Oman vs UAE Match Prediction OMN 48 % Chance of Winning UAE 52 % Bet Now! Oman will be up against the United Arab Emirates in Match No. 8 of the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier on Wednesday with a qualification spot in the ICC event at stake. On the other hand, UAE would like to bounce back after their defeat in the previous game when the match commences at 12:30 PM IST in Bulawayo.

Oman vs UAE Chance of Winning

UAE have an experience of participating in the two World Cups in the past while Oman are battling it put to qualify for the first time ever. Also, they have a superior batting unit as compared to their opposition and so are expected to win according to the bookmakers.

Oman's chances of winning - 48 %

UAE's chances of winning - 52 %

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Oman vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Oman started their campaign with a fixture against Ireland and pulled off an upset over the opposition winning the match by two wickets, Bowling first, they restricted the opposition to 281/7 in the first innings. Bilal Khan and Fayyaz Butt played a key role for the fielding team picking two wickets each.

Chasing the total, Kashyap Prajapati, Aqib Ilyas, and Zeeshan Maqsood scored the fifties contributing to the winning cause. Prajapati played a match-winning knock scoring 72 runs from 74 balls. Ilyas and Maqsood scored 52 and 59 runs each to lead the team to a five-wicket win. A collective batting effort led to Oman’s victory and they would be riding high on the confidence with the sort of start they got to the tournament.

The United Arab Emirates were up against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener and suffered a defeat by a massive margin of 175 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 355/6 and Ali Naseer was the effective bowler taking a couple of wickets for 44 runs. Aayan Khan was also economical in the fixture conceding runs with an economy of 5.2.

Chasing a huge target, Muhammad Waseem and Vriitya Aravind were the highest run-scorers with a knock of 39 runs each. Other batters displayed a disappointing performance as they failed to read Wanindu Hasaranga’s quality variations in the contest. UAE would like the other batters to step up to the situation against Oman and put their best foot forward in the match.

Oman vs UAE Toss Prediction

In the four ODIs played before the start of the tournament at the surface, the team batting first won the contest on two occasions. On the other hand, the chasing team has emerged as winners in a couple of matches. Notably, the teams have preferred to field first after winning the toss in the last four One Dayers. So, the trend is likely to continue in the contest as well with the side winning the toss opting to field first.

Weather Report

According to the report by worldweatheronline.com, it will be a full contest with no rain interference. The temperature will hover around 25 degree Celsius throughout the game and so there wouldn’t be much help for the pacers. Thus, the spectators can witness an exciting contest between the two sides to advance into the tournament.

Oman News & Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Oman Predicted Playing XI:

Kashyap Prajapati, Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood All-rounder Mohammed Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Adeel Shafique Batter and Wicketkeeper Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

In their last five games, Oman have won two games including a victory against Ireland in the previous game. Oman have a mixed bag of results with them but the win against Ireland would boost their morale ahead of the game against UAE.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

UAE Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter and Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind Batter Rameez Shahzad Batter Asif Khan Batter Basil Hameed. All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Khan All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE were clean swept by West Indies in a three-match ODI series recently and also lost their tournament opener against Sri Lanka. However, they would like to bounce back with a victory against Oman instead of winning momentum not being on their side.

Oman vs UAE Head to Head

Seven ODIs have been played between Oman and UAE so far with an even distribution of results between them. Three were won by UAE while Oman won the contest in same number of matches. One fixture between these two sides ended in a tie.

Matches played - 7

UAE - 3

Oman - 3

Tie - 1

Oman vs UAE Betting Odds

Zeeshan Maqsood to score over 21.5 runs

Maqsood has scored more than 30 runs on four occasions in the last five games while he didn’t bat in the remaining fixture. Also, he is one the leading all-rounders in the team and his average of more than 30 in ODIs also boosts the probability of the batter crossing the mentioned mark.

Oman vs UAE Top Team Batters

Kashyap Prajapati to be Oman’s top batter

Kashyap Prajapati is coming into the contest with a knock of 72 runs in the last game against Ireland. The Oman batter has averaged 32.12 in the ODIs and is likely to continue his form in the match against UAE being the top batter for the side.

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

Vriitya Aravind was the joint highest run-scorer in the previous match against Sri Lanka with a knock of 39 runs against a quality bowling attack. Further, he has scored 1536 ODI runs with an average of 33.39 including two centuries and eight fifties. Thus, considering his experience of playing in the international arena and his form in the West Indies series which included knocks of 40, 36, and 70, he is likely to be the top batter for UAE in the game.

Oman vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Bilal Khan has picked 81 ODI wickets from 38 ODI innings with a bowling average of 19.56 for Oman. Also, he has two four-wicket hauls in his last five outings and the left-arm seamer is likely to shine with the ball once again while playing against UAE.

Zahoor Khan to be UAE’s top bowler

Zahoor Khan is one of the key bowlers in the UAE bowling unit and has scalped five wickets in his last five List A games. Further, he boasts impressive numbers in his international career bagging 88 wickets from 56 matches with a bowling average and a strike rate both below 30. Thus, it is likely that Zahoor would emerge as the top bowler for the team in the match.