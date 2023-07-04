Ireland vs Nepal Match Prediction
WB
75%
Chance of Winning
WB
25%
Odi
Takashinga Sports Club
Facts
- Paul Sterling averages almost a half century in his last five ODI outings.
- This will be the first time that Ireland and Nepal in ODI cricket.
Ireland vs Nepal Chance of Winning
Ireland had a terrible campaign in the current competition. After a chain of losses, they registered a victory against the USA by 6 wickets. This led them to contest for the 7th place in the current competition.
Nepal had an equally bad campaign and were knocked out of the super six after their abysmal outings in the ongoing tournament. They faced UAE in their last game and grabbed a victory by 3 wickets in a close encounter.
Ireland chance of winning - 75%
Nepal chance of winning - 25%
Ireland vs Nepal Betting Tips
Paul Stirling was incredible with the bat in the past few games. He scored 162 against UAE followed by his innings of 58 runs in his recent outing against USA. Whereas the bowling order consistently picked wickets to compliment the batting department.
Whereas, Nepal has come a long way but could not compete against the other teams in the current ongoing tournament. The abysmal batting performances and lousy bowling order led them to lose games in the tournament. Except two batters in the team, no other batsmen could put up an impressive feat in the competition.
Ireland vs Nepal Toss Prediction
This is a batting pitch and witnessed high totals in the competition. However, the batting conditions ease up later in the day while chasing the target. A total of seven games were played at the venue in the competition where the chasing team won on six occasions. Hence, the teams will look to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
Weather in Harare, Zimbabwe is clean. The temperature is expected to be around 8°C on the match day with 92% humidity and 3.4 km/h wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Andy Balbirnie(C), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(WK), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young
Predicted Playing XI
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Paul Stirling
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Batter
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Andy McBrine
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All-rounder
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Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Batter
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Delany
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
Bowler
|
Barry McCarthy
|
Bowler
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Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Andy Balbirnie(C)
|
Batter
Ireland Team Form
Ireland is having a campaign to forget. They lost the majority of their fixtures. They have a talented pool of batters in the team but their bowling department could not provide the balance they needed. Their top order averages over 30 in the tournament and constitutes an aggressive batting form.
Nepal Player List
Kushal Bhurtel, Arjun Saud(WK), Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Kumar Paudel(C), Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh-Airee, Gulsan Jha, KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Pratis-GC, Aasif Sheikh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batter
|
Arjun Saud(WK)
|
Batter
|
Gyanendra Malla
|
Batter
|
Rohit Kumar Paudel(C)
|
All-rounder
|
Bhim Sharki
|
Batter
|
Arif Sheikh
|
Batter
|
Dipendra Singh-Airee
|
Batter
|
Gulsan Jha
|
Bowler
|
KC Karan
|
All-rounder
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
|
Pratis-GC
|
All-rounder
Nepal Team Form
Nepal has a very fragile line-up of batters in the competition. Their wickets fell over like dominos in the competition and registered low totals in their five outings. Their bowling order is more disappointing and will be punished by the Irish batters in the upcoming fixture.
Ireland vs Nepal Head-to-Head
Ireland and Nepal have not met each other in the 50-over format till date. This will be their first clash which is more likely to sway in favour of Ireland.
Ireland vs Nepal Betting Odds
Ireland to have a higher opening partnership
Nepal had a decent start in the competition and led promising opening partnerships in the beginning of the competition but fell into a pit after their constant cheap dismissals for the first wicket in their innings. NEP posted 171, 25, 5, 7 & 2 runs before their 1st dismissal in the five games. On the other hand, the opening pair of Ireland, Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling are experienced batters in the international circuit. They put up the scores of 51, 1, 21, 41 & 84 runs for the 1st wicket in the five games. Nepal’s inefficient bowling order will aid the Irish batters to register a higher opening partnership in the upcoming clash.
Ireland vs Nepal Best Batters
Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s Best Batter
Paul Stirling is an experienced batter from Ireland. He had some difficulty initially in the competition. However, the batter does not hesitate to punish weaker bowling order. Stirling has gathered 249 runs in 5 games at an average of 49.80. In his last two games, he secured a century followed by a fifty in his recent outing. He is coming off an innings of 58 runs off 45 balls in his previous game against USA. He possesses a strike rate of 114.22 and is very likely to smash his way in the upcoming fixture.
Dipendra Singh Airee to be Nepal’s Best Batter
Nepal has only two batters carrying out their batting bid in the competition. One of those names is Dipendra Singh Airee. Although the batter does not average well in his career, his figures in the ongoing tournament attracted few eyes on him. He scored 161 runs in 5 games at an average of 53.66. In his last outing against UAE, Airee scored an unbeaten 79 off 85 balls in the game to help the team snatch the win.
Ireland vs Nepal Best Bowlers
Mark Adair to be Ireland’s Best Bowler
Mark Adair has been standing out in the bowling department of Ireland. He leads the team’s bowling order and has bowled 42 overs in five games, leaking 219 runs at an economy rate of 5.21. His strong economy is laced with 11 wickets in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in his last game and did not give away many runs in the game.
Karan KC to be Nepal’s Best Bowler
Karan KC brings an experience of 45 ODI innings into the upcoming fixture. The bowler picked 8 wickets for Nepal in the competition. He bowled 36 overs and conceded 202 runs at an economy rate of 5.61. He picked three important picks in his previous outing and should be able to replicate the same for his side in the forthcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Ireland
Both the teams were knocked out of the qualifiers due to their subpar performances in the competition. Nepal won a game and faced three defeats in their group matches. They could only win against the USA and finished 4th in the group table with 2 points. They faced UAE in their previous encounter and bundled out their opponents at 181. It was a cakewalk for Nepal who registered 185 with the loss of 7 wickets and grabbed a 3-wicket victory. Ireland had a similar fate in the tournament and faced consecutive defeats since they entered the qualifiers. They won against USA in their last fixture where they got the entire American squad out at 196. Ireland scored 197 runs in 34.2 overs and won the game by 6 wickets.
Ireland are placed 13th in the ICC rankings whereas Nepal are 14th in the same list. The sides are yet to clash in the format. Ireland were placed in a slightly competitive pool. Despite that, they secured a commendable total in their outings. However, their lack in the bowling order remains a huge frown for their squad. Nepal conceded a huge chunk of runs and lacked an impactful pace attack. Their fragile batting order bundled out twice in the competition before the completion of 50 overs. The conditions should favour Ireland with a better batting and bowling order.
Ireland to win - 1.33 (Parimatch)
Nepal to win - 3.14 (Parimatch)Bet Now!