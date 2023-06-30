Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction SRI 93 % Chance of Winning NED 7 % Bet Now! The Netherlands and Sri Lanka will face each other on June 30 in their first Super Six fixture of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Sri Lanka, the outright favourites to qualify for the ODI World Cup, had four victories on the bounce in the Group stage, while the Netherlands, had three successive wins after losing their opening encounter against Zimbabwe. The match will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Unsurprisingly, Sri Lanka have been heavy favourites to emerge victorious in this fixture, as they had four resounding victories ahead of this encounter. The spirited Netherlands side showed tremendous fightback after losing the tournament opener, but on paper, they are always too weak to compete against Sri Lanka.

Netherlands’s chances of winning @ 7%

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning @ 93%

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Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips

Sri Lanka rely heavily on Dimuth Karunaratne and Wanindu Hasanranga, who have been in scintillating form in the tournament. The likes of Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka,

and Lahiru Kumara have been stepping up as well, and their all-round efforts have helped them to enjoy an astonishing run. The Scott Edwards-led Netherlands, meanwhile, will keep hoping for someone to fire, as they have been doing wonders. Teja Nidamanuru, who hit an impressive hundred against West Indies in their previous fixture, will be in focus alongside Bas de Leede and Max O'Dowd.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Despite the fact that three of Sri Lanka’s four victories came while batting first, they were asked to bat first on all three occasions. The Netherlands, on the other hand, had three victories on the bounce, and all three of them came while batting second. So, there is no doubt that whichever team win the toss, will opt to field first.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, a clear sunny day is expected at Queens Sports Club on June 30, with the highest temperature being 29°c and the lowest temperature being 11°c. The average windspeed is forecast to be 18 km/h, and the humidity is expected to be 34%. Therefore, there should be pleasant weather in Bulawayo for a game of cricket.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Predicted Playing XI

Max O'Dowd Batsman Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Wesley Barresi Batsman Scott Edwards (C & WK) Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Bas de Leede All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Vivian Kingma Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Clayton Floyd Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands began the tournament with a six-wicket defeat against Zimbabwe. Then they roared back in style, defeating Sri Lanka and Nepal in successive fixtures before clinching an entertaining super-over victory over the West Indies.

Sri Lanka Player List

The Sri Lanka squad: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Nosthush Kenjige All-rounder Aaron Jones (C) Batsman Saiteja Mukkamalla Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir (WK) Batsman Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel All-rounder Kyle Philip Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have not lost a single match in the competition, with four victories coming against Scotland (by 82 runs), Ireland (by 133 runs), Oman (by 10 wickets), and the UAE (by 175 runs) respectively.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have played three ODIs so far, and the latter emerged victorious on each of the occasions. Their last meeting was way back in 2006 in Amstelveen, where Sri Lanka won by 55 runs. Yet, the Dutch all-rounder Darron Reekers was adjudged the Player of the Match, courtesy of hitting a brisk 39-ball 45 and returning figures of 3/54.

Matches played - 3

Netherlands - 0

Sri Lanka - 3

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Max O'Dowd to score over 21.5 runs

In his last five ODIs, Max O’Dowd has scores of 36, 90, 26, 59, and 35. The 29-year-old opener has an average of 39.62 in ODIs, having aggregated 1070 runs across 29 outings at a strike rate of 76.26. He only had two games in the last 10 where he did not cross 21, which indicates how supremely confident he has been lately. Hence, this should be the safest bet for the punters.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batsmen

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’s top batter

83, 67*, and 67. These are the runs that Scott Edwards has scored in his three innings in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. These astounding knocks have helped him to increase his ODI average to 41.29, as he has now tallied 1115 runs in 31 outings. Additionally, the Dutch skipper has scored 30+ runs seven times in his last nine 50-over outings, which should tempt you to keep believing in him even more in a fragile batting unit where hardly batters show consistency.

Dimuth Karunaratne to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

With an aggregate of 223 runs across four matches at an average of 74.33 and a strike rate of 102.76, Dimuth Karunaratne is the top scorer for Sri Lanka in the competition. He had three 50+ scores on the trot before a rare failure against Scotland, and also hit 47 and 111 in the warm-ups, against the Netherlands and the USA respectively. Under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership, Sri Lanka’s red-ball skipper seems to have found his mojo back, and a depleted Dutch attack should be an easy task for him to tackle against.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Vivian Kingma to be Netherlands’s top bowler

One can't trust a bowler of a team who conceded 374 runs just before coming to this fixture, but if they have to choose at least one, they will go for someone who is experienced and dependable. Dutch right-arm quick Vivian Kingma is one such individual in the team, having picked up 21 wickets in 18 matches at an economy rate of 5.39. In the Netherlands’s last seven 50-over contests where he bowled, Kingma did not have a wicketless outing not even once (1/66, 1/22, 2/80, 2/51, 2/15, 2/32/, and 1/61).

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Having taken 18 wickets in four matches at an average of just 8.77, Wanindu Hasaranga leads the wicket-takers chart in the competition. Although his ODI record (61 wickets in 44 matches at an average of 28.85) is not as staggering as his numbers in T20Is (91 wickets in 58 matches at 15.80), his red-hot form for the country has made him an undisputed played when it comes to picking a Sri Lankan bowler. Not to forget, he has not left the field without any wicket once in his last seven 50-over matches.