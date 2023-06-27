Ireland vs UAE Match Prediction IRL 74 % Chance of Winning UAE 26 % Bet Now! Ireland will be up against the United Arab Emirates in the Match No. 20 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday at Bulawayo Athletic Club as both teams will search for their first victory of the tournament. Both of them will look forward to salvaging their pride when the game starts at 12:30 PM IST as they are already knocked out of the tournament.

Ireland vs UAE Chance of Winning

In the last five matches played between both teams, Ireland have four victories to their name. Also, Ireland have shown their potential in the past by scripting some World Cup upsets in the past, Thus, Ireland have experience registering wins against superior sides as compared to UAE, and that makes them favourite to win the match.

Ireland's chances of winning - 74 %

UAE’s chances of winning - 26 %

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Ireland vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland have lost against Oman, Scotland, and Sri Lanka so far in the competition. George Dockrell and Curtis Campher have been the key batters for the team. Dockrell has scored 186 runs from three innings and has recovered Ireland’s innings when they were on the verge of a collapse. Campher has 159 runs but the squad will expect other batters to step up to the situation as well and deliver with their willow to ink a victory in the final league game.

Mark Adair has scalped nine wickets across three innings with a bowling average of 16.66. He also has an impressive strike rate of 19.3 apart from being the only standout bowler for Ireland. However, other bowlers haven’t been up to the mark with no other bowler taking more than five wickets. So, they will need their bowlers to improve their collective performance in the fixture to salvage their pride with a win.

The United Arab Emirates have lost their matches against Sri Lanka, Oman, and Scotland. Batting has been the biggest area of concern for the team with no batter scoring more than 100 runs. The highest run-scorer for UAE has been Vriitya Aravind who has managed to score only 88 runs from three innings with a poor average of 29.33. While the batting department has failed UAE, their bowlers haven’t been impressive as well. Junaid Siddique has been the strike bowler for the team taking five wickets from two innings with a bowling average of 16. Ali Naseer has scalped four wickets across three innings with an economy of 4.03. Overall, the bowling unit has been disappointing and needs a massive change in the performance in the last league game.

Ireland vs UAE Toss Prediction

Chasing has been the mantra for teams in the competition while playing at Bulawayo Athletic Club. Four matches have been hosted at the venue so far and teams have opted to field first after winning the toss. Thus, the trend is likely to continue in the match as well with the team winning the toss and choosing to bowl first.

Weather Report

According to Worldweatheronline.com, a bright and sunny day is on the cards without any interference from the rain. The lower limit of the temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius while it might go up to 26 degree Celsius. Thus, the spectators can expect a full-length contest and expect some interesting action in the match.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland squad:Andrey Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrey Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Batter and Wicketkeeper Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland lost their first match of the competition against Oman by five wickets. Then they were outplayed by Scotland in a close contest with a margin of one wicket. Sri Lanka were the outfit to beat them in the previous encounter with a huge margin of 133 runs and so Ireland have experienced a horrid form in the tournament but they will have an opportunity to revive it with a weak opposition against them.

UAE News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

UAE Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter and Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind Batter Rameez Shahzad Batter Asif Khan Batter Basil Hameed. All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Khan All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

UAE Team Form

UAE started the campaign with a defeat against Sri Lanka and then followed it up with two losses in a row against Oman and Scotland. Also, the defeats were by a significant margin and the team would like to get out of the lean patch they are going through in the fixture against Ireland.

Ireland vs UAE Head to Head

Ireland and UAE have crossed paths on eight occasions earlier and the former have ruled the proceedings. Seven matches were won by Ireland while UAE managed to win just a single game. Thus, the head to head record favours Ireland.

Matches Played - 8

Ireland - 7

UAE - 1

Ireland vs UAE Betting Odds

George Dockrell to score over 21.5 runs

George Dockrell has shined with the bat for Ireland while batting lower down the order. He has registered scores of 91*, 69, and 26* crossing the mentioned mark in all the fixtures. Also, he averages 23.32 in ODIs which is above the mentioned mark, Thus, Dockrell can be backed to score more than 21.5 runs.

Ireland vs UAE Top Team Batters

Curtis Campher to be Ireland’s top batter

Campher has scored 159 runs from two innings including a century against Scotland. The all-rounder has scored 169 runs from four innings with an average of 42.25. So, his performance in Zimbabwe brightens his chances of becoming the top batter for Ireland against UAE.

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

Vriitya Aravind has registered three 30+ scores in the last four List A games. Also, he averages 33.14 in the ODI cricket and his consistency boosts his chances of becoming the top batter. Further, he was in decent form in the series against West Indies before the World Cup Qualifiers and he might continue his momentum in the tournament.

Ireland vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler

Adair has been the only standout bowler for Ireland bowling impressive spells with the ball. He has taken nine wickets from three innings with an impressive bowling average of 16.66. Thus, Adair is likely to continue his commendable performance and become the top batter for Ireland in the match.

Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s top bowler

Siddique has picked five wickets from two innings with a bowling average of 16 in the tournament. Also, he is the strike bowler for UAE and has picked 57 wickets from 39 ODI innings with an impressive economy of five. Thus, Siddique is likely to become top bowler for the United Arab Emirates.