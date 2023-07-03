Netherlands vs Oman Match Prediction NED 75 % Chance of Winning OMN 25 % Bet Now! The Netherlands and Oman will go up against each other on July 3 in a crucial Super Six fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier at Harare Sports Club. While the Netherlands had a 21-run defeat against Sri Lanka in their previous encounter, Oman lost to Zimbabwe by 14 runs before coming to this match. The contest between the two spirited sides will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Oman Chance of Winning

Before suffering a defeat against Sri Lanka, the Netherlands were on a three-match winning streak, which included a famous Super Over triumph over the mighty West Indies. Oman, on the other hand, have not once in their last three ODIs, and thus, the bookmakers have rewarded them with lucrative odds.

Netherlands’s chances of winning @ 75%

Oman’s chances of winning @ 25%

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Netherlands vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips

With three victories and one defeat, the Netherlands finished second in Group A, below Zimbabwe and above West Indies. The Dutch side seemed lackluster in the tournament opener, in which they lost to Zimbabwe by six wickets, but has come back strongly since then. The likes of Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, and Logan van Beek have all stepped up, and they will hope to keep going with all guns blazing in order to secure another dominant victory over Oman.

Meanwhile, Oman do not have a big name in their roster to rely on. They had two wins and two defeats in the group stage, which helped them to finish above Ireland and the UAE. However, if they are keen to stun the Dutch side, Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, and Ayaan Khan must perform to their level best in order to get positive results. Among the bowlers, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, and Kaleemullah are the crucial wicket-taking options.

This will be the first time when the Netherlands and Oman will take on each other at any international level.

Netherlands vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Considering the conditions, each and every team has been choosing to field first in the competition since the beginning of it. Even the Netherlands’ last three victories came while batting second, and it was the same for Oman as well, who had their last two defeats while chasing. Hence, it is safe to say that the toss-winning skipper will opt to field.

Weather Report

A sunny day is waiting for the teams at Harare Sports Club on July 3, with the maximum temperature being 23°c and the minimum being 11°c. The average wind speed is forecast to be 18 km/h, and the average humidity is expected to be 59%. Therefore, expect ideal weather to play a game of cricket.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Predicted Playing XI

Max O'Dowd Batsman Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Wesley Barresi Batsman Scott Edwards (C & WK) Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Bas de Leede All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Vivian Kingma Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Clayton Floyd Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands had a heartbreaking 21-run loss against Sri Lanka in their last match. They could only muster 192 after restricting Sri Lanka to 213, with Scott Edwards remaining helplessly not out on 67.

Oman Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Oman Predicted Playing XI:

Kashyap Prajapati, Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood (C) All-rounder Mohammed Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Adeel Shafique Batter and Wicketkeeper Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman are coming to this fixture after a 14-run defeat against Zimbabwe. Prior to the match, they lost to Scotland by 76 runs and lost to Sri Lanka by 10 wickets before registering victories against the UAE and Ireland, both by five wickets.

Netherlands vs Oman Head to Head

The Netherlands and Oman have never faced each other in any format of the game thus far.

Matches played - 0

Netherlands - 0

Oman - 0

Netherlands vs Oman Betting Odds

Bas de Leede to score more than 19.5 runs

Despite the fact that Bas de Leede, Netherlands’ most-decorated all-rounder at present, averages 23.19 with the bat in ODIs having scored 603 runs across 27 innings, there is no denying that the 23-year-old is going through an excellent form. In his last three ODIs, he has three 30+ scores (41 against Sri Lanka, 33 against West Indies, and 41* against Nepal), which should tempt the punters to put on a bet believing he will again chip in with substantial contributions against Oman.

Netherlands vs Oman Top Team Batsmen

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’s top batter

Scott Edwards is enjoying the form of his life, as he has scores of 83, 67*, 67, and again 67* not out in the competition in his four outings. The Dutch skipper has shown composure whenever he came to bat, and his numbers of 1115 runs in 34 matches at an average of 41.29 are only going up with time. Therefore, it is a no-brainer that the Dutch skipper is the most important wicket for the opposition, and the punters should stay calm and rely on him only.

Kashyap Prajapati to be Oman’s top batter

Kashyap Prajapati has been in impressive form, having aggregated 194 runs across five matches in the competition at an average of 38.79. He was at his scintillating best in Oman’s previous fixture against Zimbabwe, where he hit a magnificent hundred with the help of 12 fours and one six. He averages 31.89 in the ODIs after 29 matches, having tallied 893 runs in the format, and without a doubt, the 27-year-old will be the most crucial batsman if Oman hope to stun the opposition.

Netherlands vs Oman Top Team Bowlers

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Bas de Leede did not have a single wicketless outing in his last five matches. In all in the competition, the right-arm quick has picked up 10 wickets in the competition and has been the Netherlands’ most consistent bowling option. Although his overall ODI numbers (16 wickets in 27 matches) are not at all impressive, his stupendous form should tempt you to bank upon him yet again.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Easily Oman’s most successful bowler at present, Bilal Khan has picked up 91 wickets in 43 matches at an average of 20.21 and an economy rate of 4.94. He seemed relentless against Scotland in his second-last fixture, having returned excellent figures of 5/55. Overall in the competition, the 35-year-old left-arm quick has picked up 10 wickets in five matches, and only had one wicketless outing, which suggests the punters should keep faith in him among the other Omani bowlers to reap rewards.