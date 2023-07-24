Scotland vs Italy Match Prediction SCO 83 % Chance of Winning ITA 17 % Bet Now! Scotland and Italy lockhorns in Match 10 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Monday, July 24 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Scotland vs Italy Chance of Winning

Scotland won back-to-back games to kickstart their qualifiers tournament. After a dominating win against Germany (by a margin of 72 runs) in their opening game, Scotland won their second match against Jersey by 14 runs. Scotland scored 149/6 in 20 overs, thanks to useful cameos by George Munsey (33 runs), Richie Berrington (34 runs), Chris Greaves (30 runs) and Mark Watt (31 runs). Scotland then successfully defended the target, winning the match by 14 runs with the help of Mark Watt's four-wicket haul and Bradley Currie's two-wicket haul. With the win over Jersey, Scotland moved up to the top spot in the points table with two wins in two matches.

After suffering a loss in their first match of the tournament, Italy made a strong comeback by winning their second match against Jersey on Sunday. Batting first Italy scored 183/8 in 20 overs on the back of a quick-fire half century from Wayne Madsen ( 52 runs in 30 balls) and Cameo from Marcus Campopiano (44 runs in 22 balls). Italy then bowled out Jersey for 158 runs in 20 overs. On his return to the playing XI Grant Stewart picked up 3/29 and their captain Gareth Berg finished with 3/26. With the win against Jersey, Italy moved up to fourth position on the points table with two points in two matches.

Scotland’s Chance of Winning: 83%

Italy’s Chance of Winning: 17%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Scotland vs Italy Betting Tips

Scotland's top order batter George Munsey has started the qualifiers tournament by scoring useful knocks in both the matches. The 30 year old left hander has scored 62 runs in two matches (29 runs & 33 runs). Munsey could be one of the safest bets in the match against Italy considering his recent form in the past two matches. We believe George Munsey to score over 25 runs in the match against Italy.

Marcus Campopiano scored a match winning cameo (44 runs in 22 balls) in his last outing against Jersey Campopiano has been in good form in the lead-up to the tournament, smashing 329 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 54.83 and striking at 121.85. The 28-year-old Italian is known for his consistency and has a reputation for performing in big matches. We back him to score over 25 runs against the strong bowling lineup of Scotland.

Scotland vs Italy Toss Prediction

The pitch at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced one that offers something for both batters and bowlers. The surface is hard and fast, with a little bit of grass cover. This will allow the bowlers to extract some movement early on.

In the last four T20I matches played at this venue, the team batting first won two matches, while the team bowling first won two matches. The average first innings score is 151 runs, and the average winning score was 145 runs. Based on these recent records, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Monday, July 24 is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 20% chance of precipitation, 59% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 10 kilometres per hour. It is going to be partly cloudy on the match day with no chance of rain.

Scotland Players List

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brandon McMullen All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket Keeper George Munsey Batsman Richie Berrington All-rounder Bradley Currie Batsman Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Thomas Mackintosh All-rounder Chris Greaves All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Batsman Chris Sole Batsman

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland won both their matches in the qualifiers tournament and are looking in great form with both bat and ball. In the first game they defeated Germany by 72 runs and in their second game Scotland won the match against Jersey by 14 runs making it two wins in two matches. Richie Berrignton and George Munsey have been top performers with the bat and Safyaan Sharif and Mark Watt are the star performers with the ball.

Italy Players List

Gareth Berg (c), Stefano Bartolomeo, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Juston Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Anthony Mosca, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart, Sukhwinder Singh, Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Italy Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Justin Mosca All-rounder Gian Piero Meade Batsman Marcus Campopiano Batsman Gareth Berg All-rounder Anthony Mosca Wicket Keeper Wayne Madsen All-rounder Harry Manenti Batsman Grant Stewart Bowler Chrishan Kalugamage Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Jaspreet Singh Bowler

Italy Recent Form

Italy won only one match in their last five outings. They lost their last match to Ireland by 8 runs. Marcus Campopiano, Gareth Berg, and Harry Manenti have been the most consistent performers for Italy in their last 10 matches.

Scotland vs Italy Head to Head Record

Scotland and Italy have only clashed once in T20 cricket in International cricket. In their only meeting, Scotland won the match by seven wickets. Batting first, Italy scored 125/8, while Scotland chased down the target in 17.3 overs. It will be the second time that these two teams will meet in a qualifier tournament.

Matches Played: 1 match

Scotland Won: 1 match

Italy Won: 0 matches

Scotland vs Italy Betting Odds

Scotland to win the match @ 1.14 (Parimatch)

Scotland are the favourites to win the match against Italy. The Scottish team won both the matches they played in the tournament and has a good record against Italy. We predict the host team Scotland to win the match @ 1.14 (Parimatch) and make it three wins in a row.

Scotland vs Italy Top Batters

Richie Berrington to be the top batter for Scotland

Scotland captain Richie Berrington is leading the team from the front with the bat in the qualifiers tournament. Berrington is the leading run scorer in the tournament with 94 runs in two matches. He scored 34 runs in the previous game against Jersey. We believe he will continue his good run of form and produce another match-winning knock in the upcoming game.

Gian Meade to be the top batter for Italy

Gian Meade has scored 286 runs in 23 matches, averaging 17.87 and striking at 102.50. He has been one of Italy's most consistent performers with the bat. In his last outing against Ireland, he scored 26 runs but was unable to kick on and produce a match-winning knock. However, we believe that Meade will come good against Scotland.

Scotland vs Italy Top Bowlers

Mark Watt to be the top bowler for Scotland

Mark Watt has turned out to be one of the strike bowlers in the qualifiers tournament with his left-arm orthodox bowling for Scotland. He has taken six wickets in two matches with an economy of 4.6. Watt finished with match bowling figures of 4/21, helping his team win over Jersey in the previous game. Considering his good run of form, we believe Mark Watt is the top wicket taker for Scotland against Italy.

Harry Manenti to be the top bowler for Italy

Harry Manenti has picked up 12 wickets in six matches at a staggering average of 10.91 with an economy of 5.69. Manenti picked up two wickets in his last outing against Jersey and looked lethal with the new ball. We predict Harry Manenti to be the top bowler for Italy against Scotland.