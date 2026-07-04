Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Match Prediction

Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu will take on each other in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 at the Amini Park, Port Moresby, on the opening day of the event on July 22, 2023 (Saturday), at 9:00 AM IST. Both teams are coming off from contrasting situations- while Vanuatu won their last 6 consecutive matches, the majority of which was in the sub-regional Qualifier, Papua New Guinea haven’t played a T20I since the last T20 World Cup Qualifier. Hence, that would play a major role in how things would progress from here.

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Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Chance of Winning

Both Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu are equal in strengths and weaknesses, especially in the larger scheme of things. They are valued on equal terms by Parimatch as the oddsmakers valued their wins at 1.83 each. That tells you something about the game.

PNG’s chance of winning is 45%

VAN’s chance of winning is 55%

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Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Tips

Charles Amini and Tony Ura are two of the most prolific run-scorers in the Papua New Guinea side. I have full hopes on them to score heavily against Vanuatu. But I am more confident on Norman Vanua to add more runs to the base, for he has stepped up every time his side need him to. From the Vanuatu line-up, I am banking on Patrick Matautaava to deliver big knocks. Be sure that it will reap dividends.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Amini Park in Port Moresby seems quite balanced, catering to both batting and bowling strengths. With an average score of 175 when batting first and 78 when batting second, it suggests that the pitch allows bowlers to exert some control over the game. The average winning score when batting first is 186, but the highest target successfully chased on this pitch is 125 suggests that it might not be the easiest for chasing teams, but a target around that range is certainly attainable.

Weather Report

Papua New Guinea has a hot, humid tropical climate which is experienced all year round, and on Saturday, the average temperature set to be an average of 26.7 °C. Rainfall is extremely heavy, frequently exceeding 300 inches, but on Saturday, not a lot of rain is predicted.

Papua New Guinea Player List

Asad Vala, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kipling Doriga, Jack Gardner, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Sema Kamea, John Kariko, Alei Nao, Lega Siaka, Tony Ura, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Asodollah Vala, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare

Predicted Playing XI

Lega Siaka Batter Assad Vala (c) Batter Charles Amini Batter Sese Bau Batter Tony Ura All-rounder Riley Hekure All-rounder Norman Vanua All-rounder Hila Vare (wk) Wicket-keeper Kabua Morea Bowler Chad Soper Bowler Semo Kamea Bowler

Papua New Guinea Team Form

Papua New Guinea might have gained a lot of ripples in the last few years, especially in the last ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, but their overall performance doesn’t have a lot of inspiration to go by. In the last 10 games, Papua New Guinea have secured only four wins - against USA, Uganda, Singapore, and Malaysia. That doesn’t really paint a good picture, and precisely the reason why we have backed Vanuatu to win the encounter.

Vanuatu Player List

Patrick Matautaava, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Andrew Mansale, Simpson Obed, Darren Wotu, Apolinaire Stephen, Williamsing Nalisa, Joshua Rasu, Nalin Nipiko, Womejo Wotu, Jarryd Allan, Clement Tommy, Jamal Molidurumahava Vira

Predicted Playing XI

Nalin Nipiko Batter Paul Kaltapau Batter Patrick Matautaava (c) Batter Jarryd Allan (wk) Wicket-keeper Andrew Mansale Batter Joshua Rasu All-rounder Ronald Tari All-rounder Williamsing Nalisa Bowler Apolinaire Stephen Bowler Darren Wotu Bowler Obed Yosef Bowler

Vanuatu Team Form

Vanuatu are coming into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023 with splendid form, with seven wins from seven games. In the last 10 games, the two losses have come against Cook Islands and Malaysia. Such has been the consistency that Vanuatu will be extremely confident of their approach.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Head-To-Head

Even though Vanuatu are coming into the game with a steller batting record, the head-to-head has been extremely successful for the hosts. In five games between both sides, Papua New Guinea have won all five encounters.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Betting Odds

Vanuatu to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

Vanuatu’s success in the last few games were down to heavy scoring in the first few overs. In the Sub-regional qualifiers, they maintained a batting average of 28.14 in the first six overs, with the run-rate hovering over 7 runs per over. That would add more confidence to their overall strategy. Trust them to score heavily and take home the biggest advantage that is there to achieve.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Best Batters

Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nalin Nipiko has 637 runs at an average of 37.47 in T20 cricket with the strike rate hovering around 129.7. With four half-centuries and one century, Nipiko has managed to create a base on which he will be trusted to lead Vanuatu’s batting plan forward. Him scoring a century against Fiji in the last Sub-regional qualifiers will help him be in the zone to take down the challenge with ease.

Tony Ura to be PNG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tony Ura is the highest-ever run-scorer for Papua New Guinea in the shortest format of the game, with 1795 runs at an average of 34.52 with a strike rate of 146.2. That he has 12 fifties and two centuries in the 20-over format of the game adds to the credentials as PNG’s greatest-ever cricketer. If he doesn’t go on to score, then who will? I am pretty certain that he will add a huge leverage to the market by scoring huge amount of runs.

Papua New Guinea vs Vanuatu Best Bowlers

Nalin Nipiko to be VAN’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Is there anything that Nalin Nipiko can’t do? He is not only the highest-ever run-scorer for Vanuatu in T20 cricket, he also has the honours of being the highest-ever wicket-taker for the side, with 32 wickets at an astonishing average of 14.1. With three four-wicket hauls in 19 innings, Nipiko has carved a distinct niche for himself that powers him to be one of the finest that there ever is. Trust Nipiko to brave through and become a batter everyone envisages.

Norman Vanua to be PNG’s best bowler (Parimatch)

If Tony Ura has been a resilient performer with the bat for his side, no bowler has contributed more to the rise of Papua New Guinea than Norman Vanua. With 56 wickets in 50 games at an average of 19.6, Vanua is the single-biggest performer with the ball and that reflects in her ability to cash through in difficult situations. With Vanua in the side, one can be confident that Vanuatu won’t have it easy in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.