Ireland vs Oman Match Prediction IRL 79 % Chance of Winning OMN 21 % Bet Now! Ireland will square off against Oman in Match no. 4 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 on June 19 with a qualification spot in the ICC event at stake. On the other hand, Oman will aim to start their campaign to qualify for the first-ever World Cup as the contest starts at 12:30 PM IST on Monday as the game will be held at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Ireland vs Oman Chance of Winning

Ireland are ranked better as compared to Oman by six places and the team also has experience of playing World Cup cricket in the past. Thus, their standing in international cricket and experience of playing against top sides makes Ireland favourites to win the contest according to the bookmakers.

Ireland's chances of winning - 79%

Oman's chances of winning - 21%

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Ireland vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland defeated USA by five wickets in the World Cup Qualifier warm-ups while they were beaten by the Netherlands by a margin of two wickets. Lorcan Tucker has been their consistent batter scoring fifties in both the matches while batting down the order. Harry Tector shined in the game against USA scoring a hundred while Paul Stirling showcased his experience of scoring a fifty in the same fixture.

Considering the performance of the bowling unit, Ireland would like Ben White to continue his performance from the warm up games. The spinner picked up a five-wicket haul in the match against USA while dismissing two batters in the contest against the Netherlands. They also have quality pacers like Josh Little in the squad who can wreak havoc with the ball and the Irish side would expect their bowling unit to wreak havoc in the game.

Oman would like to improve their performances in the recently held warm ups before the tournament. They were beaten by Zimbabwe and Nepal and the performance doesn’t inspire much confidence ahead of the Qualifiers. Ayaan Khan continued with a fifty in both matches while Aqib Ilyas scored a ton against Zimbabwe. Zeeshan Maqsood was in the groove in the fixture against Nepal scoring 109 runs and the team would like him to display an impressive batting performance against Ireland as well.

Aqib Ilyas and Fayaz Butt both scalped four wickets each in the practice games. Also, their key bowler, Bilal Khan picked two wickets in the fixture against Zimbabwe and the team will rely on him to get key breakthroughs in the important clash. The bowling attack will have a tough challenge of getting rid of quality Ireland batters but they would have to unleash their best performance to reduce the Irish team to a minimum total.

Ireland vs Oman Toss Prediction

In the four ODIs played at the venue, two were won by the side batting first while the results favoured the chasing team in the other two fixtures. However, in the two warm up matches ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers played recently, the team winning the toss opted to field first. Thus, the recent trend is likely to continue in this match as well with the team winning the toss likely to field first.

Weather Report

With a rare probability of rain playing spoilsport in the game, the spectators will see a full contest of 100 overs. Also, the temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius throughout the fixture with sunny conditions on offer. As the playing conditions would not assist pacers to much extent, it might turn out to be a high-scoring match.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland:Andrey Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrey Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Batter and Wicketkeeper Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland lost a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh by 2-0 recently. However, they registered a victory over USA before being beaten by the Netherlands. Thus, Ireland haven’t been in decent form but the advantage of facing an inferior side is likely to work in their favour.

Oman News & Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Oman Predicted Playing XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Mohammed Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Adeel Shafique Batter and Wicketkeeper Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman were the semi-finalists in the ACC Men’s Premier Cup played in April 2023 but suffered defeat in both their matches in the warm ups ahead of the tournament. The games showed that Oman have to up their game to compete with top sides and so they would like to generate an improved performance in the crucial encounter.

Ireland vs Oman Head to Head

Ireland and Oman are yet to square off against each other in ODIs so far and so this will be their first encounter in the 50-over format.

Ireland vs Oman Betting Odds

Harry Tector to score over 21.5 runs

In the last five List A games played by the batter, he has smashed two hundreds which include an impressive knock against Bangladesh. Thus, considering his consistency at the international circuit, Tector is likely to cross the mentioned mark.

Ireland vs Oman Top Team Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s top batter

Tector has impressed many with his international career so far. The batter specifically excels in the ODIs scoring 1280 runs from 30 innings with an average of 53.33. Tector has shown in the past that he possesses the talent to excel against quality teams and is likely to maintain his consistency in the game as well.

Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s top batter

Ilyas has had a superb ODI career so far accumulating 812 runs with an average of 58 including two centuries. He has shown his potential in a short span of 16 innings and is likely to make an impact once again with the bat emerging to be the top batter for the team.

Ireland vs Oman Top Team Bowlers

Josh Little to be Ireland’s top bowler

Little has scalped 42 wickets from 26 innings with a strike rate of 32.02 and a bowling average of 31.07. Also, the left-arm seamer has picked five wickets from three matches in Zimbabwe and is likely to shine with the ball emerging as the top bowler for the team.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Bilal Khan has picked 81 wickets from 38 ODIs so far with an impressive bowling average of 19.56. Bilal is the strike bowler for the team and has scalped 12 wickets from his last five List A matches. Considering his superb record in international cricket, Bilal is likely to be the top batter for Oman in the fixture.