Nepal vs Netherlands Match Prediction
NED
67%
Chance of Winning
NEP
33%
Odi
Takashinga Sports Club
Facts
- In their previous meeting, back in August 2018, Nepal registered their maiden ODI win in a thrilling manner. They had to defend 2 runs off the last ball and had one wicket to take, Paras Khadka, the bowler inflicted a run-out off his own bowling to help his side register a one-wicket victory.
- Sandeep Lamichhane was the pick of the Nepal bowler back then, having returned figures of 3/41 in a game where they required 216 runs to defend.
- The Netherlands, too, had a famous 55-run win over Nepal two days prior to their defeat. They knocked Nepal over for 134 in 41.5 overs after coming to defend a below-par 190.
Nepal vs Netherlands Chance of Winning
The Netherlands put up an excellent show against the USA, beating them by five wickets after coming to chase 212. Nepal, on the other hand, are coming to this fixture after a thumping 101-run defeat against West Indies.
- Nepal’s chances of winning @ 33%
- Netherlands’ chances of winning @ 67%
Nepal vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips
Nepal will heavily on Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, and Bhim Sharki among the batters to set the platform, while Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC are their key wicket-taking options. For the Netherlands, Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Logan van Beek, and Bas de Leede must step up with all-round contributions in order to help their side register a second successive victory.
Nepal vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction
In Nepal’s last five ODIs, they managed to win thrice, and two of them came while chasing. For the Netherlands, their only victory in the last five 50-over outings came while batting second only. Therefore, it is safe to say that whichever team’s captain wins the toss, will prefer to field first.
Weather Report
The Harare weather will be bright and sunny on June 24, with a wind speed of 12 km/h, as forecast byworldweatheronline.com. The highest temperature will be 26°c and the lowest is set to be 9°c, with the humidity expected to be 53%. Hence, expect to be a match without any interruption due to foul weather conditions.
Nepal Player List
Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
Batsman
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Aasif Sheikh (WK)
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Batsman
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Bhim Sharki
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Batsman
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Dipendra Singh Airee
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All-rounder
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Rohit Paudel (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Kushal Malla
|
Batsman
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Aarif Sheikh
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All-rounder
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Gulsan Jha
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Bowler
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Lalit Rajbanshi
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Bowler
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Karan KC
|
Bowler
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Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
Nepal Team Form
In the warm-ups, Nepal lost to the UAE by three wickets but came back strongly against Oman, beating them by two wickets. They carried the momentum against the USA in their tournament opener, defeating the USA by six wickets with 42 balls to spare. However, they failed to continue the purple patch against West Indies, by 101 runs.
Netherlands Player List
Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.
Predicted Playing XI
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Max O'Dowd
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Batsman
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Vikramjit Singh
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All-rounder
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Wesley Barresi
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Batsman
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Scott Edwards (C & WK)
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Batsman
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Teja Nidamanuru
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Batsman
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Bas de Leede
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All-rounder
|
Shariz Ahmad
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Klein
|
Bowler
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
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Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
Clayton Floyd
|
Bowler
Netherlands Team Form
The Netherlands began the Zimbabwe tour with a three-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in the first of the two-match warm-ups. However, they staged a fighting comeback against Ireland, beating them by two wickets. Zimbabwe then handed them a six-wicket defeat in the tournament opener, but then they came back strongly with a convincing five-wicket victory.
Nepal vs Netherlands Head to Head
Nepal and the Netherlands have met twice in ODIs, and both of the contests were played back way in August 2018. Back then, both sides had won a game each, with Nepal’s victory coming by just one run while the Netherlands’ triumph was against 55 runs.
Matches played - 2
Nepal won - 1
The Netherlands won - 1
Nepal vs Netherlands Betting Odds
Max O'Dowd to score more than 21.5 runs
Max O'Dowd has three 25+ scores (26, 59, 35) in his previous three 50-over matches and seven in his last 10 games in the format. He has aggregated 944 runs in 27 matches at an average of 37.76 and a strike rate of 73.06 suggests he tends to anchor the innings, which increases his chances to score more rather than the ones who keep playing at a rapid pace. Thus, watching him score 22 or more runs is more than the safest you would expect, and the punters should put their bet on him.
Nepal vs Netherlands Top Team Batsmen
Rohit Paudel to be Nepal’s top batter
Rohit Paudel averages 32.62 in ODIs having tallied 1403 runs at a strike rate of 76.54. The 20-year-old batter’s average increases to 30.53 when it comes to his ODI record this year, with an aggregate of 458 runs across 17 matches. So among the young energetic batting unit, the Nepal skipper is the most trustworthy for scoring the bulk of runs, and a depleted Dutch bowling attack should help him to make a substantial impact.
Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’ top batter
Scott Edwards is having an outstanding run with the bat lately, and his recent scores of 83 and 67* against the USA and Zimbabwe speak volumes. The Dutch skipper averages 40.30 in ODIs after 32 matches, having aggregated 1048 runs at a strike rate of 90.42. In 2022, he had an average of 47.61 after 15 games with a tally of 619 runs, and this year, he is having an average of 45.66, with 274 runs in seven matches. So, there is no one better available than Edwards in the Dutch batting order who can be relied on.
Nepal vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler
After two ordinary outings with the ball in hand against the USA and Zimbabwe, Sandeep Lamichhane finally took his first wicket of the competition against the West Indies. Despite the fact that the 22-year-old is going through a tough patch, his terrific ODI record (105 wickets in 46 matches) should tempt you to bank upon him again. Not to forget, he has a total of 36 wickets in 16 matches this year, which is quite impressive even after having three depressing matches lately.
Logan van Beek to be Netherlands’s top bowler
In a comparatively weak Dutch bowling attack, Logan van Beek is the only option who has the ability to take wickets at regular intervals. In all, he has a total tally of 23 wickets in 19 matches, and against the USA in their previous encounter, he returned figures of 1/42 after a poor outing against Zimbabwe. So, don’t put your bet on someone inexperienced to be in trouble, and instead, keep faith in the lanky pacer to reap rewards.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Netherlands
Considering the Netherlands’ impressive show altogether against the USA, we would recommend the punters show faith in the Dutch to yield benefits against Nepal.
- Nepal to win @ 2.60 (Parimatch)
- Netherlands to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)