Nepal vs USA Match Prediction NEP 70 % Chance of Winning USA 30 % Bet Now! Nepal will face the United States of America (USA) on June 20 in Match 6 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare. Both teams have had a defeat in their respective opening encounters, with Nepal’s coming against Zimbabwe and the USA’s against West Indies. Hence, both teams seek to register their first win of the competition, which will get under at 12.30 PM IST.

Nepal vs USA Chance of Winning

Prior to a thumping eight-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe, Nepal had won four matches on the trot. Their lineup, on paper, is superior to the spirited USA side who though put up a valiant performance against West Indies before suffering a 39-run defeat.

Nepal’s chances of winning @ 70%

USA’s chances of winning @ 30%

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Nepal vs USA Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The USA want their top three – Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, and skipper Monank Patel – to fire against Nepal to set the platform for someone like Gajanand Singh, who scored an outstanding hundred against West Indies. Their bowlers, led by Saurabh Netravalkar, must provide them with fitting support to keep themselves in the hunt for the World Cup qualifications hopes. If they all combine up to their potential, there is a high possibility that the USA could stun Nepal in this fixture.

For Nepal, Sandeep Lamichhane will be in focus more than anyone else. The leg-spinner has the ability to single-handedly tear the opposition into pieces, which could allow his team to chase down a paltry target or register a big-margin victory by runs. Alongside him, skipper Rohit Paudel, Karan KC, Aasif Sheikh, and Kushal Bhurtel, who all chipped in with handy contributions against Zimbabwe, must keep the momentum going in order to register a massive victory.

Nepal are currently placed fourth on the Group A points table, with O points and an NRR of -0.789. The USA, on the other hand, are third, with a slightly better NRR of -0.780.

Nepal vs USA Match Toss Prediction

Nepal posted a decent 290/8 after coming to bat first against Zimbabwe, though it did not come in a winning cause. The USA, on the other hand, lost while batting second against West Indies in their previous encounter. Therefore, there is a high probability of the team go against the trend and opt to bat first in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain in Harare on June 20, and the temperature is to be as high as 29°c and as low as 11°c, predictedworldweatheronline.com. The average wind speed in Harare on the same date is 13 km/h, with the humidity to be forecast at 27%. So, expect the match without any interruption due to inclement weather.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh (WK) Batsman Kushal Malla Batsman Rohit Paudel (C) All-rounder Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulsan Jha All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Sompal Kami Bowler Bhim Sharki Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal suffered a daunting eight-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe ahead of this encounter. Prior to that, they were beaten by the UAE by three wickets and had a two-wicket victory over Oman in the warm-up matches.

USA Player List

The USA squad: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Monank Patel (C & WK) Batsman Aaron Jones Batsman Saiteja Mukkamalla All-rounder Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir Batsman Jessy Singh All-rounder Nosthush Kenjige Bowler Kyle Philip Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

USA Team Form

Before their 39-run defeat against West Indies, the USA lost both their warm-up matches, against Ireland by five wickets and against Sri Lanka by 198 runs.

Nepal vs USA Head to Head

Nepal and the USA have played six ODIs thus far, of them the former have won three times. The USA won two matches while one match, which was the second last meeting, was tied.

Matches played - 6

Nepal - 3

The USA - 2

Tied - 1

Nepal vs USA Betting Odds

Nepal to score over 46.5 runs in first 10 overs

Nepal openers Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel stitched a 171-run partnership against a potent Zimbabwean bowling attack in their previous encounter. Even against them stacked with threatening pacers, they managed to score 45 runs in the first 10 overs. While Bhurtel strikes at 82.10, Sheikh’s strike rate reads 77.65 in ODIs. Even if they fail, Kushal Malla, who comes at No. 3, has a strike rate of 104.71. Therefore, expecting them to get their team off to an astounding start should be the safest bet for the punters.

Nepal vs USA Top Team Batsmen

Kushal Malla to be Nepal’s top batter

Kushal Malla has five 40+ scores in his last seven ODIs where he got the opportunity to bat. Even in Nepal’s previous fixture, against Zimbabwe, he made 41 off 42 balls after coming at No. 3. The 19-year-old is going strong in his 23-match ODI career, in which he strikes at 104.71 for 555 runs, averaging 29.21. Therefore, keep faith in him to score a big score against the depleted USA bowling attack.

Gajanand Singh to be the USA’s top batter

One of the most veteran batters in the USA lineup, Gajanand Singh averages 37.95 in the ODIs after 27 outings. He hit his career-best 101* just before this fixture, against West Indies, and he took 109 balls to get there with eight fours and two sixes. His ODI strike rate of 82.59 is quite impressive as well, and thus, punters should bank upon him to continue the momentum.

Nepal vs USA Top Team Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

Having conceded 77 runs off his 10 overs without taking any wickets, Sandeep Lamichhane had one rare outing against West Indies in their previous encounter. However, given his sensational record in 50-overs cricket, with a bowling average of 16.17 having taken 104 wickets in 44 matches, expect him to roar back in style in the USA fixture. Besides, the comparatively weak batting unit of the USA will help him to wreak havoc. Not to forget, he claimed 2/43 in their last meeting against the USA, which took place in June 2022.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be the USA’s top bowler

Having taken 70 wickets in 44 matches, Saurabh Netravalkar is the shining star of the USA bowling attack. Even in their previous encounter against the mighty West Indies, the 31-year-old made a substantial impact, claiming 3/53 off his 10 overs. In his last four 50-over games, he did not leave the field without taking a wicket, and hence, without any second thought, the left-arm quick should be the man you put your bet on.