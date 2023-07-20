Italy vs Ireland Match Prediction
ITA
1%
Chance of Winning
IRL
99%
T20i
Goldenacre Stadium
Facts
- Ireland has played 114 T20I matches, winning 48 games and losing 64 games. They have a win percentage of 42.10% in the shorter format.
- Italy has played 37 T20I matches, winning 10 games and losing 27 games. They have a win percentage of 27.02% in T20I's.
Italy vs Ireland Chance of Winning
Italy is coming off a commanding 66-run victory against Croatia in the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Regional Final, ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup T20 European Qualifiers. Italy has won its last five T20 matches and is in good form. The addition of former Australian fast bowler Ben Manenti, Wayne Madsen, who had a phenomenal season in the T20 Blast scoring over 500 runs, Grant Stewart, who was also part of the T20 Blast, and skipper Gareth Berg, who plays for Northamptonshire, adds much-needed experience to the team.
Italy finished third in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, which was their best finish in the tournament to date. Italy will be hoping to continue their good run of form and eventually qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024.
Ireland are coming off a disappointing finish in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. They failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup, but they will now shift their focus to the T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Ireland have won four of their last five matches, defeating the Netherlands by 57 runs, Namibia by 9 wickets, Uganda by 7 wickets, and Oman by 10 wickets. They are having a good run of form in the lead up to the qualifiers tournament.
Ireland will be up against teams with less international experience but highly talented players. It is going to be an interesting battle when the two teams clash.
- Italy chance of winning: 1%
- Ireland chance of winning: 99%
Italy vs Ireland Betting Tips
Paul Stirling has extensive international experience in the shorter format. He has scored 2,684 runs in 119 T20Is at an average of 32.84 and a strike rate of 142.65. He has scored 275 runs in his last five T20 matches at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of 142. We back him to continue his good run of form and score over 25 runs against Italy at odds of 1.80. Gareth Berg, the captain of Italy, was the tournament's leading run-scorer for Italy in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, with 206 runs in six matches. We predict that Berg will once again replicate his performances against Ireland and score over 25 runs.
Italy vs Ireland Toss Prediction
The surface at Golf Cricket Club, Nasik is a good batting surface. Bowlers can extract bounce from the surface and the pitch is expected to stay true throughout the game. Spinners can expect some assistance from the surface. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 150 runs and the teams batting first won 60% of the matches.
Based on the venue stats and recent outcomes the team winning the toss are likely to bat first at this venue.
Weather Conditions
The weather at Golf Club Ground, Nasik is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 18 degrees Celsius and few clouds. There is a 0% chance of precipitation. The humidity will be high, at 64%. The wind will be blowing from the west at 5 km/h.
Italy Players List
Gareth Berg (c), Stefano Bartolomeo, Marcus Campopiano, Crishan Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Gian Piero Meade, Juston Mosca, Wayne Madsen, Anthony Mosca, Ben Manenti, Syed Naqvi, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Grant Stewart, Sukhwinder Singh, Kosala Warnakulasuriya
Italy Predicted Playing XI
|
Players Name
|
Role
|
Grant Stewart
|
All-rounder
|
Gian Piero Meade
|
Batsman
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batsman
|
Gareth Berg
|
All-rounder
|
Manpreet Singh
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Syed Naqvi
|
All-rounder
|
Crishan Kalugamage
|
Batsman
|
Kosala Warnakulasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Stefano di Bartolomeo
|
Bowler
|
Ben Manenti
|
Bowler
|
Jaspreet Singh
|
Bowler
Italy Recent Form
Italy has been in good form in their recent matches. They won seven out of the last ten T20 matches played. They have a good batting lineup, with Wayne Madsen and Gareth Berg being their two most consistent performers. They also have a good bowling attack, with Ben Manenti and Stefano di Bartolomeo being their two most successful bowlers.
Ireland Players List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Ireland Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Paul Stirling
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Balbirnie
|
Batsman
|
Harry Tector
|
Batsman
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
All-rounder
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
Ireland Recent Form
After a disappointing tournament in Zimbabwe, Ireland switched their focus to the shortest format winning nine of their last ten T20 matches. They have a good batting lineup, with Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie being their two most consistent performers with the bat. They also have a good bowling attack, with Mark Adair and Craig Young being their two most economical and wicket taking bowlers.
Italy vs Ireland Head to Head Record
Italy and Ireland have clashed once in T20 cricket, with Ireland winning the match by 5 wickets. After bowling out Italy for 154 runs, with Craig Young picking up three wickets, Ireland chased down the target with Paul Stirling scoring a match-winning half-century.
Italy vs Ireland Betting Odds
Ireland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)
The odds are clearly in favour of the experienced Ireland side to win the match at 1.02 (Parimatch) and we back them to comfortably win the match against Italy.
Italy vs Ireland Top Batters
Gian Piero Meade to be the top batter for Italy
Gian Piero Meade has scored 109 runs in his last 5 T20 matches, with an average of 21.80 and a strike rate of 104.28. He is a quality batter and one of the most consistent performers for Italy at the top of the order. In his last outing, he scored a match-winning half century. We back Gian Meade to be the top batter for Italy against Ireland.
Paul Stirling to be the top batter for Ireland
Paul Stirling has been in phenomenal form, smashing four half-centuries in his five games in the shorter format. He has amassed 275 runs at an average of 51.00 and a strike rate of 142. He scored a match-winning 70 runs against the Netherlands in his last game. We predict Paul Stirling to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Ireland against Italy.
Italy vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Gareth Berg to be the top bowler for Italy
Gareth Berg has picked up five wickets in his last five previous outings in T20 cricket. Berg is one of the strike bowlers for Italy. We back him to pick up wickets and be the top bowler for Italy against Ireland.
Craig Young to be the top bowler for Ireland
Craig Young has taken 6 wickets in his last 5 T20 matches. He has an average of 5.40 runs per innings and an economy rate of 4.20 runs per over. Young is an exciting tall fast bowler and we back him to pick up wickets against Italy and be the top bowler for Ireland.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Ireland
The bookmakers favour Ireland to win the match at 1.02, while Italy is favoured to win at 25.00. Ireland is a highly experienced side with international success, while Italy is less experienced. Ireland has been in phenomenal form recently, and we predict them to dominate against Italy and kickstart their campaign with a win.
- Italy to win the match @ 25.00 (Parimatch)
- Ireland to win the match @ 1.02 (Parimatch)