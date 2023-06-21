Ireland vs Scotland Match Prediction
IRL
68%
Chance of Winning
SCO
32%
Odi
Queens Sports Club
Facts
- Paul Stirling has scored 586 runs from 16 innings with an average of 36.62 in Zimbabwe and so he will be one of the players to watch out for.
- Josh Little has picked seven wickets from four matches in Zimbabwe and that boosts his chances of becoming the top bowler in the game.
Ireland vs Scotland Chance of Winning
Ireland have won four of the last five games against Scotland and they have players who are experienced in playing across various T20 leagues across the globe. Also, Ireland have a bowling attack that can outplay Scotland with their quality. Thus, bookmakers have backed Ireland with heavy odds to win the fixture.
- Ireland's chances of winning - 68%
- Scotland's chances of winning - 32%
Ireland vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Ireland started the tournament with a defeat against Oman by five wickets due to a lack of collective bowling effort. Batting first, they posted a total of 281/7 thanks to Harry Tector and George Dockrell’s half-centuries. Tector played an impressive knock of 52 runs while the latter scored 91 runs in the fixture.
In the bowling department, Josh Little and Mark Adair picked two scalps each contributing most with the ball. Dockrell also dismissed a batter in the innings but the team will expect a better performance from their bowlers. With a strong batting lineup in their ranks, Ireland will look forward to bouncing back in the tournament with a victory.
Scotland will start their campaign with the match against Ireland and they will look to topple the opposition with a superb performance. They were bundled out inside 200 runs in both matches of the warm ups before the tournament against Zimbabwe and West Indies. Brandon McMullen was consistent in both matches scoring 38 and 49 runs but none of the other batters impressed with their performance. In the game against West Indies, Chris Sole shined with the ball taking four wickets in his spell. Jack Jarvis and Chris Greaves scalped three wickets each and Scotland will need them to replace the same against Ireland. Overall, Scotland will need their batting unit to step up for securing a win in the contest.
Ireland vs Scotland Toss Prediction
The United Arab Emirates choose to field first in the match against Sri Lanka played at this venue. Also, in the warm up games played at the venue before the competition teams have preferred fielding first. Thus, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding first in the clash.
Weather Report
The spectators will see a full-length contest being unfolded in front of them as rain will not play a spoilsport. Further, the temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius throughout the game and it might turn out to be an exciting clash for the audience.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland:Andrey Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Ireland Predicted Playing XI:
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Pathum Nissanka
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Batter
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Paul Stirling
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All-rounder
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Andrey Balbirnie
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Batter
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Harry Tector
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Batter
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Lorcan Tucker
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Batter and Wicketkeeper
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Curtis Campher
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All-rounder
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George Dockrell
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All-rounder
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Andy McBrine
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All-rounder
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Mark Adair
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All-rounder
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Josh Little
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Bowler
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Craig Young
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Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland have lost four of their last five games while one match was abandoned. The form of the team is disappointing but they have a chance to bounce back in the tournament with a victory against a weaker opposition.
Scotland News & Player List
Scotland squad:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt
Scotland Predicted Playing XI
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George Munsey
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Batter
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Jatinder Singh
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Batter
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Chris McBride
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Batter
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Richie Berrington
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All-rounder
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Matthew Cross
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Batter and Wicketkeeper
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Tom Mackintosh
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Batter
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Brandon McMullen
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All-rounder
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Michael Leask
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All-rounder
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Chris Greaves
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Bowler
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Mark Watt
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Bowler
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Chris Sole
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Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Scotland have won three games in their last five outings beating Namibia and Nepal on their way. However, they were beaten by Nepal in a couple of fixtures and the team continued their losing streak even in the warm-ups before the start of the Qualifiers.
Ireland vs Scotland Head to Head
Ireland have complete domination in the head to head records winning 15 out of 20 fixtures played between these two teams. Scotland have won one game while one fixture ended without any result.
Matches Played - 20
Ireland - 15
Scotland - 4
No Result - 1
Ireland vs Scotland Betting Odds
Harry Tector to score over 21.5 runs
Harry Tector has started the tournament on an impressive note with a knock of 52 runs in the opening fixture against Oman and is likely to continue his form while facing a comparatively inferior bowling unit. So, Tector is likely to expect the mentioned mark with his consistency.
Ireland vs Scotland Top Team Batters
Harry Tector to be Ireland’s top batter
Tector is one of the batters emerging through the national setup for Ireland and his ODI record speaks about his excellence. The Irish batter has averaged more than 50 in ODis and has already gathered four hundred across 31 ODI innings. The youngster is likely to smash the opposition bowling attack in the game as well and become the top batter for the team.
George Munsey to be Scotland’s top batter
George Munsey has scored 1520 ODI runs with an average of 38.97 including 11 half-centuries in his ODI career and is the best batter for Scotland. The batter has scored two 50+ scores in his last four List A games and played a knock of 51 runs in a T20 game before that. Thus, Munsey is likely to be the highest run-scorer for the team and become the top batter in the game.
Ireland vs Scotland Top Team Bowlers
Josh Little to be Ireland’s top bowler
Josh Little has picked 44 wickets from 29 ODIs with an economy of 5.73 with a bowling average of 30.72 and 32.1. He was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the fixture and his form makes him the likely candidate to be the top bowler for the team.
Chris Sole to be Scotland’s top bowler
Chris Sole has picked eight wickets in his last four List A games and his form boosts his chances of emerging as the top batter in the fixture. Further, he has picked five wickets in two matches while playing in Zimbabwe with an economy of 7.12 and a strike rate below 20, Considering his ongoing for, the right-arm pacer might turn out to be the top bowler for the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Ireland
Ireland are positioned better in the team ICC rankings and that increases their chances to win. Also, Ireland have an experience of playing against more competitive sides which makes them a superior side. Thus, we also align with the bookmakers and back Ireland to win the fixture.
- Ireland to win @ 1.38 (Parimatch)
- Scotland to win @ 2.90 (Parimatch)