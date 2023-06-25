Ireland vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction
SRI
72%
Chance of Winning
IRL
28%
Odi
Queens Sports Club
Facts
- Paul Stirling has an average of 36 in Zimbabwe while playing 17 ODIs including a century and four fifties. Thus, he will be one of the players to watch out for in the contest.
- Kusal Mendis has scored 245 runs from five ODI innings with an average of 61.25 including three half-centuries and that boosts his chances to shine in the match with the willow.
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka are currently going through brilliant form winning both of their games so far without breaking a sweat. Further Ireland have lost the couple of matches they played in the tournament. Thus, bookmakers have backed Sri Lanka with heavy odds to beat their opponents.
- Ireland's chances of winning - 28 %
- Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 72 %
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Ireland had a disappointing run so far in the tournament losing all their matches against Oman and Scotland. George Dockrell and Curtis Campher have been leading the run charts scoring 160 and 120 runs respectively. Dockrell has scored a century while Campher smashed a ton in the game against Scotland. Overall, the duo has fired with the willow, but Ireland will need Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker to step up in the fixture and revive the team’s campaign in the competition.
Mark Adair and Joshua Little have been effective with the ball taking five and four wickets respectively from a couple of games. Adair has been brilliant bowling with an economy less than six. Also, he has a bowling average and strike rate both below 25 which makes him an effective bowler for Ireland. Overall, the bowling unit will have a tough challenge to face against superior batters of the Sri Lankan side.
Sri Lanka have won both their matches in the competition with ease outplaying opponents on all fronts. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka scored 113 and 94 runs respectively. Karunaratne has scored two fifties while the latter has a fifty to his name. Also, Sri Lanka are coming on the back of a ten-wicket win and they will be riding high on confidence ahead of the fixture.
Wanindu Hasaranga has been wreaking havoc with the ball taking 11 wickets from two innings with a bowling average of 3.36. Further, the spinner takes wickets after every 8 deliveries and has been troubling opposition batters with his variations. Lahiru Kumara has been the second-highest wicket-taker scalping four wickets in two matches and has complemented the pacer with his key dismissals. Overall, Sri Lanka are going into the fixture with a winning momentum on their side and will look forward to scoring an easy win.
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction
The teams have chosen to field first in all the matches of the tournament played at the surface.. The overall results of the matches played at the venue also indicate that the pitch favours the chasing side. Out of the 78 contests played here, 44 were won by the teams fielding first while the teams who batted first emerged as winners on 31 occasions. Thus, taking all the factors into account the trend is likely to continue with the team winning the toss and choosing to field first.
Weather Report
A full-length match without any interference from rain is on the cards and so the spectators might expect some entertainment. Also, the temperature will be around 20-degree celsius throughout the match with a cloud cover of less than ten percent. Thus, the playing conditions will not play a role in assisting bowlers from both sides.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland squad:Andrey Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Ireland Predicted Playing XI:
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Paul Stirling
|
All-rounder
|
Andrey Balbirnie
|
Batter
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Batter and Wicketkeeper
|
Curtis Campher
|
All-rounder
|
George Dockrell
|
All-rounder
|
Andy McBrine
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Adair
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland have lost four of their last five matches while one ended in no result. The side is going through a horrid run of form and it is important for them to get out of the disappointing run as soon as possible. Thus, Ireland will hope to get out of their losing momentum and cause an upset over the Lankan side.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Dimuth Karunaratne
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicketkeeper and Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Lahiru Kumara
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka have displayed their supremacy in the competition winning both of their matches. First, they beat UAE by 175 runs in the fixture and followed it with another victory against Oman by ten wickets. Thus, Sri Lanka’s form has been sublime and they are likely to add another victory to their campaign in the tournament so far.
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Head to Head
Sri Lanka and Ireland have squared off against each other in four matches with the former dominating the matchup. Sri Lanka have won all the matches between these two teams and will aim to keep their record intact of being undefeated against Ireland.
Matches Played - 4
Sri Lanka - 4
Ireland - 0
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
Dimuth Karunaratne to score over 21.5 runs
Dimuth Karunaratne has passed the 50-run mark so far in the tournament. The opening batter has been consistent and he will have an opportunity to continue his momentum scoring another half-century against a weaker bowling unit like Ireland. Thus, Karunaratne is likely to cross the mentioned mark in the fixture.
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters
George Dockrell to be Ireland’s top batter
Although, Dockrell bats in the lower order, he has been a consistent run-scorer in the tournament gathering 160 runs from two innings including two half-centuries. Thus, his current form makes him the likely candidate to emerge as the top batter for his team.
Dimuth Karunaratne to be Sri Lanka’s top batter
Karunaratne has amassed two fifties from two games and also finished the last game against Oman. Plus, batting at the top might also help his cause against a weaker opposition like Ireland where he will have to tackle a inferior set of bowlers. So, the Sri Lankan opener is likely to become the top batter for the team.
Ireland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers
Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler
Adair has picked five wickets from two innings with a bowling average of 20.80. Further, he has experience of taking 46 wickets from 37 ODIs including three four-wicket hauls. Considering all of the factors, Adiar is likely to star with the ball and emerge as the top batter for his team.
Wanindu Hasarnga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler
Hasaranga has been an unsolved puzzle for the opposition batters throughout the tournament. He started the campaign with six wickets against UAE and followed up the terrific performance with a five wicket haul against Oman. The Sri Lankan spinner has turned out to be a nightmare for the opposition picking 11 wickets from a couple of innings. Hence, he is likely to be the top batter for his team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka have outplayed their opponents in both matches so far and considering the fact that Ireland are placed 12th in the ODI rankings, they are likely to beat the opposition. Also, Sri Lanka have a bowling attack who are likely to cause trouble for the opposition batters.
- Ireland to win @ 3.15 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka to win @ 1.33 (Parimatch)