket takers list with seven wickets in three matches.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young, Graham Hume.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paul Stirling All-rounder Ross Adair Batsman Harry Tector Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Neil Rock All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Mark Adair All-rounder Joshua Little Bowler Ben White Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

Ireland are in top form with all the three matches in the qualifiers tournament and are at the top of the table with six points in three matches. Lorcan Tucker and Paul Stirling are the star performers with the bat, while Mark Adair and Joshua Little are the top performers with the ball.

Jersey vs Ireland Head to Head Prediction

Ireland and Jersey have played two T20 matches against each other in international cricket, with Ireland winning both matches. Ireland has a 100% win record against Jersey. Both of Ireland's wins against Jersey came while chasing. The last time the two teams met, Jersey scored 105/10 batting first, and Ireland chased down the target in 14 overs.

Matches Played: 2 matches

Jersey Won: 0 matches

Ireland Won: 2 matches

Jersey vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to win the match @ 1.11 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Ireland to win the match @ 1.11. Ireland dominated against their opponents in the last three matches and are undefeated. Considering how good Ireland has performed in the tournament, we back Ireland to win the match against Jersey.

Jersey vs Ireland Top Batters

Nick Greenwood to be the top batter for Jersey

Nick Greenwood has been the star performer with the bat and the leading run-scorer for Jersey in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier 2024. In two matches, Greenwood has amassed 118 runs (36 runs vs Ireland, 50 runs vs Austria and 32 runs vs Italy) at an average of 86. He scored a match-winning fifty in the first game of the tournament against Austria. Considering his recent form, we predict that Greenwood will be the top batter for Jersey against Ireland.

Lorcan Tector to be the top batter for Ireland

Lorcan tucker is coming off a scintillating knock in his last game where he smashed 94 runs in 51 balls helping Ireland register their third win of the season. He has amassed a total of 114 runs in three matches. Considering his recent run of form we believe Tucker to produce another match winning knock in the upcoming match against Austria.

Jersey vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey

Charles Perchard has been in impressive form with the ball in the T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier. In his last match against Italy, he picked up 3 wickets for 39 runs. He has also picked up a total of 7 wickets in the tournament so far. We believe that Perchard will be a key player for Jersey in their match against Ireland.

Mark Adair to be the top bowler for Ireland

Mark Adair has been breathing fire with the ball in the ongoing European qualifiers tournament. Adair finished with figures of 4.13 in 3.4 overs in his last match. Adair is the leading wicket taker for Ireland in the tournament picking up 10 wickets in three matches. We back Adair to continue his good run of form and be the top bowler for Ireland against Jersey.