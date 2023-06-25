Oman vs Scotland Match Prediction
SCO
63%
Chance of Winning
OMN
37%
Odi
Bulawayo Athletic Club
Facts
- Richie Berrington has gathered 366 runs from eight innings with an average of 52.28 in Zimbabwe including a hundred and a half-century.
- Aquib Ilyas has scored 139 runs from three innings against Scotland with an average of 46.33. So, his head to head record makes him a key batter in the game against Scotland.
Oman vs Scotland Chance of Winning
Scotland are yet to lose a game in the tournament while Oman were beaten by Sri Lanka in the last game. Thus, the Scottish team have a winning momentum on their side, and with the way they are moving forward in the tournament, bookmakers have backed the team to win the fixture.
- Oman's chances of winning - 37 %
- Scotland's chances of winning - 63 %
Oman vs Scotland Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
After beating Ireland and UAE, Oman’s winning momentum came to a halt in the last fixture as they suffered a defeat by ten wickets in the game against Sri Lanka. Aqib Ilyas and Ayaan Khan have been key contributors with the bat for the squad but they will need other batters to step in as well. Ilyas has scored 111 runs from three innings with an average of 37 including two fifties. Ayaan has amassed 103 runs from three matches so far and would like to add more in the remaining matches.
In the bowling department, Bilal Khan, Jay Odedra, and Fayyaz Butt have picked four wickets each. Odedra has impressive numbers for the team with an economy of five. Further, his bowling average is 20 and his strike rate is 24. The other two pacers have supported him brilliantly throughout the tournament but the bowling unit needs a bowler who will wound the opposition with heavy damage.
Scotland have remained unbeaten in the tournament winning against Ireland and UAE. Richie Berrington and Michael Leask have been brilliant with the bat for the team scoring 137 and 132 runs respectively. Leask played a rescue act in the match against Ireland with a knock of 91 runs while Berrington scored a ton in the fixture against UAE. Overall, these two batters have been consistent and some support from other batters will help Scotland in the upcoming matches.
Brandon McMullen has contributed with six wickets in the bowling department while Chris Sole and Safyaan Sharif have picked four wickets each. McMullen picked a five-wicket haul in the first game and the team will require him to produce a similar kind of spell once again. Both the departments are contributing equally for the team and going into the contest they appear to be the side with high chance of earning two points from the match.
Oman vs Scotland Toss Prediction
Fielding first has been the trend at the Bulawayo Athletic Club so far in the tournament. In all the three matches played here, teams winning the toss chose to field first. Also, two games were won by the chasing sides and so the trend is most likely to go on in the fixture as well. In the four matches played at the venue, the results are evenly distributed as a couple of games were won by teams batting first while the chasing team was victorious in the remaining matches.
Weather Report
Rain will not play any part in the game and so the audience will see the match without any stoppage in the proceedings. Also, very less cloud cover will be there and that might make the conditions difficult for the pacers. Further, the players will have to play at a temperature of around 25 degree Celsius throughout the contest.
Oman News & Player List
Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.
Oman Predicted Playing XI:
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Kashyap Prajapati,
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Batter
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Jatinder Singh
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Batter
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Aqib Ilyas
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Batter
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Zeeshan Maqsood
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All-rounder
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Mohammed Nadeem
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All-rounder
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Ayaan Khan
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All-rounder
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Sandeep Goud
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All-rounder
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Adeel Shafique
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Batter and Wicketkeeper
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Kaleemullah
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Bowler
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Jay Odedra
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Bowler
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Bilal Khan
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Bowler
Oman Team Form
In the tournament, Oman have won two games while suffering a loss against Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the previous encounter. Oman’s form in the tournament has been good but they will be up against a tough opposition who are yet to lose a single game and will have to do their best to achieve the desired result.
Scotland News & Player List
Scotland:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt
Scotland Predicted Playing XI
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George Munsey
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Batter
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Jatinder Singh
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Batter
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Chris McBride
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Batter
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Richie Berrington
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All-rounder
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Matthew Cross
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Batter and Wicketkeeper
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Tom Mackintosh
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Batter
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Brandon McMullen
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All-rounder
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Michael Leask
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All-rounder
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Chris Greaves
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Bowler
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Mark Watt
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Bowler
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Chris Sole
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Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Scotland have won three games out of their last five and their decent form makes them favourites to win the fixture.
Oman vs Scotland Head to Head
Oman and Scotland have faced each other in the six ODIs earlier and the former have easily dominated the proceedings. They have won four matches while the opposition won one contest. One game ended up without a result.
Matches played - 6
Oman - 1
Scotland - 4
No Result - 1
Oman vs Scotland Betting Odds
Michael Leask to score over 21.5 runs
Leask has played knocks of 91 and 41 in the tournament and so his consistency has been top-notch for the Scottish team. Also, his career average of 28.64 is above the mentioned mark and that strengthens his case of scoring more than 21.5 runs.
Oman vs Scotland Top Team Batters
Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s top batter
Ilyas has been the top-scorer for the team by smashing two half-centuries so far. Also, he has 923 ODI runs from 19 innings with an impressive average of 54.29 including two centuries. Considering his superb ODI numbers, Ilyas is likely to maintain his form and be the top batter for Oman.
Richie Berrington to be Scotland’s top batter
Berrington is coming into the contest after smashing 127 runs in the recent match against UAE. Also, Berrington has amassed 291 runs from six innings with an average of 58.20 including three half-centuries against Oman and that is likely to work in his favour.
Oman vs Scotland Top Team Bowlers
Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler
85 ODI wickets from 41 innings depict Bilal Khan’s capability as the strike bowler for Oman. He has been impressive for them throughout his career and the team will rely on him once again for success. Thus, Bilal Khan is likely to turn out to be the top bowler for Oman.
Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s top bowler
Brandon McMullen picked a five wicket haul in the match against Ireland and also followed it up with a single dismissal against UAE. Overall, he has 17 wickets from 10 ODI innings with a bowling average of 18.52. Therefore, McMullen’s ODI numbers indicate the damage he can deliver with the ball and is likely to be the top bowler for Scotland.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Scotland
Scotland have dominated Oman in their last five matches winning four of them while one ended up with no result. Also, they possess a superior batting unit than their counterparts and so we also back Scotland to win the fixture.
- Oman to win @ 2.50 (Parimatch)
- Scotland to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)