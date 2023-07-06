Netherlands vs Scotland Match Prediction SCO 39 % Chance of Winning NED 61 % Bet Now! The ODI World Cup Qualifier’s most important fixture will be played on July 6 when the Netherlands and Scotland will fight for the only remaining place in the mega event. Sri Lanka have already qualified for the main event, while Zimbabwe, who were so good at home for the major part of the competition, were eliminated after back-to-back defeats in their last two matches. A win should be enough for Scotland to make the cut, while the Netherlands must register a victory for 30+ runs or six overs to spare to guarantee their places. The contest, to be played at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, will begin at 12.30 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Despite the fact that the Scottish side have won four of their previous five meetings against the Netherlands, and have been performing consistently as a team in the competition, the bookmakers have picked the Dutch as favourites.

Netherlands’s chances of winning @ 61%

Scotland’s chances of winning @ 39%

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Netherlands vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips

With three wins and one defeat, Scotland are placed second in the Super Six with six points at an NRR of 0.296. The Netherlands, on the other hand, are fourth, with two wins and as many defeats with an NRR of -0.042. The likes of Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, Bas de Leede, Mark Watt, and Chris Greaves, who have been performing outstandingly for their respective teams throughout the competition, will all in be focus in this heavyweight battle.

Netherlands vs Scotland Match Toss Prediction

It is no surprise that teams are going for chasing in Zimbabwe, considering the ideal conditions for the sport. No team is preferring to bat first in the competition, and most of them are getting results in their favour. Hence, in a contest where stakes are high, expect the toss-winning skipper to go with the trends.

Weather Report

A sunny day is waiting for the teams at Harare Sports Club on July 6 as per worldweatheronline.com, with the maximum temperature being 24°c and the minimum being 9°c. The average wind speed is forecast to be 25 km/h, and the average humidity is expected to be 45%. Therefore, expect ideal weather to play a game of cricket.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Predicted Playing XI

Max O'Dowd Batsman Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Wesley Barresi Batsman Scott Edwards (C & WK) Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Bas de Leede All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Vivian Kingma Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Clayton Floyd Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands are coming to this fixture after a 74-run victory over Oman. Prior to that, they lost to Sri Lanka by 21 runs, won via Super Over against West Indies, and secured two thumping triumphs over Nepal (by seven wickets) and the USA (by five wickets).

Scotland Player List

Scotland squad:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

Scotland Predicted Playing XI:

George Munsey Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Chris McBride Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Batter and Wicketkeeper Tom Mackintosh Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have won four of their last five matches, and these victories were against Zimbabwe (by 31 runs), West Indies (by seven wickets), Oman (by 76 runs), and the UAE (by 111 runs).

Netherlands vs Scotland Head to Head

According to mykhel.com, the Netherlands and Scotland have met 11 times in ODIs. Of them, the Dutch side had only won thrice, while the Scottish side had seven results in their favour. The other remaining fixture, meanwhile, ended in no result.

Matches played - 11

Netherlands - 3

Scotland - 7

No Result - 1

Netherlands vs Scotland Betting Odds

Max O'Dowd to score over 21.5 runs

Max O’Dowd scored 82 runs off 102 balls when the Netherlands met Scotland in May 2021. He has been one of the Netherlands’ prolific run-getters (246 runs at an average of 46) in the competition alongside Scott Edwards. In 2023, he averages 40.90 after 11 outings, having aggregated 450 runs already. Even his career average of 38.10 (after 31 matches) suggests this should be the safest bet for the punters.

Netherlands vs Scotland Top Team Batsmen

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’s top batter

Scott Edwards was enjoying a delightful run of form with the bat until the Netherlands’ most recent fixture against Oman, in which he fell for four runs. Before that, he scored 67 thrice in successive matches (against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and the USA), and 83, against Zimbabwe in the competition. As a result, he has a spectacular average of 96 in the Qualifiers, and a strike rate of 113.39 for his 288 runs indicates that he has been confidently playing in the middle more often than not. Therefore, you just need to keep in mind that the Dutch skipper has been leading by example, and he should be the best reliable man among his teammates.

Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s top batter

An ODI average of 43.40 after 12 outings suggests that the 23-year-old Brandon McMullen is here to stay. He has already aggregated 434 runs, with the highest score of being 136 and a strike rate of 82.5. In the competition, he has not disappointed either, having tallied 258 runs at a strike rate of 86. The Scottish had three 30+ scores in his last five outings, and no wonder he is the most crucial batter in the lineup, especially because he comes to bat at No. 3.

Netherlands vs Scotland Top Team Bowlers

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Having taken 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 29 and a strike rate of 29.20, Bas de Leede is the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in the competition. He took at least two wickets in each of his previous four outings until an ordinary outing against Oman recently, where he went wicketless and conceded 47 runs. Yet, keeping in mind that he has become the biggest threat to the opposition among the Dutch bowlers lately, expect him to regain his momentum in this crucial encounter.

Chris Greaves to be Scotland’s top bowler

Chris Greaves has been bowling brilliantly in the competition, and his tally of 13 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.92 speak volumes. The leg-spinner did not leave the field wicketless in each of his last five matches, which shows he has a knack for giving his team crucial breakthroughs. So, there is no need to think twice about picking him over other Scottish bowlers to do the most damage.