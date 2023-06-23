OMN (Oman) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction SRI 91 % Chance of Winning OMN 9 % Bet Now! Oman will square off against Sri Lanka in Match No. 11 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Friday and they will look forward to script an upset at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo where the match will be held. Sri Lanka on the other hand would like to win their second game in the tournament when the match starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Oman vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka are nine places above in the ICC rankings as compared to Oman and considering they have an experience of playing against quality sides. Considering the superiority of their squad, Sri Lanak are heavily favoured by the bookmakers.

Oman's chances of winning - 9%

Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 91%

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Oman vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Oman has won both of their fixtures in the tournament so far beating Ireland and UAE in the competition. Aqib Ilyas has been the highest run-scoreer for the team scoring 105 runs from two innings. Kashyap Prajapati was the other key contributor with 78 runs from two innings. Also, Ilyas has been scoring with a consistency averaging around 50 from a couple of games.

The bowling unit has impressed the most for Oman as they restricted the opponents on 281/7 and 227/8. Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt are the key bowlers for the side picking four wickets each across two innings. Jay Odedra bowled an impressive spell against UAE taking three wickets and the trio plays a key role in the batting unit of Oman.

Sri Lanka started the tournament with a bang beating UAE by 175 runs. The batting unit was on fire for Sri Lanka as their four batter scored more than fifty runs. Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 78 and 73 runs respectively in the game taking the team to a total of 355/6. Apart from the duo, Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne also scored half-centuries and the team would like them to continue their form in the contest as well.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the star of the show taking six wickets in his spell while conceding only 24 runs from eight overs. Also, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, and Dhananjaya de Silva contributed with one wicket each helping the team in the winning cause. With a weak opposition to face once again, Sri Lanka will aim for their second victory of the competition and would like to get winning momentum on their side.

Oman vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

In both matches played at the venue, teams have chosen to field first after winning the toss. Also, the overall results of the matches played at the venue Favour chasing teams. Out of the 77 fixtures played here, 43 were won by the chasing team while the team batting first won on 31 occasions. Thus, considering the latest matches and the overall results, the trend is likely to continue and the team winning the coin toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

A full-length match without any interference from rain is on the cards and so the spectators might expect some entertainment. Also, the temperature will be around 20-degree celsius throughout the match with a cloud cover of less than ten percent. Thus, the playing conditions will not play a role in assisting bowlers from both sides.

Oman News & Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Oman Predicted Playing XI:

Kashyap Prajapati, Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Mohammed Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Adeel Shafique Batter and Wicketkeeper Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

In their last five matches, Oman started with two defeats against Nepal and a loss against UAE. However, they have outplayed Ireland and UAE in the tournament and would like to continue their winning streak in the fixture as well with an upset.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper and Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

In their last five games, Sri Lanka have been in decent form. They have had three victories in the last three games against Afghanistan and UAE. Thus, Sri Lanka’s recent form has been decent and they are likely to capiatalise on the momentum with another win against Oman.

Oman vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Oman and Sri Lanka are yet to cross paths against each other in the ODIs and it will their first encounter ever. Although Sri Lanka have bright chance of winning the fixture, Oman will be keen to cause an upset in the tournament.

Oman vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Dimuth Karunaratne to score over 21.5 runs

Dimuth Karunaratne has passed the 50-run mark thrice in the last five List A games. Also, he averages 30.03 across 38 ODI innings and his number increases the probability of the experienced batter scoring the mentioned mark with his willow.

Oman vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s top batter

Ilyas scored a half-century in the previous encounter against UAE. Also, he is the top-scorer for the team so far amassing 105 runs from two innings with an average of 52.50. Further, his impressive record of scoring 917 runs from 18 innings with an average of 57.31 including two hundred.

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Kusal Mendis has three 50+ scores in his last five List A games. Also, he has scored 3938 runs with an average of 37.50 in ODIs. Thus, his overall numbers and his recent form boost his probability to be the top batter in the fixture.

Oman vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Bilal has scalped 85 wickets from 40 ODI innings in his career so far. The bowling average of the pacer is below 20 and he is the strike bowler for the squad. Considering his impressive ODI numbers, Bilal is likely to emerge as the top bowler.

Wanindu Hasarnga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Hasaranga left an immediate impact in the tournament taking six wickets in the opening fixture of the tournament against UAE. Further, his 51 wickets from 41 ODI innings with a bowling average of 32.70. Also, with the Oman batters lacking experience in playing quality spinners, they might struggle against Hasarnga and that brightens his chances to emerge as the top bowler in the fixture.