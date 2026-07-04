Japan vs Philippines Match Prediction

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier is set to be played between July 22 to 29 July. Philippines and Japan will be up against each other in the first match at Amini Park, Port Moresby on Saturday. The contest is scheduled to start at 5 AM IST.

Bet on ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier

Japan vs Philippines Chance of Winning

One ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 spot will be up for grabs when Japan, Philippines, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea compete in the East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier. The next edition of the T20 World Cup is set to be the biggest ever with 20 teams participating in it.

Japan advanced to the EAP Qualifier after winning the East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B. They topped the table with six points and a superior net run-rate of 2.928. They won the first three games, beating South Korea twice and Indonesia quite comfortably. Their net run-rate was terrific that they won the tournament even after losing the fourth game versus Indonesia by six wickets.

Philippines made it to the EAP Qualifier regional finals with a bye having completed in the 2022 global qualifiers. They had finished at the bottom in Group B in that tournament, having lost all four games. Earlier this year, Philippines competed in the SEA Gamesa Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition, where they lost both the games in Group B to Singapore and Cambodia by 87 runs and eight runs, respectively.

Talking about this match, Japan have form on their side. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Japan chance of winning - 58%

Philippines chance of winning - 42%

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Japan vs Philippines Betting Tips

Japan's Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake is a naturally attacking batter and has scored 173 runs in seven T20Is at 29 average and 150 strike rate. You can take a punt on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Philippines batter Miggy Podosky has scored 20, 10 and 41 in his last three innings in T20 cricket. Betting on him to score over 14.5 runs in the match could give good returns.

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has a terrific record in T20 cricket. He has an average of 46 in the shorter format while striking at 200. He has one century and a half century in T20 cricket. You can bet on him to score over 16.5 runs in the match.

Japan vs Philippines Toss Prediction

Japan have won the toss in four of the last five games in which they have opted to bat first in three of those. Philippines chose to bat first the last time they won the toss. Teams at this level prefer batting first and putting score on the board. We predict Japan to win the toss and bat first.

Weather Report

The weather in Port Moresby is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant on Saturday morning. There's only about a 25% chance of precipitation with the wind gusts blowing at 43 kmph. The temperature will range between 28-32 degree Celsius.

Japan Player List

Japan squad:Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Tsuyoshi Takada, Declan Suzuki, Makoto Taniyama, Reo Sakurano, Shirai-Patmore (Wk), Supun Navaratne (Wk), Wataru Miyauchi (Wk), Ibrahim Takahashi, Kohei Kubota, Mian Siddique, Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

Predicted Playing XI

Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Batter Makoto Taniyama All-Rounder Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c) Batter Ibrahim Takahashi All-Rounder Sabaorish Ravichandran All-Rounder Shirai-Patmore Wicketkeeper Declan Suzuki All-Rounder Mian Siddique Batter Reo Sakurano-Thomas Bowler Piyush Kumbhare Bowler Kohei Kubota Bowler

Japan Recent Form

In October last year, Japan won the three-match series against Indonesia by 2-1. They started the EAP Region Qualifier B with a 48-run win over South Korea before beating Indonesia by four wickets. Japan then hammered South Korea by eight wickets for the second time in the tournament but lost to Indonesia by six wickets.

Philippines Player List

Philippines squad: Hernie Isorena, Surinder Singh, Amanpreet Singh Sirah, Gurbhupinder Singh, Arashdeep Singh Samra, Kapil Kumar, Huzaifa Mohammed, Grant Russ, Josef Doctora, Kepler Lukies, Francis Walsh, Jordan Alegre, Daniel Smith (c), Liam Myott, Jean Miguel Podosky

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Tyler All-Rounder Daniel Smith (c) All-Rounder Jordan Alegra All-Rounder Amanpreet Sirah All-Rounder Miggy Podosky Batter Grant Russ Wicketkeeper Huzaifa Mohammed All-Rounder Hernie Isorena Bowler Gurbhupinder Chohan Bowler Kepler Lukies Bowler Surinder Singh Bowler

Philippines Recent Form

Philippines played the T20 World Cup global qualifiers in February 2022, where they couldn't buy a win. They finished at the bottom after losing the seventh place play-off to Germany. In May this year, Philippines played in the SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition, losing to Singapore by 87 runs and to Cambodia by eight runs.

Japan vs Philippines Head-to-Head Record

Japan and Philippines are yet to face each other in T20 cricket.

Japan vs Philippines Betting Odds

Philippines to score under 36.5 runs in the first six overs

Philippines have Daniel Smith in the top order who has done decently in the shorter format. But their batting unit is quite vulnerable and were 16 for 4 and 23 for 3 in the powerplay in their last two games. Bet on Philippines scoring under 36.5 runs in the first six overs.

Japan to score most runs in the first six overs

Japan have some powerful strikers in the side. Captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake had struck at 218 and 194 in their recent tournament. With such batters in the top order, you can bet on Japan to score most runs in the first six overs.

Japan vs Philippines Top Team Batter

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming to be Japan’s best batter

The Japan skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has done an outstanding job for his side. He has scored 277 runs in seven T20 internationals at an average of 46 while striking at over 200. In the EAP Region Qualifier B, he smashed 179 runs at a strike rate of 218. Betting on Kadowaki-Fleming to be the top batter for Japan.

Daniel Smith to be Philippines’ best batter

Daniel Smith smashed 68 off 43 in the last game they played. He has scored 214 runs in T20 internationals at an average of 21 and strike rate of 108. He remains their best batter and will be key here. You can bet on Smith to be the top batter for Philippines in this match.

Japan vs Philippines Top Team Bowlers

Sabaorish Ravichandran to be Japan’s best bowler

Sabaorish Ravichandran was the top bowler for Japan in the T20 WC EAP regional Qualifier B. He picked seven wickets from four games in the tournament, at an average of 12. The leg-break bowler snared 2 for 14 off four overs in his previous innings. Betting on Ravichandran to be Japan's top bowler could give good returns.

Daniel Smith to be Philippines’ best bowler

Daniel Smith is the most valuable player for Philippines and will be crucial in the game with both bat and ball. He has taken nine wickets in T20 internationals. He has picked two wickets in each of the last two games. You can back him to be the best bowler for Philippines.