Netherlands vs USA Match Prediction NED 80 % Chance of Winning USA 20 % Bet Now! The Netherlands and the USA, the bottom two sides of Group A in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, will go up against each other in Harare on June 22. While the Netherlands were beaten by Zimbabwe in their only fixture, the USA have lost two games already, against West Indies and Nepal. The contest between the two depleted sides will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Netherlands vs USA Chance of Winning

The Netherlands batted valiantly against Zimbabwe having posted 315/6 batting first. However, their bowlers failed to complement them, as the opposition chased down the challenging target with 55 balls in hand. The USA, on the other hand, had two thumping defeats, and staging little efforts altogether have labelled him as a massive underdog.

Netherlands’s chances of winning @ 80%

The USA’s chances of winning @ 20%

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Netherlands vs USA Prediction & Betting Tips

Despite posting a decent total on the board, the Netherlands’ NRR has a poor NRR of -1.512, courtesy of a lackluster bowling performance against Zimbabwe in their previous game. Their bowling unit consists of Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, aand Clayton Floyd. Their batters, led by Max O’Dowd and Scott Edwards, seemed promising in the first game, and they must do the same in order to stay in the competition.

The USA, on the other hand, recovered well against Nepal after being slipped to 128/7. Shayan Jahangir was the architect, scoring an astonishing 79-ball 100 after coming to bat at No. 7. Jessy Singh and Saurabh Netravalkar tried as much as they could snatch the win, but the total of 207 was always too low to defend. Nepal eventually reached the target in 43 overs, and the USA, if they want to keep their slim hopes of qualifications alive, must improve their performances drastically.

Netherlands vs USA Match Toss Prediction

Among the USA’s four defeats on the tour, two came while batting second and two batting first. On the other hand, the Netherlands’s only victory in three attempts have come while batting second. Even if you look at the results of Group A fixtures so far, three of the four victories have been secured by the side who came to chase. Therefore, there is a high possibility that the team will opt to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

A sunny day is forecast in Harare on June 22, with temperatures to go as high as 28°c and as low as 11°c. The average humidity is expected to be around 32%, and only up to 1% could coverage will be there. So, expect a full match to be played without any interruption due to unpleasant weather.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Predicted Playing XI

Max O'Dowd Batsman Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Wesley Barresi Batsman Scott Edwards (C & WK) Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Bas de Leede All-rounder Shariz Ahmad All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Clayton Floyd Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands are coming to this fixture after a six-wicket defeat over table-toppers Zimbabwe. The Dutch side bowled cluelessly after coming to defend the 315-run target, but secured a hard-fought two-wicket victory over Ireland in their last warm-up match. However, before that, they lost to Sri Lanka by three wickets.

USA Player List

The USA squad: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Nosthush Kenjige All-rounder Aaron Jones (C) Batsman Saiteja Mukkamalla Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir (WK) Batsman Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel All-rounder Kyle Philip Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

USA Team Form

Since coming to Zimbabwe, the USA have lost all four matches they have played. They lost to Ireland (by 5 wickets) and Sri Lanka (by 198 runs) in the warm-ups, and suffered defeats against West Indies (by 39 runs) and Nepal (by six wickets) in the opening two matches of the competition.

Netherlands vs USA Head to Head

Netherlands and USA have never met in any format anywhere in the world. This will be the first match between the two sides, which will take place in Harare.

Matches played - 0

Netherlands - 0

The USA - 0

Netherlands vs USA Betting Odds

Max O'Dowd to score over 22.5 runs

The Dutch opener averages 38.25 in the ODIs after 26 matches, and his strike rate of 72.62 suggests he tends to anchor the innings. In his last four matches, he fell under 30 runs only once, which shows he has been in excellent form ahead of this fixture. Thus, watching him to score over 23 runs is not a wild expectation for the punters, and they should put on bets on him to reap rewards.

Netherlands vs USA Top Team Batsmen

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’s top batter

The Dutch skipper batted beautifully against Zimbabwe despite receiving little support from his teammates. He took 72 balls to smash 83 with the help of eight fours, which took his side to 315. Also, the wicket-keeper batter has seven 35 or more scores in his last 10 ODIs, which should tempt the punters to bank upon him.

Sushant Modani to be the USA’s top batter

After scoring 14 in the first match against West Indies, Sushant Modani scored a solid 71-ball 42 against Nepal before coming to this fixture. The opening batter averages 28.18 in ODIs, having aggregated 761 runs in 27 outings. Even if you look at his last 10 50-over matches, you will see he has crossed 20 six times, which, considering a USA batter, is a remarkable achievement. Therefore, back him to score big against a comparatively weak Dutch bowling attack.

Netherlands vs USA Top Team Bowlers

Shariz Ahmad to be Netherlands’s top bowler

One of the most promising young talents in associate nations, Sharis Ahmed has made impact already in 50-over cricket, having taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.84. The 28-year-old leg-break bowler took six wickets in his last four matches, with two each coming in the last two and one apiece in the other two outings. In a harmless Dutch bowling attack, only Shariz has the aura to turn the tide in his team’s favour.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be the USA’s top bowler

Without a doubt, Saurabh Netravalkar is the USA’s standout bowler in their current roster, and his tally of 70 wickets in 45 ODIs with a strike rate of 32.2 speaks volumes. He has not gone wicketless in his last five 50-over games, with the best figures in this period coming against 3/53 against West Indies in the USA’s tournament opener. So it is a no-brainer that he will be the biggest threat to the Dutch batters.