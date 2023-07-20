Jersey vs Austria Match Prediction
JER
84%
Chance of Winning
AUST
16%
T20i
The Grange Club
Facts
- Austria has played a total of 26 T20I matches, winning 10 matches and losing 16 matches. Their win percentage is 38.4%.
- Jersey has played a total of 23 T20I matches, winning 13 and losing 10. Their win percentage is 56.5%.
- Razmal Shigiwal is Austria's leading run-scorer in T20 cricket. He has scored 913 runs in 32 matches.
Jersey vs Austria Chance of Winning
Jersey played a three-match T20 series against Guernsey in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers. They managed to win the T20 series in dominant fashion. When it comes to big tournaments, In their last appearance in an ICC event, Jersey played four matches and managed to win one match. Last year, Jersey won one match and lost three matches in the ICC World Cup T20 qualifiers.
Harrison Carlyon and Charlie Brennan will be key at the top of the order for Jersey. Both batters are on the back of good form leading up to the tournament. Julius Sumerauer and captain Charles Perchard are the key all-rounders to watch out for against Austria. Benjamin Ward and Dominic Blampied are the main spinners likely to feature in the playing XI. Jersey has never been part of a highly competitive tournament. It will be a tough challenge for Jersey against Austria.
Austria is coming off a 2-0 loss against Isle of Man in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers. Austria's batting order crumbled throughout the series, struggling to score runs. This will be an area of concern, as Austria will look to correct their batting errors and come well prepared. Unlike Jersey, Austria has quite a bit of experience when it comes to playing against top-ranked European sides. Austria faced Ireland, Netherlands, and Scotland in the European Cricket International tournament at Cartama Oval in Spain last year.
Austria has always been a dominant T10 side in European cricket, but as a T20 side, they are still relatively untested. Their major success in the shortest format at international level has been in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier rounds last year. They won all of their matches and topped the group with eight points.
- Jersey chance of winning: 84%
- Austria’s chance of winning: 16%
Jersey vs Austria Betting Tips
Austrian captain Razmal Shigiwal has scored 913 runs in 32 T20 matches in his career. In his last four matches, he has scored 125 runs at a strike rate of 126.26, averaging 31.25. Shigiwal is a power hitter who is known for smashing big sixes. He has hit 37 sixes in his T20 career. Based on his recent good run of form, we predict that he will score over 30 runs against Jersey.
Jersey captain Charles Perchard has picked up 24 wickets in 23 T20 matches at an average of 13.97 and an economy rate of 6.71. We predict that he will pick up at least two wickets against Austria.
Jersey vs Austria Toss Prediction
The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced track that assists both batsmen and bowlers. In 15 T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won nine matches, while the team bowling first has won six matches. Teams chasing have struggled at this venue, as the pitch slows down considerably.
In their last five T20 matches, Jersey has won one match batting first and two matches batting second, and has lost one match batting first and one match batting second. Austria has won one match bowling first and lost four matches batting first. Based on the record at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first and defend the target.
Weather Conditions
The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 60% chance of precipitation, 64% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of scattered showers during the match.
Jersey Team List
Chuggy Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Ben Ward
Jersey Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Harrison Carlyon
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Brennan
|
Batsman
|
Julius Sumerauer
|
All-rounder
|
Asa Tribe
|
Wicket keeper
|
Jonty Jenner
|
Batsman
|
Charles Perchard
|
Batsman
|
Dominic Blampied
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Lawrenson
|
All-rounder
|
Elliot Miles
|
Bowler
|
Rhys Palmer
|
Bowler
|
Benjamin Ward
|
Bowler
Jersey Recent Form
Jersey has had a mixed bag of results in their last 10 T20 matches. They have won 5 matches, lost 5 matches, and managed to win one match in their last appearance in the T20 qualifiers in 2022.
Austria Players List
Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mehar Cheema, Itibarshah Deedar, Aqib Iqbal, Hossain Iqbal, Ahsan Mirza, Shahil Mornin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Amit Nathwani, Armaan Randhawa, Jaweed Sadran, Adeel Tariq, Umair Tariq, Mark Simpson Parker
Austria Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Mark Simpson Parker
|
All-rounder
|
Iqbal Hossain
|
Batsman
|
Razmal Shigiwal
|
Batsman
|
Shahil Momin
|
Batsman
|
Navin Wijesekara
|
All-rounder
|
Mirza Ahsan
|
Batsman
|
Mehar Cheema
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Aqib Javed Iqbal
|
All-rounder
|
Umair Tariq
|
Bowler
|
Jaweed Zadran
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Eckstein
|
Bowler
Austria Recent Form
Austria has been inconsistent in recent times. In their last 10 T20 matches, they have won 4 matches and lost 6 matches. However, the last time Austria played an ICC event, they were undefeated, winning all 5 matches they played.
Jersey vs Austria Head to Head Record
Jersey and Austria battled out in three T20 matches, with Jersey winning one match and Austria winning two.
- Matches Played: 03 matches
- Jersey won: 01 match
- Austria won: 02 matches
Jersey vs Austria Betting Odds
Austria to win the match @ 5.80 (Parimatch)
Jersey are highly favoured to win the match against Austria. The odds are clearly in favour of Jersey to win the match, but we back Austria to win the match @ 5.80 (Parimatch).
Jersey vs Austria Top Batters
Jonty Jenner to be the top batter for Jersey
Jonty Jenner has scored 591 runs in 23 matches at a strike rate of 132.21 and an average of 33.43. He scored a high score of 90 against Namibia in 2022. Jenner is known for his consistent scoring and we back him to be the top scorer for Jersey against Austria.
Iqbal Hossain to be the top batter for Austria
Iqbal Hossain is a hard-hitting top-order batter for Austria. In 20 matches, he has scored 491 runs at a strike rate of 162.04 and an average of 24.55. With his powerful strikes, Hossain can change the momentum of the game. He has been in good form in recent times, and we predict that he will be the top batter for Austria against Jersey.
Jersey vs Austria Top Bowlers
Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey
Charles Perchard has picked up 24 wickets in 23 matches. He is one of the strike bowlers for Jersey. He picked up 8 wickets in the T20 World Cup qualifiers in 2022. We back Perchard to pick up crucial wickets and be the top bowler for Jersey.
Aqib Javed Iqbal to be the top bowler for Austria
Aqib Javed Iqbal has picked up 17 wickets in 28 T20 matches for Austria. He has the best bowling figures of 3/10 and an economy rate of 5.88. He bowls in the death overs and is very effective with the ball. We back him to be the top bowler for Austria against Jersey.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Jersey
The oddsmakers favor Austria to win the match at 5.80 (Parimatch), while also favoring Jersey to win at 1.13 (Parimatch). It is going to be an even contest, as both teams are relatively new to the T20 competition. However, we favor Austria to win, as they have experience playing in international tournaments and their players are more experienced than those of Jersey. Austria has a record of 5-0 in T20 World Cup qualifiers, and we predict that Austria will win the match against Jersey and kick-start their campaign with a victory.
- Jersey to win the match @ 1.13 (Parimatch)
- Austria to win the match @ 5.80 (Parimatch)