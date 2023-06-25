Ireland vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction SRI 72 % Chance of Winning IRL 28 % Bet Now! Ireland will square off against Sri Lanka in Match No. 15 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Sunday as they are searching for their first victory of the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka would be looking forward to register their third victory of the tournament when the fixture starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka are currently going through brilliant form winning both of their games so far without breaking a sweat. Further Ireland have lost the couple of matches they played in the tournament. Thus, bookmakers have backed Sri Lanka with heavy odds to beat their opponents.

Ireland's chances of winning - 28 %

Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 72 %

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Ireland vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland had a disappointing run so far in the tournament losing all their matches against Oman and Scotland. George Dockrell and Curtis Campher have been leading the run charts scoring 160 and 120 runs respectively. Dockrell has scored a century while Campher smashed a ton in the game against Scotland. Overall, the duo has fired with the willow, but Ireland will need Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker to step up in the fixture and revive the team’s campaign in the competition.

Mark Adair and Joshua Little have been effective with the ball taking five and four wickets respectively from a couple of games. Adair has been brilliant bowling with an economy less than six. Also, he has a bowling average and strike rate both below 25 which makes him an effective bowler for Ireland. Overall, the bowling unit will have a tough challenge to face against superior batters of the Sri Lankan side.

Sri Lanka have won both their matches in the competition with ease outplaying opponents on all fronts. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka scored 113 and 94 runs respectively. Karunaratne has scored two fifties while the latter has a fifty to his name. Also, Sri Lanka are coming on the back of a ten-wicket win and they will be riding high on confidence ahead of the fixture.

Wanindu Hasaranga has been wreaking havoc with the ball taking 11 wickets from two innings with a bowling average of 3.36. Further, the spinner takes wickets after every 8 deliveries and has been troubling opposition batters with his variations. Lahiru Kumara has been the second-highest wicket-taker scalping four wickets in two matches and has complemented the pacer with his key dismissals. Overall, Sri Lanka are going into the fixture with a winning momentum on their side and will look forward to scoring an easy win.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

The teams have chosen to field first in all the matches of the tournament played at the surface.. The overall results of the matches played at the venue also indicate that the pitch favours the chasing side. Out of the 78 contests played here, 44 were won by the teams fielding first while the teams who batted first emerged as winners on 31 occasions. Thus, taking all the factors into account the trend is likely to continue with the team winning the toss and choosing to field first.

Weather Report

A full-length match without any interference from rain is on the cards and so the spectators might expect some entertainment. Also, the temperature will be around 20-degree celsius throughout the match with a cloud cover of less than ten percent. Thus, the playing conditions will not play a role in assisting bowlers from both sides.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland squad:Andrey Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrey Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Batter and Wicketkeeper Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland have lost four of their last five matches while one ended in no result. The side is going through a horrid run of form and it is important for them to get out of the disappointing run as soon as possible. Thus, Ireland will hope to get out of their losing momentum and cause an upset over the Lankan side.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper and Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have displayed their supremacy in the competition winning both of their matches. First, they beat UAE by 175 runs in the fixture and followed it with another victory against Oman by ten wickets. Thus, Sri Lanka’s form has been sublime and they are likely to add another victory to their campaign in the tournament so far.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Ireland have squared off against each other in four matches with the former dominating the matchup. Sri Lanka have won all the matches between these two teams and will aim to keep their record intact of being undefeated against Ireland.

Matches Played - 4

Sri Lanka - 4

Ireland - 0

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Dimuth Karunaratne to score over 21.5 runs

Dimuth Karunaratne has passed the 50-run mark so far in the tournament. The opening batter has been consistent and he will have an opportunity to continue his momentum scoring another half-century against a weaker bowling unit like Ireland. Thus, Karunaratne is likely to cross the mentioned mark in the fixture.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

George Dockrell to be Ireland’s top batter

Although, Dockrell bats in the lower order, he has been a consistent run-scorer in the tournament gathering 160 runs from two innings including two half-centuries. Thus, his current form makes him the likely candidate to emerge as the top batter for his team.

Dimuth Karunaratne to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Karunaratne has amassed two fifties from two games and also finished the last game against Oman. Plus, batting at the top might also help his cause against a weaker opposition like Ireland where he will have to tackle a inferior set of bowlers. So, the Sri Lankan opener is likely to become the top batter for the team.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler

Adair has picked five wickets from two innings with a bowling average of 20.80. Further, he has experience of taking 46 wickets from 37 ODIs including three four-wicket hauls. Considering all of the factors, Adiar is likely to star with the ball and emerge as the top batter for his team.

Wanindu Hasarnga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Hasaranga has been an unsolved puzzle for the opposition batters throughout the tournament. He started the campaign with six wickets against UAE and followed up the terrific performance with a five wicket haul against Oman. The Sri Lankan spinner has turned out to be a nightmare for the opposition picking 11 wickets from a couple of innings. Hence, he is likely to be the top batter for his team.