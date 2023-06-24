Nepal vs Netherlands Match Prediction NED 67 % Chance of Winning NEP 33 % Bet Now! Nepal and the Netherlands will take on each other on June 24 in a crucial Group A fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Harare. Both sides have played two matches so far, and of them, have won one game each. Their mixed results have forced them to stay behind group toppers West Indies and Zimbabwe, but a win in this fixture shall take them to a safe position for the Super Six stage. The contest will begin at 12.30 PM IST, which is 9 AM local time.

Nepal vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

The Netherlands put up an excellent show against the USA, beating them by five wickets after coming to chase 212. Nepal, on the other hand, are coming to this fixture after a thumping 101-run defeat against West Indies.

Nepal’s chances of winning @ 33%

Netherlands’ chances of winning @ 67%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Nepal vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips

Nepal will heavily on Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, and Bhim Sharki among the batters to set the platform, while Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC are their key wicket-taking options. For the Netherlands, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, and Bas de Leede must step up with all-round contributions in order to help their side register a second successive victory.

Nepal vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

In Nepal’s last five ODIs, they managed to win thrice, and two of them came while chasing. For the Netherlands, their only victory in the last five 50-over outings came while batting second only. Therefore, it is safe to say that whichever team’s captain wins the toss, will prefer to field first.

Weather Report

The Harare weather will be bright and sunny on June 24, with a wind speed of 12 km/h, as forecast byworldweatheronline.com. The highest temperature will be 26°c and the lowest is set to be 9°c, with the humidity expected to be 53%. Hence, expect to be a match without any interruption due to foul weather conditions.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh (WK) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) All-rounder Kushal Malla Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulsan Jha Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler

Nepal Team Form

In the warm-ups, Nepal lost to the UAE by three wickets but came back strongly against Oman, beating them by two wickets. They carried the momentum against the USA in their tournament opener, defeating the USA by six wickets with 42 balls to spare. However, they failed to continue the purple patch against West Indies, by 101 runs.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Predicted Playing XI

Max O'Dowd Batsman Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Wesley Barresi Batsman Scott Edwards (C & WK) Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Bas de Leede All-rounder Shariz Ahmad All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Clayton Floyd Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands began the Zimbabwe tour with a three-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match warm-ups. However, they staged a fighting comeback against Ireland, beating them by two wickets. Zimbabwe then handed them a six-wicket defeat in the tournament opener, but then they came back strongly with a convincing five-wicket victory.

Nepal vs Netherlands Head to Head

Nepal and the Netherlands have met twice in ODIs, and both of the contests were played back way in August 2018. Back then, both sides had won a game each, with Nepal’s victory coming by just one run while the Netherlands’ triumph was against 55 runs.

Matches played - 2

Nepal won - 1

The Netherlands won - 1

Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Max O'Dowd to score more than 21.5 runs

Max O'Dowd has three 25+ scores (26, 59, 35) in his previous three 50-over matches and seven in his last 10 games in the format. He has aggregated 944 runs in 27 matches at an average of 37.76 and a strike rate of 73.06 suggests he tends to anchor the innings, which increases his chances to score more rather than the ones who keep playing at a rapid pace. Thus, watching him score 22 or more runs is more than the safest you would expect, and the punters should put their bet on him.

Nepal vs Netherlands Top Team Batsmen

Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter

Rohit Paudel averages 32.62 in ODIs having tallied 1403 runs at a strike rate of 76.54. The 20-year-old batter’s average increases to 30.53 when it comes to his ODI record this year, with an aggregate of 458 runs across 17 matches. So among the young energetic batting unit, the Nepal skipper is the most trustworthy for scoring the bulk of runs, and a depleted Dutch bowling attack should help him to make a substantial impact.

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’ top batter

Scott Edwards is having an outstanding run with the bat lately, and his recent scores of 83 and 67* against the USA and Zimbabwe speak volumes. The Dutch skipper averages 40.30 in ODIs after 32 matches, having aggregated 1048 runs at a strike rate of 90.42. In 2022, he had an average of 47.61 after 15 games with a tally of 619 runs, and this year, he is having an average of 45.66, with 274 runs in seven matches. So, there is no one better available than Edwards in the Dutch batting order who can be relied on.

Nepal vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

After two ordinary outings with the ball in hand against the USA and Zimbabwe, Sandeep Lamichhane finally took his first wicket of the competition against the West Indies. Despite the fact that the 22-year-old is going through a tough patch, his terrific ODI record (105 wickets in 46 matches) should tempt you to bank upon him again. Not to forget, he has a total of 36 wickets in 16 matches this year, which is quite impressive even after having three depressing matches lately.

Logan van Beek to be Netherlands’s top bowler

In a comparatively weak Dutch bowling attack, Logan van Beek is the only option who has the ability to take wickets at regular intervals. In all, he has a total tally of 23 wickets in 19 matches, and against the USA in their previous encounter, he returned figures of 1/42 after a poor outing against Zimbabwe. So, don’t put your bet on someone inexperienced to be in trouble, and instead, keep faith in the lanky pacer to reap rewards.