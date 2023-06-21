Ireland vs Scotland Match Prediction IRL 68 % Chance of Winning SCO 32 % Bet Now! Ireland will lock horns against Scotland in Match No. 7 on Wednesday with an aim to secure their first victory of the tournament when the match will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. On the other hand, Scotland will look to get to a winning start in the competition when the game commences at 12:30 PM IST.

Ireland vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Ireland have won four of the last five games against Scotland and they have players who are experienced in playing across various T20 leagues across the globe. Also, Ireland have a bowling attack that can outplay Scotland with their quality. Thus, bookmakers have backed Ireland with heavy odds to win the fixture.

Ireland's chances of winning - 68%

Scotland's chances of winning - 32%

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Ireland vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland started the tournament with a defeat against Oman by five wickets due to a lack of collective bowling effort. Batting first, they posted a total of 281/7 thanks to Harry Tector and George Dockrell’s half-centuries. Tector played an impressive knock of 52 runs while the latter scored 91 runs in the fixture.

In the bowling department, Josh Little and Mark Adair picked two scalps each contributing most with the ball. Dockrell also dismissed a batter in the innings but the team will expect a better performance from their bowlers. With a strong batting lineup in their ranks, Ireland will look forward to bouncing back in the tournament with a victory.

Scotland will start their campaign with the match against Ireland and they will look to topple the opposition with a superb performance. They were bundled out inside 200 runs in both matches of the warm ups before the tournament against Zimbabwe and West Indies. Brandon McMullen was consistent in both matches scoring 38 and 49 runs but none of the other batters impressed with their performance. In the game against West Indies, Chris Sole shined with the ball taking four wickets in his spell. Jack Jarvis and Chris Greaves scalped three wickets each and Scotland will need them to replace the same against Ireland. Overall, Scotland will need their batting unit to step up for securing a win in the contest.

Ireland vs Scotland Toss Prediction

The United Arab Emirates choose to field first in the match against Sri Lanka played at this venue. Also, in the warm up games played at the venue before the competition teams have preferred fielding first. Thus, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding first in the clash.

Weather Report

The spectators will see a full-length contest being unfolded in front of them as rain will not play a spoilsport. Further, the temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius throughout the game and it might turn out to be an exciting clash for the audience.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland:Andrey Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrey Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Batter and Wicketkeeper Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland have lost four of their last five games while one match was abandoned. The form of the team is disappointing but they have a chance to bounce back in the tournament with a victory against a weaker opposition.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland squad:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Chris McBride Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Batter and Wicketkeeper Tom Mackintosh Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have won three games in their last five outings beating Namibia and Nepal on their way. However, they were beaten by Nepal in a couple of fixtures and the team continued their losing streak even in the warm-ups before the start of the Qualifiers.

Ireland vs Scotland Head to Head

Ireland have complete domination in the head to head records winning 15 out of 20 fixtures played between these two teams. Scotland have won one game while one fixture ended without any result.

Matches Played - 20

Ireland - 15

Scotland - 4

No Result - 1

Ireland vs Scotland Betting Odds

Harry Tector to score over 21.5 runs

Harry Tector has started the tournament on an impressive note with a knock of 52 runs in the opening fixture against Oman and is likely to continue his form while facing a comparatively inferior bowling unit. So, Tector is likely to expect the mentioned mark with his consistency.

Ireland vs Scotland Top Team Batters

Harry Tector to be Ireland’s top batter

Tector is one of the batters emerging through the national setup for Ireland and his ODI record speaks about his excellence. The Irish batter has averaged more than 50 in ODis and has already gathered four hundred across 31 ODI innings. The youngster is likely to smash the opposition bowling attack in the game as well and become the top batter for the team.

George Munsey to be Scotland’s top batter

George Munsey has scored 1520 ODI runs with an average of 38.97 including 11 half-centuries in his ODI career and is the best batter for Scotland. The batter has scored two 50+ scores in his last four List A games and played a knock of 51 runs in a T20 game before that. Thus, Munsey is likely to be the highest run-scorer for the team and become the top batter in the game.

Ireland vs Scotland Top Team Bowlers

Josh Little to be Ireland’s top bowler

Josh Little has picked 44 wickets from 29 ODIs with an economy of 5.73 with a bowling average of 30.72 and 32.1. He was also the joint highest wicket-taker in the fixture and his form makes him the likely candidate to be the top bowler for the team.

Chris Sole to be Scotland’s top bowler

Chris Sole has picked eight wickets in his last four List A games and his form boosts his chances of emerging as the top batter in the fixture. Further, he has picked five wickets in two matches while playing in Zimbabwe with an economy of 7.12 and a strike rate below 20, Considering his ongoing for, the right-arm pacer might turn out to be the top bowler for the team.