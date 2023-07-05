OMN (Oman) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction WI 95 % Chance of Winning OMN 5 % Bet Now! Oman and West Indies, two sides who began the ODI World Cup Qualifiers with impressive wins but failed to carry the momentum, will go head to head on July 5 in the Super Six stage of the competition. The match will take place at Harare Sports Club and will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Oman vs West Indies Chance of Winning

It takes time to digest that West Indies won’t feature in the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The two-time champions suffered three successive defeats after winning the first two matches, and thus, the match against Oman does not bring much to the table. Yet, considering they are a superior side to any other in the competition except Sri Lanka, the bookmakers have rewarded their opposition Oman with lucrative odds.

Oman’s chances of winning @ 5%

West Indies’ chances of winning @ 95%

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Oman vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran are the only two West Indies batters who perform up to their standards in the competition. The all-rounder-heavy team have not found a perfect lineup to compete, as they kept chopping and changing their batting and bowling order until their elimination. The likes of Jason Holder and Rovman Powell are two of the biggest disappointments for them, while Alzarri Joseph is their sole bowler who has managed to pick up wickets.

Ahead of the competition, there were no expectations for Oman to make it to the ODI World Cup. However, many had raised their eyebrows after watching them play in the first two outings and started thinking they might be the surprise package when the 50-over World Cup will be played in India later this year. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Zeeshan Maqsood-led side, and the star skipper should blame himself as well for their failures as he is having a mediocre campaign.

Oman vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

It is no surprise that every team in the competition prefer chasing. Even though some of the results came in favour of the team batting first, the research shows they were asked to bat first only on all occasions. Therefore, whichever team win the toss, is expected to field first.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, a sunny day is forecast on July 5 in Harare, with the highest temperature being 25°c and the lowest being 11°c. There will be up to 16% cloud coverage, and the humidity will be around 48%. However, there is no chance of rain at all, which suggests that the match will be played without any interruption due to inclement weather.

Oman Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Oman Predicted Playing XI:

Kashyap Prajapati Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood (C) All-rounder Mohammed Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Suraj Kumar Batter and Wicketkeeper Kaleemullah Bowler Fayyaz Butt Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman stunned the world in the opening two games of the World Cup Qualifiers, having beaten Ireland and the UAE, both by five wickets. However, they failed to carry on the momentum, as they suffered four defeats on the trot (against Sri Lanka, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and the Netherlands) before coming to face West Indies.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batsman K Mayers All-rounder Shamarh Brooks Batsman Shai Hope (C & WK) Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Kevin Sinclair All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies began the competition in style, having beaten the USA by 39 runs and followed it with a 101-run victory over Nepal. Then the downfall began against Zimbabwe, which they lost by 35 runs, and the Netherlands (by Super Over) and Scotland (by seven wickets) handed them thumping defeats as well to knock the Caribbean outfit out of the World Cup contention.

Oman vs West Indies Head to Head

Oman and the West Indies have never met in any international format or in any competition to date.

Matches played - 0

Oman won - 0

West Indies won - 0

Oman vs West Indies Betting Odds

Shai Hope to score more than 21.5 runs

Shai Hope had one rare failure in West Indies’ previous outing against Scotland, where he departed after scoring 13 runs. Before that, he had 30 or more runs in each of his last five 50-over contests. More importantly, the West Indies skipper averages 50.14 in ODIs, having tallied 4764 runs over 113 games at a strike rate of 76.57, which tells he does the anchoring. An anchor of any side has a high possibility of scoring the bulk of runs, and thus, Hope hitting 22 or more should be the bet you must put on.

Oman vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Ayaan Khan to be Oman’s top batter

Oman’s Mr. consistent with the bat, Ayaan Khan has scored 30 or more in each of the last five outings for his side. Unsurprisingly, his substantial contributions have helped him to amass 285 runs in the competition, with an average of 57 and a strike rate reading 102.15. In Oman’s previous fixture against the Netherlands, he registered his career-best score of 105 not out, which indicates the all-rounder is in red-hot form and can be someone trustworthy among the players who have not lived up to their lofty expectations in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Nicholas Pooran to be West Indies’s top batter

Nicholas Pooran batted exceedingly well for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023, and the West Indies wicket-keeper batter continued the momentum in the World Cup Qualifiers. An aggregate of 317 runs across five matches, that too at an average of 79.25 and a strike rate of 119.17 suggests how flamboyant the West Indian has been in the competition. Notably, he has two centuries in his last four outings, against the Netherlands (104*) and Nepal (115). Therefore, relying on him in the inconsistent West Indies batting unit should be the best idea for the punters.

Oman vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Snaring 13 wickets in six matches is not a joke, and Oman’s Bilal Khan has just shown why he has been highly regarded as arguably the best bowler among the associate nations. Apart from the Sri Lanka fixture, the 35-year-old did not leave the field wicketless not even once, with the best-returning figures of 5/55 coming against Scotland. Taking 94 ODI wickets in 44 matches in an astonishing career speak volumes, and Bilal is undoubtedly the most threatening bowler among his teammates.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler

In an attack that has been struggling to take wickets at regular intervals, Alzarri Joseph is the only shining star for West Indies. The right-arm quick has taken eight wickets in five matches in the competition, having bowled 47 overs and conceded 32.12 runs per wicket. He took two wickets in each of his first four outings in the Qualifiers, and his overall tally of 101 ODI wickets in 61 matches is quite impressive considering how lackluster West Indies bowling has been lately.