Scotland vs Austria Match Prediction SCO 97 % Chance of Winning AUST 3 % Bet Now! Scotland and Austria lock horns in Match 14 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Tuesday, July 25 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Scotland vs Austria Chance of Winning

Scotland are coming off a dominant win over Italy in their last match. Batting first Scotland smashed a mammoth 245/2 in 20 overs on the back of a magnificent century from Ollie Hairs (127 runs in 53 balls) and Brand McMullen's whirlwind half-century ( 96 runs in 50 balls). In reply to Scotland's huge score Italy were bundled out for 90 runs in 12.4 overs. Gavin Main on his return to the playing XI picked up five wicket haul. Safyann Sharif and Bradley Curie picked up two wickets each. With the win over Italy Scotland make it three wins in a row and is positioned second with six points in three matches.

Austria suffered yet another loss in the qualifiers tournament making it four losses in a row with the latest being against Denmark. Batting first Austria managed to score 97/9 in their 20 overs as their batting unit struggled to score runs. Armaan Randhawa top scored with 26 runs and most of the batters failed to reach double figures. Denmark chased down the target in 12.4 overs, handing Austria their fourth loss in the qualifiers tournament. Austria are now eliminated from the qualifier tournament and is currently positioned at the bottom of the points table with zero wins in four matches.

Scotland’s Chance of Winning: 97%

Austria’s Chance of Writing: 3%

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Scotland vs Austria Betting Tips

Ollie Hairs looks in phenomenal form in the qualifiers tournament so far smashing 204 runs in three matches including one century and a half-century. In the previous game, Hairs scored his maiden international hundred against Italy. The 32-year-old right-hander smashed 127 runs in 53 balls. Considering his recent form we believe Hairs to be the safest bet to score over 25 runs against Austria.

Safyaan Sharif has been the stand-out performer with the ball for Scotland picking up five wickets in three matches. He picked up two wickets in his last outing. Sharif has the chance to bag a few more wickets in his next match against a team that has struggled against fast bowlers and we back Sharif to pick up a minimum of two wickets against Austria.

Scotland vs Austria Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh has been a balanced track that has assisted both batters and bowlers. Out of the six matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won three matches. The average first innings score in the matches played at this venue in the qualifiers tournament is 138 runs.

Austria lost both the matches they played at this venue, while Scotland won both matches at the Goldenacre, Edinburgh. Considering the outcomes in recent matches we predict that winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Tuesday, July 25 is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with an 80% chance of precipitation, 66% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day.

Scotland Players List

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brandon McMullen All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket Keeper George Munsey Batsman Richie Berrington All-rounder Bradley Currie Batsman Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Thomas Mackintosh All-rounder Chris Greaves All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Batsman Chris Sole Batsman

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland are unbeaten in their last five T20 internationals. They are positioned second in the points table with three wins in three matches. In their last match, Scotland defeated Italy by 155 runs.

Austria Players List

Iqbal Hossain, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal, Shahil Momin, Armaan Randhawa, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema, Sahel Zadran, Amit Nathwal, Umair Tariq, Navin Wijesekara, Adeel Tariq, Jaweed Sadran

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mark Simpson Parker All-rounder Iqbal Hossain Batsman Razmal Shigiwal Batsman Shahil Momin Batsman Abdullah Akbarjan All-rounder Mirza Ahsan Batsman Mehar Cheema Wicket Keeper Aqib Javed Iqbal All-rounder Armaan Randhawa Bowler Sahel Zadran Bowler Amit Nathwani Bowler

Austria Recent Form

Austria are winless in their last five T20 matches. The major issue for Austria has been their batting unit which struggled to score runs throughout the tournament. In their last match, Austria lost to Denmark by eight wickets.

Scotland vs Austria Head-to-Head Record

Scotland and Austria are yet to play a T20 match. This will be the first time both teams will battle out in the shortest format.

Scotland vs Austria Betting Odds

Scotland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Scotland to win the match @ 1.02 and we predict Scotland to emerge victorious against Austria.

Scotland vs Austria Top Batters

Ollie Hairs to be the top batter for Scotland

Ollie Hairs has been in phenomenal form and is the stand-out performer for Scotland in the qualifiers tournament. He has amassed 204 runs in three matches and is the leading run-scorer in the competition. We back Ollie Hairs to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Scotland against Austria.

Iqbal Hossain to be the top batter for Austria

Iqbal Hossain is a top-order batter for Austria and has been scoring runs consistently for his national team. Hossain has amassed 34 runs in four matches in the tournament. Hossain can smack the ball a long way and score runs in quick time but he is yet to find his range in the tournament and we believe he is due for a big knock and will come good against Scotland and be his team's top batter.

Scotland vs Austria Top Bowlers

Safyaan Sharif to be the top bowler for Scotland

Safyaan Sharif has led the Scotland bowling attack from the front by picking up wickets early in the innings and setting the tone for the rest of the bowlers to capitalise. Sharif has picked up five wickets in three matches. We back Sharif to produce another match-winning spell against Austria.

Aqib Javed Iqbal to be the top bowler for Austria

Aqib Javed Iqbal has been a key contributor to Austria's bowling attack in T20 cricket. He has taken 18 wickets in 30 matches, with an economy rate of 5.88. He is a death-overs specialist and is very effective with his variations. We believe that he will be the top bowler for Austria against Scotland.