Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Match Prediction
Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu will take on each other in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 at the Amini Park, Port Moresby, on the opening day of the event on July 22, 2023 (Saturday), at 9:00 AM IST. Both teams are coming off from contrasting situations- while Vanuatu won their last 6 consecutive matches, the majority of which was in the sub-regional Qualifier, Papua New Guinea haven’t played a T20I since the last T20 World Cup Qualifier. Hence, that would play a major role in how things would progress from here.
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Facts
- Nalin Nipiko is Vanuatu’s highest-ever run-scorer and highest-ever wicket-taker in T20s.
- Tony Ura is the highest-ever run-scorer for Papua New Guinea in the shortest format of the game.
- In five games between both sides, Papua New Guinea have won all five encounters.
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Chance of Winning
Both Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu are equal in strengths and weaknesses, especially in the larger scheme of things. They are valued on equal terms by Parimatch as the oddsmakers valued their wins at 1.83 each. That tells you something about the game.
PNG’s chance of winning is 45%
VAN’s chance of winning is 55%
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Tips
Charles Amini and Tony Ura are two of the most prolific run-scorers in the Papua New Guinea side. I have full hopes on them to score heavily against Vanuatu. But I am more confident on Norman Vanua to add more runs to the base, for he has stepped up every time his side need him to. From the Vanuatu line-up, I am banking on Patrick Matautaava to deliver big knocks. Be sure that it will reap dividends.
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Match Toss Prediction
The pitch at Amini Park in Port Moresby seems quite balanced, catering to both batting and bowling strengths. With an average score of 175 when batting first and 78 when batting second, it suggests that the pitch allows bowlers to exert some control over the game. The average winning score when batting first is 186, but the highest target successfully chased on this pitch is 125 suggests that it might not be the easiest for chasing teams, but a target around that range is certainly attainable.
Weather Report
Papua New Guinea has a hot, humid tropical climate which is experienced all year round, and on Saturday, the average temperature set to be an average of 26.7 °C. Rainfall is extremely heavy, frequently exceeding 300 inches, but on Saturday, not a lot of rain is predicted.
Papua New Guinea Player List
Asad Vala, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kipling Doriga, Jack Gardner, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Sema Kamea, John Kariko, Alei Nao, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Asodollah Vala, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare
Predicted Playing XI
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Lega Siaka
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Batter
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Assad Vala (c)
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Batter
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Charles Amini
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Batter
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Sese Bau
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Batter
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Tony Ura
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All-rounder
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Riley Hekure
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All-rounder
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Norman Vanua
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All-rounder
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Hila Vare (wk)
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Wicket-keeper
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Kabua Morea
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Bowler
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Chad Soper
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Bowler
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Semo Kamea
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Bowler
Papua New Guinea Team Form
Papua New Guinea might have gained a lot of ripples in the last few years, especially in the last ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, but their overall performance doesn’t have a lot of inspiration to go by. In the last 10 games, Papua New Guinea have secured only four wins - against USA, Uganda, Singapore, and Malaysia. That doesn’t really paint a good picture, and precisely the reason why we have backed Vanuatu to win the encounter.
Vanuatu Player List
Patrick Matautaava, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Andrew Mansale, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu, Apolinaire Stephen, Williamsing Nalisa, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Womejo Wotu, Jarryd Allan, Clement Tommy, Jamal Molidurumahava Vira
Predicted Playing XI
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Nalin Nipiko
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Batter
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Paul Kaltapau
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Batter
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Patrick Matautaava (c)
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Batter
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Jarryd Allan (wk)
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Wicket-keeper
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Andrew Mansale
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Batter
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Joshua Rasu
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All-rounder
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Ronald Tari
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All-rounder
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Williamsing Nalisa
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Bowler
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Apolinaire Stephen
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Bowler
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Darren Wotu
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Bowler
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Obed Yosef
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Bowler
Vanuatu Team Form
Vanuatu are coming into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 with splendid form, with seven wins from seven games. In the last 10 games, the two losses have come against Cook Islands and Malaysia. Such has been the consistency that Vanuatu will be extremely confident of their approach.
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Head-To-Head
Even though Vanuatu are coming into the game with a steller batting record, the head-to-head has been extremely successful for the hosts. In five games between both sides, Papua New Guinea have won all five encounters.
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Odds
Vanuatu to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)
Vanuatu’s success in the last few games were down to heavy scoring in the first few overs. In the Sub-regional qualifiers, they maintained a batting average of 28.14 in the first six overs, with the run-rate hovering over 7 runs per over. That would add more confidence to their overall strategy. Trust them to score heavily and take home the biggest advantage that is there to achieve.
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Best Batters
Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best batter (Parimatch)
Nalin Nipiko has 637 runs at an average of 37.47 in T20 cricket with the strike rate hovering around 129.7. With four half-centuries and one century, Nipiko has managed to create a base on which he will be trusted to lead Vanuatu’s batting plan forward. Him scoring a century against Fiji in the last Sub-regional qualifiers will help him be in the zone to take down the challenge with ease.
Tony Ura to be PNG’s best batter (Parimatch)
Tony Ura is the highest-ever run-scorer for Papua New Guinea in the shortest format of the game, with 1795 runs at an average of 34.52 with a strike rate of 146.2. That he has 12 fifties and two centuries in the 20-over format of the game adds to the credentials as PNG’s greatest-ever cricketer. If he doesn’t go on to score, then who will? I am pretty certain that he will add a huge leverage to the market by scoring huge amount of runs.
Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Best Bowlers
Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Is there anything that Nalin Nipiko can’t do? He is not only the highest-ever run-scorer for Vanuatu in T20 cricket, he also has the honours of being the highest-ever wicket-taker for the side, with 32 wickets at an astonishing average of 14.1. With three four-wicket hauls in 19 innings, Nipiko has carved a distinct niche for himself that powers him to be one of the finest that there ever is. Trust Nipiko to brave through and become a batter everyone envisages.
Norman Vanua to be PNG’s best bowler (Parimatch)
If Tony Ura has been a resilient performer with the bat for his side, no bowler has contributed more to the rise of Papua New Guinea than Norman Vanua. With 56 wickets in 50 games at an average of 19.6, Vanua is the single-biggest performer with the ball and that reflects in her ability to cash through in difficult situations. With Vanua in the side, one can be confident that Vanuatu won’t have it easy in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Vanuatu
While Parimatch holds both sides on the same level, the only reason I am banking on Vanuatu to topple Papua New Guinea is because of their recent form. While PNG haven’t had a lot of chances lately, Vanuatu look to be in fine form after winning five out of their six games in the sub-regional qualifier. Furthermore, Vanuatu has been a good visiting side lately, having won three games at Port Moresby - the venue for Saturday’s game.
PNG to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
VAN to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)Bet Now!