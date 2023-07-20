Scotland vs Germany Match Prediction SCO 99 % Chance of Winning GER 1 % Bet Now! Scotland will lock horns with Germany in Match 3 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Thursday, July 20 at Goldenacre, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Scotland vs Germany Chance of Winning

Scotland play hosts to five other nations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe regional qualifiers. After a disappointing end to their ODI World Cup qualifiers campaign, Scotland now shift their focus to T20 World Cup 2024 regional qualifiers. Scotland has a strong batting lineup mixed with experience and youth and their bowling lineup has been lethal since the start of 2023. Scotland will back themselves to come on top in the tournament.

Germany’s record of late has been impeccable; they won nine of their last ten T20 matches. In their lead up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe region qualifiers they defeated Austria (2-0) in a dominating fashion. Germany have the momentum on their side and will back themselves to defeat the host nation Scotland in their first match of the tournament. The team’s captain Venkat Ganesan and Joshua van Heerden hold the batting unit and Muslim Yar Ahsraf is the bowler to watch out for against Scotland.

Scotland chance of winning: 99%

Germany chance of winning: 1%

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Scotland vs Germany Betting Tips

Scotland top-order batsman Brandon McMullen is in phenomenal form. He has scored over 400 runs in 20 matches in T20 cricket. McMullen is a powerful hitter and scores runs in quick time. We believe he will score over 30 runs against Germany. George Munsey has vast international experience and has fared well against top international teams. He has scored over 2000 runs in T20 cricket. Munsey is an aggressive batter who likes to score runs at a fast pace. We believe he will come good and score over 30 runs against Germany.

Scotland vs Germany Toss Prediction

The surface at Goldenacre Cricket Ground, Edinburgh is a good batting wicket, with the ball coming onto the bat nicely. There is not much assistance for the bowlers, and the short square boundaries make it difficult for bowlers and teams to defend large totals. The teams batting first have won 6 of the 13 matches played at the ground and the teams batting second have won 7 of the 13 matches. The average 1st innings score is 154 runs.

Based on the records and stats at this venue the team winning the toss are likely to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Goldenacre, Edinburgh is expected to be around 17 degrees Celsius with a 60% chance of precipitation, 64% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of scattered showers during the match.

Scotland Players List

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brandon McMullen All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket Keeper George Munsey Batsman Richie Berrington All-rounder Bradley Currie Batsman Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Thomas Mackintosh All-rounder Chris Greaves All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Batsman Chris Sole Batsman

Scotland Recent Form

After missing out on qualification for the ODI World Cup, the Scottish side now aim to make it to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Scotland has won five and lost five of their last 10 T20 matches. They are currently ranked 17th in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. They have a strong batting lineup with youngsters Brandon McMullen and George Munsey, and an experienced bowling lineup led by Safyaan Sharif and Chris Sole.

Germany Players List

Venkatraman Ganesan (c), Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Dieter Klein, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy, Faisal bin Mubashir, Sahir Naqash, Dylan Blignaut, Abdul Shakoor, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Harmanjot Singh, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Michael Richardson, Zahid Zadran, Joshua van Heerden

Germany Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Venkatraman Ganesan All-rounder Joshua van Heerden Batsman Michael Richardson Wicket Keeper Faisal bin Mubashir Batsman Ghulam Ahmadi All-rounder Muslim Yar Ashraf All-rounder Sahir Naqash All-rounder Abdul Bashir Bowler Sachin Mandy Gangareddy Bowler Vishnu Elam Bharathi Bowler Harmanjot Singh Bowler

Germany Recent Form

Germany are having a phenomenal run winning nine of their last ten T20 matches. They defeated Austria (2-0) in a two match T20I series. Germany’s strength lies in their bowling attack with Ghulam Ahmadi and Muslim Yar Ashraf being their strike bowlers. Germany will hope to kick start the tournament with a win.

Scotland vs Germany Head to Head Record

Scotland and Germany have clashed in two T20 matches, with Scotland winning both matches comfortably. Germany has yet to win a match against Scotland. In their last encounter Scotland won the match by 20 runs. Batting first Scotland scored 165/5 and in reply Germany were bowled out for 145 runs.

Scotland vs Germany Betting Odds

Scotland to win the match @1.02 (Parimatch)

The odds are clearly in favour of the home team Scotland to win the match at 1.02 (Parimatch) and Scotland to win the match against Germany.

Scotland vs Germany Top Batters

Brandon McMullen to be the top batter for Scotland

Brandon McMullen is coming off a dominating performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup qualifiers. In seven matches, he scored 364 runs. Over the span of 20 T20 matches, he has amassed 416 runs. Known for his big hitting, he has our backing to continue his good run of form and be the top scorer for Scotland against Germany.

Joshua van Heerden to be the top batter for Germany

Joshua van Heerden is the second-highest run-scorer for Germany in T20 cricket. He has scored 1047 runs in 51 T20 matches at an average of 29.11 and a strike rate of 144.80. Van Heerden has been one of the most consistent run-scorers for Germany in recent years. He scored 53 runs in his last outing. We believe Joshua van Heerden will be the top batter for Germany against Scotland.

Scotland vs Germany Top Bowlers

Chris Sole to the top bowler for Scotland

Chris Sole is a right arm medium fast bowler, he has played 41 T20 matches picking up 43 wickets at an average of 19.16 and an economy of 7.51. He is known for his ability to bowl yorkers and other variations at the death. Sole delivered match winning performances with the ball in the recently concluded World Cup qualifiers. We predict Chris Sole to be the top bowler for Scotland against Germany.

Ghulam Ahmadi to be the top bowler for Germany

Ghulam Ahmadi is a right arm off-break bowler who is known for his accuracy. He has picked up 25 wickets in 26 T20 matches. Ahmadi has been one of the main strike bowlers for Germany. In the recent series against Austria Ahmadi picked up 3 wickets at an economy of 4.15. We back Ahmadi to be the top bowler for Germany against Scotland.