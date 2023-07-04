Ireland vs Nepal Match Prediction WB 75 % Chance of Winning WB 25 % Bet Now! Ireland will go against Nepal in the 7th Place Playoff of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. The game will be held at Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare on July 4 and will commence from 12:30 PM.

Ireland vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Ireland had a terrible campaign in the current competition. After a chain of losses, they registered a victory against the USA by 6 wickets. This led them to contest for the 7th place in the current competition.

Nepal had an equally bad campaign and were knocked out of the super six after their abysmal outings in the ongoing tournament. They faced UAE in their last game and grabbed a victory by 3 wickets in a close encounter.

Ireland chance of winning - 75%

Nepal chance of winning - 25%

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Ireland vs Nepal Betting Tips

Paul Stirling was incredible with the bat in the past few games. He scored 162 against UAE followed by his innings of 58 runs in his recent outing against USA. Whereas the bowling order consistently picked wickets to compliment the batting department.

Whereas, Nepal has come a long way but could not compete against the other teams in the current ongoing tournament. The abysmal batting performances and lousy bowling order led them to lose games in the tournament. Except two batters in the team, no other batsmen could put up an impressive feat in the competition.

Ireland vs Nepal Toss Prediction

This is a batting pitch and witnessed high totals in the competition. However, the batting conditions ease up later in the day while chasing the target. A total of seven games were played at the venue in the competition where the chasing team won on six occasions. Hence, the teams will look to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

Weather in Harare, Zimbabwe is clean. The temperature is expected to be around 8°C on the match day with 92% humidity and 3.4 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie(C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young

Predicted Playing XI

Paul Stirling Batter Andy McBrine All-rounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Batter Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Gareth Delany All-rounder Mark Adair Bowler Barry McCarthy Bowler Craig Young Bowler Andy Balbirnie(C) Batter

Ireland Team Form

Ireland is having a campaign to forget. They lost the majority of their fixtures. They have a talented pool of batters in the team but their bowling department could not provide the balance they needed. Their top order averages over 30 in the tournament and constitutes an aggressive batting form.

Nepal Player List

Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud(WK), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel(C), Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis-GC, Aasif Sheikh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batter Arjun Saud(WK) Batter Gyanendra Malla Batter Rohit Kumar Paudel(C) All-rounder Bhim Sharki Batter Arif Sheikh Batter Dipendra Singh-Airee Batter Gulsan Jha Bowler KC Karan All-rounder Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Pratis-GC All-rounder

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has a very fragile line-up of batters in the competition. Their wickets fell over like dominos in the competition and registered low totals in their five outings. Their bowling order is more disappointing and will be punished by the Irish batters in the upcoming fixture.

Ireland vs Nepal Head-to-Head

Ireland and Nepal have not met each other in the 50-over format till date. This will be their first clash which is more likely to sway in favour of Ireland.

Ireland vs Nepal Betting Odds

Ireland to have a higher opening partnership

Nepal had a decent start in the competition and led promising opening partnerships in the beginning of the competition but fell into a pit after their constant cheap dismissals for the first wicket in their innings. NEP posted 171, 25, 5, 7 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in the five games. On the other hand, the opening pair of Ireland, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are experienced batters in the international circuit. They put up the scores of 51, 1, 21, 41 & 84 runs for the 1st wicket in the five games. Nepal’s inefficient bowling order will aid the Irish batters to register a higher opening partnership in the upcoming clash.

Ireland vs Nepal Best Batters

Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s Best Batter

Paul Stirling is an experienced batter from Ireland. He had some difficulty initially in the competition. However, the batter does not hesitate to punish weaker bowling order. Stirling has gathered 249 runs in 5 games at an average of 49.80. In his last two games, he secured a century followed by a fifty in his recent outing. He is coming off an innings of 58 runs off 45 balls in his previous game against USA. He possesses a strike rate of 114.22 and is very likely to smash his way in the upcoming fixture.

Dipendra Singh Airee to be Nepal’s Best Batter

Nepal has only two batters carrying out their batting bid in the competition. One of those names is Dipendra Singh Airee. Although the batter does not average well in his career, his figures in the ongoing tournament attracted few eyes on him. He scored 161 runs in 5 games at an average of 53.66. In his last outing against UAE, Airee scored an unbeaten 79 off 85 balls in the game to help the team snatch the win.

Ireland vs Nepal Best Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s Best Bowler

Mark Adair has been standing out in the bowling department of Ireland. He leads the team’s bowling order and has bowled 42 overs in five games, leaking 219 runs at an economy rate of 5.21. His strong economy is laced with 11 wickets in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in his last game and did not give away many runs in the game.

Karan KC to be Nepal’s Best Bowler

Karan KC brings an experience of 45 ODI innings into the upcoming fixture. The bowler picked 8 wickets for Nepal in the competition. He bowled 36 overs and conceded 202 runs at an economy rate of 5.61. He picked three important picks in his previous outing and should be able to replicate the same for his side in the forthcoming fixture.