Scotland vs Jersey Match Prediction SCO 88 % Chance of Winning JER 12 % Bet Now! Scotland will lock horns with Jersey in Match 6 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup European Qualifiers 2024 on Friday, July 21 at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

Scotland vs Jersey Chance of Winning

Despite performing exceptionally well, the Scottish team missed out on qualifying for the ODI World Cup, but now they have set their sights on a bigger picture: qualifying for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Scotland displayed a dominant performance in their first match of the tournament defeating Germany by 72 runs in a rain affected clash. Scotland smashed 234 runs for the loss of five wickets batting first and then restricted Germany to 65/7 eventually winning the match by a huge margin to kickstart their campaign.

Scotland has a solid batting and bowling lineup, making them the heavy favourites to win the match against their opponents Jersey. Brandon McMullen and George Munsey are the players to watch out for in the match against Jersey.

Jersey, on the other hand, won their first match of the tournament in a dominant fashion defeating Austria by 8 wickets. Bowling first Jersey restricted Austria to 104/9 in 20 overs and chased down the target in 9.2 overs on back of Nick Greenwoods whirlwind half century (50 runs off 27 balls) assisted by Jonty Jenner's quickfire Cameo (27 runs off 12 balls).

Jersey's strength lies in their batting, and their top-order batters Josh Lawrenson,Nick Greenwood, and Harrison Carlyon have been in good form, which is a positive sign ahead of their match against Scotland. The team's captain, Charles Perchard, has also been among the wickets off late. Jersey will be confident of giving Scotland a tough fight and causing a major upset.

Scotland Chance of Winning: 88%

Jersey Chance of Winning: 12%

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Scotland vs Jersey Betting Tips

Brandon McMullen has been in phenomenal form for Scotland, scoring runs on a consistent basis. In the recently concluded ODI World Cup qualifiers, he notched up over 300 runs in seven matches. He also scored a half century in the warm-up games, and looks all set to score big runs in the qualifiers tournament. Considering his recent performances, we believe that McMullen is likely to score over 30 runs in the match against Jersey. He is one of the safest players to bet on in this match.

Scotland vs Jersey Toss Prediction

The surface at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh is a balanced track that assists both batsmen and bowlers. In the 15 T20 international matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 9 matches, while the team bowling first has won 6 matches. Teams chasing have struggled at this venue, as the pitch slows down considerably.

Considering the pitch conditions and the records at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first at this venue.

Weather Conditions

The weather at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh on Friday, July 21 is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius with a 40% chance of precipitation, 61% humidity, and a strong wind blowing at 16 kilometres per hour. There is a possibility of scattered showers during the match.

Scotland Players List

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Gavin Main, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Brandon McMullen All-rounder Matthew Cross Wicket Keeper George Munsey Batsman Richie Berrington All-rounder Bradley Currie Batsman Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Thomas Mackintosh All-rounder Chris Greaves All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Batsman Chris Sole Batsman

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland has a 50% win record in its last 10 T20 matches, winning 5 and losing 5. The team is currently ranked 17th in the ICC Men's T20I rankings. Brandon McMullen and George Munsey are the in-form players for Scotland heading into the qualifiers tournament.

Jersey Players List

Charles Perchard (c), Dan Birrell, Dom Blampied, Charlie Brennan, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Julius Sumerauer, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe, Ben Ward

Jersey Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Charlie Brennan Batsman Nick Greenwood All-rounder Asa Tribe Wicket keeper Jonty Jenner Batsman Charles Perchard Batsman Dominic Blampied All-rounder Josh Lawrenson All-rounder Elliot Miles Bowler Rhys Palmer Bowler Benjamin Ward Bowler

Jersey Recent Form

Jersey's recent T20 record has not been that impressive. They have won 5 matches, lost 5 matches, and won just 1 match in their last T20 qualifier appearance in 2022. However, they won two of their last three matches ahead of the qualifiers tournament.

Scotland vs Jersey Head to Head Record

Both Scotland and Jersey have clashed twice in T20 cricket, with Scotland emerging victorious in both matches. Jersey have yet to win a match against Scotland in the shorter format.

Matches Played: 2 matches

2 matches Scotland won: 2 matches

2 matches Jersey won:0 matches

Scotland vs Jersey Betting Odds

Scotland to win the match @ 1.05 (Parimatch)

The odds are clearly in favour of Scotland to win the match. Scotland won the first match of the tournament by a huge margin (72 runs) against Germany. We predict Scotland to continue their dominance and win the match against Jersey.

Scotland vs Jersey Top Batters

George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland

George Munsey, famously known as the reverse sweep demon, is one of the most consistent run scorers for Scotland in the shorter format. In his last five matches, Munsey has scored 168 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 113.51. He has been part of several T20 franchises across the world, and we believe he will carry his good run of form into the Scotland vs. Jersey match and score the most runs for Scotland.

Harrison Carlyon to be the top batter for Jersey

Harrison Carlyon is the most prolific run getter for Jersey since his debut in 2019. He has scored 528 runs in 25 matches at an average of 22.96 and strike rate of 109.09. Carlyon scored 72 runs in his last two games. We believe he is the top batter for Jersey against Scotland.

Scotland vs Jersey Top Bowlers

Safyaan Sharif to be the top bowler for Scotland

Safyaan Sharif is one of the main strike bowlers for Scotland in T20 cricket. He is one of the most experienced and senior players in the T20 setup. Sharif has picked up 63 wickets in 57 matches at an average of 25.33 and a bowling economy rate of 8.21. He bowls mainly at the backend of the innings and is likely to bag a handful of wickets. We predict Sharif to be the top bowler for Scotland against Jersey.

Charles Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey

Charles Perchard is one of the main strike bowlers for Jersey. He has been in good form in the lead up to the qualifier tournament, picking up four wickets in his last two outings. Perchard has 46 wickets to his name in 27 T20 matches at an economy rate of 5.96. Considering his recent performance with the ball, we believe Perchard to be the top bowler for Jersey against Scotland.