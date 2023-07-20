Italy vs Ireland Match Prediction ITA 1 % Chance of Winning IRL 99 % Bet Now! Italy will lock horns with Ireland in Match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Thursday, July 20 at the Golf Club Ground, Nasik. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST.

Italy vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Italy is coming off a commanding 66-run victory against Croatia in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Regional Final, ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup T20 European Qualifiers. Italy has won its last five T20 matches and is in good form. The addition of former Australian fast bowler Ben Manenti, Wayne Madsen, who had a phenomenal season in the T20 Blast scoring over 500 runs, Grant Stewart, who was also part of the T20 Blast, and skipper Gareth Berg, who plays for Northamptonshire, adds much-needed experience to the team.

Italy finished third in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which was their best finish in the tournament to date. Italy will be hoping to continue their good run of form and eventually qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Ireland are coming off a disappointing finish in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. They failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup, but they will now shift their focus to the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Ireland have won four of their last five matches, defeating the Netherlands by 57 runs, Namibia by 9 wickets, Uganda by 7 wickets, and Oman by 10 wickets. They are having a good run of form in the lead up to the qualifiers tournament.

Ireland will be up against teams with less international experience but highly talented players. It is going to be an interesting battle when the two teams clash.

Italy chance of winning: 1%

Ireland chance of winning: 99%

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Italy vs Ireland Betting Tips

Paul Stirling has extensive international experience in the shorter format. He has scored 2,684 runs in 119 T20Is at an average of 32.84 and a strike rate of 142.65. He has scored 275 runs in his last five T20 matches at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of 142. We back him to continue his good run of form and score over 25 runs against Italy at odds of 1.80. Gareth Berg, the captain of Italy, was the tournament's leading run-scorer for Italy in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, with 206 runs in six matches. We predict that Berg will once again replicate his performances against Ireland and score over 25 runs.

Italy vs Ireland Toss Prediction

The surface at Golf Cricket Club, Nasik is a good batting surface. Bowlers can extract bounce from the surface and the pitch is expected to stay true throughout the game. Spinners can expect some assistance from the surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 150 runs and the teams batting first won 60% of the matches.

Based on the venue stats and recent outcomes the team winning the toss are likely to bat first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Golf Club Ground, Nasik is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 18 degrees Celsius and few clouds. There is a 0% chance of precipitation. The humidity will be high, at 64%. The wind will be blowing from the west at 5 km/h.

Italy Players List

Gareth Berg (c), Stefano Bartolomeo, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Juston Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Anthony Mosca, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart, Sukhwinder Singh, Kosala Warnakulasuriya

Italy Predicted Playing XI

Players Name Role Grant Stewart All-rounder Gian Piero Meade Batsman Wayne Madsen Batsman Gareth Berg All-rounder Manpreet Singh Wicket Keeper Syed Naqvi All-rounder Crishan Kalugamage Batsman Kosala Warnakulasuriya Bowler Stefano di Bartolomeo Bowler Ben Manenti Bowler Jaspreet Singh Bowler

Italy Recent Form

Italy has been in good form in their recent matches. They won seven out of the last ten T20 matches played. They have a good batting lineup, with Wayne Madsen and Gareth Berg being their two most consistent performers. They also have a good bowling attack, with Ben Manenti and Stefano di Bartolomeo being their two most successful bowlers.

Ireland Players List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrew Balbirnie Batsman Harry Tector Batsman Curtis Campher All-rounder Gareth Delany All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Lorcan Tucker Wicket Keeper Mark Adair All-rounder Barry McCarthy Bowler Ben White Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Recent Form

After a disappointing tournament in Zimbabwe, Ireland switched their focus to the shortest format winning nine of their last ten T20 matches. They have a good batting lineup, with Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie being their two most consistent performers with the bat. They also have a good bowling attack, with Mark Adair and Craig Young being their two most economical and wicket taking bowlers.

Italy vs Ireland Head to Head Record

Italy and Ireland have clashed once in T20 cricket, with Ireland winning the match by 5 wickets. After bowling out Italy for 154 runs, with Craig Young picking up three wickets, Ireland chased down the target with Paul Stirling scoring a match-winning half-century.

Italy vs Ireland Betting Odds

Ireland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)

The odds are clearly in favour of the experienced Ireland side to win the match at 1.02 (Parimatch) and we back them to comfortably win the match against Italy.

Italy vs Ireland Top Batters

Gian Piero Meade to be the top batter for Italy

Gian Piero Meade has scored 109 runs in his last 5 T20 matches, with an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 104.28. He is a quality batter and one of the most consistent performers for Italy at the top of the order. In his last outing, he scored a match-winning half century. We back Gian Meade to be the top batter for Italy against Ireland.

Paul Stirling to be the top batter for Ireland

Paul Stirling has been in phenomenal form, smashing four half-centuries in his five games in the shorter format. He has amassed 275 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of 142. He scored a match-winning 70 runs against the Netherlands in his last game. We predict Paul Stirling to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Ireland against Italy.

Italy vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Gareth Berg to be the top bowler for Italy

Gareth Berg has picked up five wickets in his last five previous outings in T20 cricket. Berg is one of the strike bowlers for Italy. We back him to pick up wickets and be the top bowler for Italy against Ireland.

Craig Young to be the top bowler for Ireland

Craig Young has taken 6 wickets in his last 5 T20 matches. He has an average of 5.40 runs per innings and an economy rate of 4.20 runs per over. Young is an exciting tall fast bowler and we back him to pick up wickets against Italy and be the top bowler for Ireland.