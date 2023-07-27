Scotland vs Denmark Match Prediction SCO 95 % Chance of Winning DEN 5 % Bet Now! Scotland and Austria lock horns in Match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Thursday, July 27 at the Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Scotland vs Denmark Chance of Winning

Scotland continue their dominance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European regional qualifiers 2024, registering another dominating win. In their previous game, Scotland outplayed Austria, winning by a huge margin of 166 runs. Batting first, Scotland launched an all-out attack with the bat, smashing 232 for 2 in 20 overs. George Munsey's magical hundred (132 off 61 balls) and Richie Berrington's quickfire cameo (40 off 19 balls) were the highlights of the Scottish innings. The Scottish bowlers then backed up their batting unit with a phenomenal bowling effort, bundling out Austria for 66 runs in 16.3 overs.

Safyan Sharif, Gavin Main, and Chris Greaves each picked up two wickets, while Michael Leask claimed 3 for 11. With the win over Austria, Scotland edged past Ireland on net run rate and moved to the top spot in the points table.

Denmark, on the other hand, is coming off a 26-run loss against Italy. After bowling Italy to 65/3 at the halfway mark, the Danish bowlers failed to keep up their good work in the last 10 overs, conceding 85 runs. Italy finished at 150/8 in 20 overs, with Saif Ahmad and Surya Anand taking 2/19 and 2/28, respectively. In reply, Denmark was on the backfoot after losing early wickets in the powerplay. However, captain Taranjit Bharaj (51 runs) and Shangeev Thanikaithasan (29 runs) stitched together a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Denmark was right in the chase before Italian captain Gareth Berg struck back with three wickets, bowling Denmark out for 124 runs in 19.3 overs. With two matches remaining, Denmark has a slim chance of making it to the top three.

Scotland Chance of Winning: 95%

Denmark Chance of Winning: 5%

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Scotland vs Denmark Betting Tips

George Munsey, Scotland's top-order batter, has been in prolific form in the qualifiers tournament. The 30-year-old left-hander has scored 132 runs off 61 balls against Austria, and has amassed a total of 206 runs in four matches. Considering his recent form, Munsey is one of the safest bets to score over 25 runs in the match against Italy.

Ollie Hairs has also been in phenomenal form in the qualifiers tournament, smashing 226 runs in four matches, including one century and a half-century. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition. We believe Hairs to continue his good run of form and score over 30 runs against Denmark.

Scotland vs Denmark Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced one that offers assistance for both batters and bowlers. The surface is hard and fast, with a little bit of grass cover offering swing with the new ball and as the game progresses spinners and bowlers bowling cutters, slower balls have been effective. In the last seven T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won five matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. The average first innings score is 170 runs, and the average winning score was 161 runs. Based on these recent records, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The weather conditions at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Thursday, July 27 is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius with a 80% chance of precipitation, 82% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 18 kilometres per hour. There is a 40% chance of rain during the day.

Scotland Players List

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brandon McMullen All-rounder Ollie Hairs Wicket Keeper George Munsey Batsman Richie Berrington All-rounder Tomas Mackintoash Batsman Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Bradley Currie All-rounder Chris Greaves All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Batsman Gavin Main Batsman

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland are undefeated in their last three T20 matches and are positioned at the top of the points table with four wins in four matches in the qualifiers tournament. Ollie Hairs ( 227 runs), George Munsey (206 runs) and Brandon McMullen (134 runs) are the stand out performers with the bat for Scotland. Gavin Main (11 wickets) and Safyaan Sharif (7 wickets) are the star performers with the ball.

Denmark Players List

Hamid Shah, Saif Ali Ahmad, Lucky Malik, Saud Munir, Surya Anand, Abdullah Mahmood, Abdul Hashmi, Oliver Hald, Saran Aslam, Taranjit Singh Bharaj, Ehsan Karimi, Jonas Henriksen, Musa Mahmood, Nicolas Laegsbaard.

Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Taranjit Singh Bharaj Batsman Nicolas Laegsbaard Batsman Saif Ali Ahmed All-rounder Musa Mahmood Batsman Lucky Ali All-rounder Shangeev Thanikaithasan All-rounder Abdul Hashmi Wicket-Keeper Oliver Hald Bowler Jonas Henriksen Bowler Saud Munir Bowler Abdullah Mahmood Bowler

Denmark Recent Form

Denmark won one and lost two of their last three matches in the qualifiers tournament. They lost their last match against Italy by 26 runs and are positioned 6th on the points table. Saif Ahmed (115 runs) and Taranjit Bharaj (107 runs) are the star performers with the bat, while Nicolaj Laegsgaard (5 wickets) and Abdullah Mahmood (5 wickets) are stand out performers with the ball.

Scotland vs Denmark Head-to-Head Record

Scotland and Denmark are yet to play a T20 match. This will be the first time both teams will battle out in the shortest format.

Scotland vs Denmark Betting Odds

Scotland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Scotland to win the match @ 1.02, considering how dominant Scotland has been in the tournament, we predict Scotland to emerge victorious against Denmark. .

Scotland vs Denmark Top Batters

George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland

Goerge Munsey has been in phenomenal form and is the stand-out performer for Scotland in the qualifiers tournament. He has amassed 206 runs in four matches and is the second leading run-scorer in the competition. We back George Munsey to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Scotland against Austria.

Saif Ahmed to be the top batter for Denmark

Saif Ahmed is having a great time with the bat in the qualifiers tournament. He has amassed 116 runs in four matches in the tournament and has been in phenomenal form. We believe Ahmed to continue his good run of form and produce another match winning knock against Italy.

Scotland vs Denmark Top Bowlers

Gavin Main to be the top bowler for Scotland

Gavin Main has been the stand out performer with the ball and is the leading wicket taker for Scotland in the tournament. Main has picked up 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 8.20. Considering his performances in the tournament, we back Gavin Main to be the top bowler for Scotland against Denmark.

Nicolaj Lægsgaard to be the bowler for Denmark

Nicolaj Laegsgaard has turned out to be the strike bowler for Denmark in the qualifiers tournament. He has picked up five wickets in four matches at an average of 13.80. We predict Laegsgaard to be the top bowler for Denmark against Scotland.