Germany vs Austria Match Prediction GER 87 % Chance of Winning AUST 13 % Bet Now! Germany will lock horns with Austria in Match 5 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Friday, July 21 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Germany vs Austria Chance of Winning

Germany is coming off a strong 2-0 series win over Austria in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024. The German team played a positive brand of cricket, winning nine of their last ten matches in T20 cricket. They have a strong batting lineup and the spin duo of Ghulam Ahmadi and Muslim Yar Ashraf, who have been performing exceptionally well in 2023. They have the momentum on their side heading into the match against Austria.

Austria have been struggling to win matches in recent times, losing four of their last five T20 matches. Two of these losses came against their next opponent, Germany. However, the stage is much bigger now, as the opportunity to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is in their hands. With every match being a must-win, Austria will look to bury their recent losses and focus on outplaying Germany. Mark Simpson Parker and Iqbal Hossain are the players to watch out for against Germany.

Germany’s chance of winning: 87%

Austria’s chance of winning: 13%

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Germany vs Austria Betting Tips

Joshua van Heerden has been in top form, amassing 55 runs in the recently concluded two-match series against Austria. In one of the matches, he scored a match-winning half-century. Van Heerden is a good striker of the ball and scores runs at a fast pace. Considering his recent run of form, we believe he will score over 25 runs against Austria. Ghulam Ahmadi has been the strike bowler for Germany, picking up three wickets in his last two matches. We predict he will pick up a minimum of two wickets against Austria.

Germany vs Austria Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre Cricket Ground, Edinburgh is a good batting wicket, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There is not much assistance for the bowlers, and the short square boundaries make it difficult for bowlers and teams to defend large totals. The teams batting first have won 6 of the 13 matches played at the ground and the teams batting second have won 7 of the 13 matches. The average 1st innings score is 154 runs.

Based on the records and stats at this venue the team winning the toss are likely to bowl first.

Germany has won their last five T20 matches chasing targets, indicating that they are a good chasing team. We predict that if Germany wins the toss, they will likely bowl first, as Austria has struggled to defend targets.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh on Friday, July 21 is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 61% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of scattered showers during the match.

Germany Players List

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dieter Klein, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Faisal bin Mubashir, Sahir Naqash, Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Shakoor, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Michael Richardson, Zahid Zadran, Joshua van Heerden

Germany Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Venkatraman Ganesan All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Batsman Michael Richardson Wicket Keeper Faisal bin Mubashir Batsman Ghulam Ahmadi All-rounder Muslim Yar Ashraf All-rounder Sahir Naqash All-rounder Abdul Bashir Bowler Sachin Mandy Gangareddy Bowler Vishnu Elam Bharathi Bowler Harmanjot Singh Bowler

Germany Recent Form

Germany is having a phenomenal run in the shorter format. They have won nine of their last ten matches in T20s. They are undefeated in their last five T20 matches, all of which were won while chasing targets.

Austria Players List

Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mehar Cheema, Itibarshah Deedar, Aqib Iqbal, Hossain Iqbal, Ahsan Mirza, Shahil Mornin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Amit Nathwani, Armaan Randhawa, Jaweed Sadran, Adeel Tariq, Umair Tariq, Mark Simpson Parker

Austria Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mark Simpson Parker All-rounder Iqbal Hossain Batsman Razmal Shigiwal Batsman Shahil Momin Batsman Navin Wijesekara All-rounder Mirza Ahsan Batsman Mehar Cheema Wicket Keeper Aqib Javed Iqbal All-rounder Umair Tariq Bowler Jaweed Zadran Bowler Daniel Eckstein Bowler

Austria Recent Form

Austria has been winless in their last five T20 matches. They lost the T20 series to Isle of Man and Germany in the lead-up to the T20 Qualifiers tournament. Austria's recent form against Germany has been poor, as they were completely outplayed in a 2-0 series defeat.

Germany vs Austria Head to Head Record

Germany and Austria have played four T20 matches against each other, with each team winning two matches. In their most recent encounter, Germany won by eight wickets.

Matches Played: 4 matches

4 matches Germany won: 2 matches

2 matches Austria won:2 matches

Germany vs Austria Betting Odds

Germany to win the match @ 1.06 (Parimatch)

The odds are in favour of Germany to win the match as their recent record has been phenomenal and we back Germany to win the match against Austria.

Germany vs Austria Top Batters

Venkatraman Ganesan to be the top batter for Germany

Germany captain Venkatraman Ganesan has been in phenomenal form in 2023. He has amassed 180 runs in six matches at an average of 36.00 and striking at 145.16. Ganesan is one of the most consistent performers for Germany over the last two years. Considering his good run of form, we believe Ganesan to be the top batter for Germany against Austria.

Iqbal Hossain to be the top batter for Austria

Iqbal Hossain is a top-order batter for Austria and has been scoring runs on a consistent basis for his national team. In his T20 career, Hossain has amassed 491 runs in 19 matches at an average of 30.68 and striking at 162.04. In his four innings against Germany, he has scored 73 runs at a strike rate of 108.95. Hossain can smack the ball a long way and score runs in quick time. We believe he will come good against Germany and be his team's top batter.

Germany vs Austria Top Bowlers

Muslim Yar Ashraf to be the top bowler for Germany

Muslim Yar Ashraf has been the strike bowler for Germany in 2023. He has picked up 11 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.81 and bowling at an economy of 6.50. He can deceive the batsmans with his slow left arm spin and the surface at Goldenacre, Edinburgh assists spinners. Considering his recent form, we believe Muslim Yar Ashraf to be the top bowler for Germany against Austria.

Shahil Momin to be the top bowler for Austria

Shahil Momin has picked up 27 wickets in 18 matches in his T20 career, averaging 14.88 and maintaining an economy rate of 5.86. He has picked up five wickets in his last five games and we believe that his recent run of form makes him the top bowler for Austria against Germany.