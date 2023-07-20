Jersey vs Austria Match Prediction JER 84 % Chance of Winning AUST 16 % Bet Now! Get ready for the biggest cricketing event of the year in Europe! The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers kick off on Thursday, July 20th, with Jersey and Austria locking horns in Match 1 of the tournament at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh with a scheduled start time of 3:00 pm IST.

Jersey vs Austria Chance of Winning

Jersey played a three-match T20 series against Guernsey in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. They managed to win the T20 series in dominant fashion. When it comes to big tournaments, In their last appearance in an ICC event, Jersey played four matches and managed to win one match. Last year, Jersey won one match and lost three matches in the ICC World Cup T20 qualifiers.

Harrison Carlyon and Charlie Brennan will be key at the top of the order for Jersey. Both batters are on the back of good form leading up to the tournament. Julius Sumerauer and captain Charles Perchard are the key all-rounders to watch out for against Austria. Benjamin Ward and Dominic Blampied are the main spinners likely to feature in the playing XI. Jersey has never been part of a highly competitive tournament. It will be a tough challenge for Jersey against Austria.

Austria is coming off a 2-0 loss against Isle of Man in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers. Austria's batting order crumbled throughout the series, struggling to score runs. This will be an area of concern, as Austria will look to correct their batting errors and come well prepared. Unlike Jersey, Austria has quite a bit of experience when it comes to playing against top-ranked European sides. Austria faced Ireland, Netherlands, and Scotland in the European Cricket International tournament at Cartama Oval in Spain last year.

Austria has always been a dominant T10 side in European cricket, but as a T20 side, they are still relatively untested. Their major success in the shortest format at international level has been in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier rounds last year. They won all of their matches and topped the group with eight points.

Jersey chance of winning: 84%

Austria’s chance of winning: 16%

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Jersey vs Austria Betting Tips

Austrian captain Razmal Shigiwal has scored 913 runs in 32 T20 matches in his career. In his last four matches, he has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 126.26, averaging 31.25. Shigiwal is a power hitter who is known for smashing big sixes. He has hit 37 sixes in his T20 career. Based on his recent good run of form, we predict that he will score over 30 runs against Jersey.

Jersey captain Charles Perchard has picked up 24 wickets in 23 T20 matches at an average of 13.97 and an economy rate of 6.71. We predict that he will pick up at least two wickets against Austria.

Jersey vs Austria Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced track that assists both batsmen and bowlers. In 15 T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won nine matches, while the team bowling first has won six matches. Teams chasing have struggled at this venue, as the pitch slows down considerably.

In their last five T20 matches, Jersey has won one match batting first and two matches batting second, and has lost one match batting first and one match batting second. Austria has won one match bowling first and lost four matches batting first. Based on the record at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first and defend the target.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 60% chance of precipitation, 64% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of scattered showers during the match.

Jersey Team List

Chuggy Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Ben Ward

Jersey Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Charlie Brennan Batsman Julius Sumerauer All-rounder Asa Tribe Wicket keeper Jonty Jenner Batsman Charles Perchard Batsman Dominic Blampied All-rounder Josh Lawrenson All-rounder Elliot Miles Bowler Rhys Palmer Bowler Benjamin Ward Bowler

Jersey Recent Form

Jersey has had a mixed bag of results in their last 10 T20 matches. They have won 5 matches, lost 5 matches, and managed to win one match in their last appearance in the T20 qualifiers in 2022.

Austria Players List

Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mehar Cheema, Itibarshah Deedar, Aqib Iqbal, Hossain Iqbal, Ahsan Mirza, Shahil Mornin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Amit Nathwani, Armaan Randhawa, Jaweed Sadran, Adeel Tariq, Umair Tariq, Mark Simpson Parker

Austria Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Mark Simpson Parker All-rounder Iqbal Hossain Batsman Razmal Shigiwal Batsman Shahil Momin Batsman Navin Wijesekara All-rounder Mirza Ahsan Batsman Mehar Cheema Wicket Keeper Aqib Javed Iqbal All-rounder Umair Tariq Bowler Jaweed Zadran Bowler Daniel Eckstein Bowler

Austria Recent Form

Austria has been inconsistent in recent times. In their last 10 T20 matches, they have won 4 matches and lost 6 matches. However, the last time Austria played an ICC event, they were undefeated, winning all 5 matches they played.

Jersey vs Austria Head to Head Record

Jersey and Austria battled out in three T20 matches, with Jersey winning one match and Austria winning two.

Matches Played: 03 matches

Jersey won: 01 match

Austria won: 02 matches

Jersey vs Austria Betting Odds

Austria to win the match @ 5.80 (Parimatch)

Jersey are highly favoured to win the match against Austria. The odds are clearly in favour of Jersey to win the match, but we back Austria to win the match @ 5.80 (Parimatch).

Jersey vs Austria Top Batters

Jonty Jenner to be the top batter for Jersey

Jonty Jenner has scored 591 runs in 23 matches at a strike rate of 132.21 and an average of 33.43. He scored a high score of 90 against Namibia in 2022. Jenner is known for his consistent scoring and we back him to be the top scorer for Jersey against Austria.

Iqbal Hossain to be the top batter for Austria

Iqbal Hossain is a hard-hitting top-order batter for Austria. In 20 matches, he has scored 491 runs at a strike rate of 162.04 and an average of 24.55. With his powerful strikes, Hossain can change the momentum of the game. He has been in good form in recent times, and we predict that he will be the top batter for Austria against Jersey.

Jersey vs Austria Top Bowlers

Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey

Charles Perchard has picked up 24 wickets in 23 matches. He is one of the strike bowlers for Jersey. He picked up 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in 2022. We back Perchard to pick up crucial wickets and be the top bowler for Jersey.

Aqib Javed Iqbal to be the top bowler for Austria

Aqib Javed Iqbal has picked up 17 wickets in 28 T20 matches for Austria. He has the best bowling figures of 3/10 and an economy rate of 5.88. He bowls in the death overs and is very effective with the ball. We back him to be the top bowler for Austria against Jersey.