Oman vs Scotland Match Prediction SCO 63 % Chance of Winning OMN 37 % Bet Now! Oman will be up against Scotland in the Match No. 16 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers at Bulawayo Athletic Club as both the teams will look forward to ensuring their third win of the tournament. The game will start at 12:30 PM IST as two teams equal in strength will battle it out to qualify for the ODI World Cup to be held this year.

Oman vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Scotland are yet to lose a game in the tournament while Oman were beaten by Sri Lanka in the last game. Thus, the Scottish team have a winning momentum on their side, and with the way they are moving forward in the tournament, bookmakers have backed the team to win the fixture.

Oman's chances of winning - 37 %

Scotland's chances of winning - 63 %

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Oman vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After beating Ireland and UAE, Oman’s winning momentum came to a halt in the last fixture as they suffered a defeat by ten wickets in the game against Sri Lanka. Aqib Ilyas and Ayaan Khan have been key contributors with the bat for the squad but they will need other batters to step in as well. Ilyas has scored 111 runs from three innings with an average of 37 including two fifties. Ayaan has amassed 103 runs from three matches so far and would like to add more in the remaining matches.

In the bowling department, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, and Fayyaz Butt have picked four wickets each. Odedra has impressive numbers for the team with an economy of five. Further, his bowling average is 20 and his strike rate is 24. The other two pacers have supported him brilliantly throughout the tournament but the bowling unit needs a bowler who will wound the opposition with heavy damage.

Scotland have remained unbeaten in the tournament winning against Ireland and UAE. Richie Berrington and Michael Leask have been brilliant with the bat for the team scoring 137 and 132 runs respectively. Leask played a rescue act in the match against Ireland with a knock of 91 runs while Berrington scored a ton in the fixture against UAE. Overall, these two batters have been consistent and some support from other batters will help Scotland in the upcoming matches.

Brandon McMullen has contributed with six wickets in the bowling department while Chris Sole and Safyaan Sharif have picked four wickets each. McMullen picked a five-wicket haul in the first game and the team will require him to produce a similar kind of spell once again. Both the departments are contributing equally for the team and going into the contest they appear to be the side with high chance of earning two points from the match.

Oman vs Scotland Toss Prediction

Fielding first has been the trend at the Bulawayo Athletic Club so far in the tournament. In all the three matches played here, teams winning the toss chose to field first. Also, two games were won by the chasing sides and so the trend is most likely to go on in the fixture as well. In the four matches played at the venue, the results are evenly distributed as a couple of games were won by teams batting first while the chasing team was victorious in the remaining matches.

Weather Report

Rain will not play any part in the game and so the audience will see the match without any stoppage in the proceedings. Also, very less cloud cover will be there and that might make the conditions difficult for the pacers. Further, the players will have to play at a temperature of around 25 degree Celsius throughout the contest.

Oman News & Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Oman Predicted Playing XI:

Kashyap Prajapati, Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Mohammed Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Adeel Shafique Batter and Wicketkeeper Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

In the tournament, Oman have won two games while suffering a loss against Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the previous encounter. Oman’s form in the tournament has been good but they will be up against a tough opposition who are yet to lose a single game and will have to do their best to achieve the desired result.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Chris McBride Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Batter and Wicketkeeper Tom Mackintosh Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have won three games out of their last five and their decent form makes them favourites to win the fixture.

Oman vs Scotland Head to Head

Oman and Scotland have faced each other in the six ODIs earlier and the former have easily dominated the proceedings. They have won four matches while the opposition won one contest. One game ended up without a result.

Matches played - 6

Oman - 1

Scotland - 4

No Result - 1

Oman vs Scotland Betting Odds

Michael Leask to score over 21.5 runs

Leask has played knocks of 91 and 41 in the tournament and so his consistency has been top-notch for the Scottish team. Also, his career average of 28.64 is above the mentioned mark and that strengthens his case of scoring more than 21.5 runs.

Oman vs Scotland Top Team Batters

Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s top batter

Ilyas has been the top-scorer for the team by smashing two half-centuries so far. Also, he has 923 ODI runs from 19 innings with an impressive average of 54.29 including two centuries. Considering his superb ODI numbers, Ilyas is likely to maintain his form and be the top batter for Oman.

Richie Berrington to be Scotland’s top batter

Berrington is coming into the contest after smashing 127 runs in the recent match against UAE. Also, Berrington has amassed 291 runs from six innings with an average of 58.20 including three half-centuries against Oman and that is likely to work in his favour.

Oman vs Scotland Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

85 ODI wickets from 41 innings depict Bilal Khan’s capability as the strike bowler for Oman. He has been impressive for them throughout his career and the team will rely on him once again for success. Thus, Bilal Khan is likely to turn out to be the top bowler for Oman.

Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s top bowler

Brandon McMullen picked a five wicket haul in the match against Ireland and also followed it up with a single dismissal against UAE. Overall, he has 17 wickets from 10 ODI innings with a bowling average of 18.52. Therefore, McMullen’s ODI numbers indicate the damage he can deliver with the ball and is likely to be the top bowler for Scotland.