Ireland vs USA Match Prediction IRL 86 % Chance of Winning USA 14 % Bet Now! Ireland will square off against the United States of America in the seventh place playoff on June 30 at Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare. With a chance to finish at the seventh position in the tournament on the cards, USA would like to script a victory as the match starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Ireland vs USA Chance of Winning

Ireland managed to win one game against UAE in the tournament who are a superior outfit as compared to USA. Also, the United States of America are yet to win any of the fixtures in the competition and so their recent form also works in the opposition’s favour. Thus, bookmakers have backed Ireland to win the game with heavy odds stacked in their favour.

Ireland's chances of winning - 86 %

USA’s chances of winning - 14 %

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Ireland vs USA Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Ireland lost their first three matches of the tournament but ensured a victory in the last group stage fixture against the United Arab Emirates. Harry Tector and George Dockrell have been consistent batters for the team with the former scoring most runs for the team in the tournament. Dockrell has amassed 201 runs from four innings while batting in the lower order while Tector has gathered 148 runs from four innings with an average of 37. Paul Stirling was struggling with his form but he made a mark in the last game against UAE playing a swashbuckling knock of 162 runs against UAE.

In the bowling unit. Mark Adair has been leading the way for other bowlers taking nine wickets across four innings with a bowling average of 20.22. Josh Little has taken six wickets but the bowling unit has been disappointing throughout their campaign and that is one of the reasons they failed to make it to the Super Sixes. Thus, moving forward, Ireland would like to see their bowlers cause mayhem in the upcoming fixture.

The United States of America have lost all of their matches so far scripting a poor performance in the tournament. Shayan Jahangir has been the top run-scorer for the country racking up 214 runs from four innings with an average of 70. Gajanand Singh is the second highest run-scorer for the side amassing 173 runs with an average of 57.66. However, except for these two, none of the other batters have crossed even the 150-run mark. So, they will need the batting unit to deliver to its full potential to earn success in the upcoming match.

Saurabh Netravalkar has been the best bowler for the team with five wickets from three innings with an average of 25.20. However, the bowler's performance has been a big issue to worry for the United States of America. Further, they will face a tough opponent like Ireland and so will hope for an impressive performance from other bowlers as well.

Ireland vs USA Toss Prediction

In the tournament, teams have chosen to field first in all of the five games played at the surface. Further, four of the matches were won by the teams who chased the target. Thus, the trend is likely to continue with the team winning the toss choosing to field first.

Weather Report

According to Worldweatheronline.com, the fixture will be played in bright and sunny conditions. The lowest dip temperature will take is 16 degree Celsius while it can rise up to 26 degree Celsius to touch the maximum limit. Hence, taking all factors into account, the audiences will see a thrilling encounter between these two sides.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland squad:Andrey Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, PJ Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

Ireland Predicted Playing XI:

Andy McBrine All-rounder Paul Stirling All-rounder Andrey Balbirnie Batter Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Batter and Wicketkeeper Curtis Campher All-rounder George Dockrell All-rounder Andy McBrine All-rounder Mark Adair All-rounder Josh Little Bowler Craig Young Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Although, Ireland hasn’t been up to the mark with their performance, they are coming into the contest on the back of a win against UAE after facing three losses in the tournament. Also, they have an opponent to face who are ranked at a lower position in the ODI rankings.

USA News & Player List

United States of America squad:Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor

USA Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Nosthush Kenjige All-rounder Aaron Jones (C) Batsman Saiteja Mukkamalla Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir (WK) Batsman Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel All-rounder Steven Taylor All-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

USA Team Form

USA started with two consecutive defeats against West Indies and Nepa. The disappointing run never stopped after that and the team faced two more losses against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. Overall, they have lost four matches in the tournament earning points from none of the fixtures.

Ireland vs USA Head to Head

Ireland and the United States of America have played three fixtures against each other and the former have won all the games. USA are still searching for their maiden victory over Ireland, and it would be a big achievement for the team if they defeat the opposition.

Matches Played - 3

Ireland - 3

USA - 0

Ireland vs USA Betting Odds

Paul Stirling to score over 21.5 runs

Paul Stirling has regained his form in the last game scoring a century. Further, his career average of 38.36 in ODIs also indicates that the batter can go big while batting at the top. Further, he has an average of 41.33 while playing in Zimbabwe. So, we back Stirling to score above the mentioned mark and punters can keep faith in the bet.

Ireland vs USA Top Team Batters

George Dockrell to be Ireland’s top batter

Dockrell has amassed 201 runs across four innings and has stepped up whenever Ireland were on the verge of a collapse. He has smashed two fifties in the tournament and the batter is expected to maintain his form against USA. Also, he averages 42.14 in Zimbabwe and so his numbers in the host country make him a likely candidate to be the top batter for his team.

Shayan Jahangir to be USA’s top batter

Shayan Jahangir has gathered 210 runs from four innings with a brilliant average of 70 including a century and a fifty. Also, his record in the host country is impressive which boosts chances of him becoming the top batter for the United States of America.

Ireland vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler

Adair has been the only Irish bowler who has impressed in the tournament taking nine wickets from four innings with an economy of 5.35. Also, he has picked 50 wickets from 39 ODIs in his career indicating his crucial experience on the international stage. So, Adair is likely to be the top bowler for Ireland in the match.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be USA’s top bowler

Netravalkar has picked 72 wickets from 46 matches with an economy below 4 in his international career. Also, he has taken the most number of wickets for the United States of America in the competition. The left arm seamer is likely to continue his form in the upcoming fixture and become the top bowler for his team.