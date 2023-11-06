BANG (Bangladesh) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction BANG 33 % Chance of Winning SRI 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.519 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka in the 38th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 06 at 02:00 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Bangladesh have had a distraught campaign thus far and have fallen short of expectations. Since their win in the opening fixture against Afghanistan, Bangladesh has lost six games on the bounce. They have been second best in all departments which has been the main reason why they have been knocked out of the competitions and are in danger of missing the 2025 Champions Trophy as well.

After a sluggish start to the tournament, Sri Lanka managed to win back to back games against Netherlands and England. In the last game, Sri Lanka suffered one of the worst defeats in their history against India. India posted a first innings total of 357, Sri Lanka batsmen had no answers to Indian bowlers as they were bowled out for 55. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are firm favourites in the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh’s chances of winning - 33%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning - 67%

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Bangladesh has struggled to get good starts in games, which is the main reason they have struggled in this tournament. So far in this tournament, Bangladesh has managed an opening stand of 19, 14, 0, 93, 30, 19 and 0 averaging 25 runs. Only twice they have managed to have an opening stand of over 20 runs which makes us believe Bangladesh would struggle to have a good opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has had a torrid campaign so far, he scored 59 in the opening game but since then his form has been a cause of concern for Bangladesh. In the seven games, Shanto has scored 59, 0, 7, 8, 0, 9 and 4 averaging 12.42 runs in the tournament. In the last six games, Shanto has single digit scores which makes us believe he would struggle to score well in the upcoming game against a quality bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Bangladesh Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Delhi has hosted four games thus far, In three of the four games, the team batting first has won the game. Looking at this stat, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Predicted Playing XI

Litton Kumer Das Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Tawhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz Batter Mushfiqur Rahim Wicket-keeper Shakib Al Hasan All-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Batter Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh have had a torrid campaign thus far. After opening day win against Afghanistan, Bangladesh have lost six games in the row and are knocked out of the World Cup.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Angelo Matthews, Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler Angelo Matthews All-rounder

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka had a nightmare game against India, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 55 as they lost the game by 302 runs. With two wins in seven games, Sri Lanka are seventh on the table and need a miracle to make the semis this term.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka have edged Bangladesh 42-9 in ODI format. In the last five games, Sri Lanka are 3-2 winning each of the last three games. In the World Cups, Sri Lanka has a perfect record against Bangladesh (3-0).

Head to Head:

Bangladesh Win: 9

Sri Lanka win: 42

Tied/NR: 2

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to outscore Bangladesh in the powerplay

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have had an underwhelming campaign thus far. Sri Lanka head into this game after a humiliating loss against India where they were bowled out for mere 55. This was the fifth loss in the tournament for Sri Lanka as they were knocked out of the tournament. Bangladesh has had a worst campaign as apart from their opening day victory against Afghanistan they have failed to compete in games. With six straight losses, Bangladesh were the first team that were knocked out of the tournament. One of the main reasons why Bangladesh has struggled is the fact they have failed to utilise powerplay overs this term. In the last five matches, Bangladesh has managed to score 46, 93, 35, 39 and 37 averaging 50 runs. The numbers looked inflated as only once have they managed to score over 50 runs in the first ten overs. On the other hand, apart from the last couple of games, Sri Lanka has managed to score over 50 runs in each of the first five matches. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact in each of the last three games, Bangladesh has conceded more runs in powerplay which makes us believe Sri lanka would score more than Bangladesh in the first ten overs.

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Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Mahmudullah Riyad to be Bangladesh’s top batter

Mahmudullah Riyad has had a sensational tournament thus far and has been one of the few positives for Bangladesh in this tournament. In five games, Riyad has scored 41, 46, 111, 20 and 56. With 274 runs, Riyad is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh so far which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Sadeera Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Even though Sadeera Samarawickrama failed to contribute in the last game, he has had a great World Cup thus far and is the main reason why Sri Lanka are still in contention. With 331 runs, Samarawickrama is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’s top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been the star performer for Bangladesh with the ball. Miraz has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Bangladesh and with nine wickets, Miraz is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Dilshan Madushanka has been a sensation in this tournament and has been a shining light in what has been a pretty ordinary Sri Lanka bowling attack this term. With 18 wickets in the tournament, Madushanka is the top wicket taker for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.