SCO (Scotland) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction
SRI
83%
Chance of Winning
SCO
17%
Odi
Queens Sports Club
Facts
- Dimuth Karunaratne has scored 137 runs from two innings with an average of 68.50. The batter is going through a super from currently and his head-to-head record might make matters worse for Scotland.
- Kusal Mendis scored a fifty when these two teams met last time with a knock of 66 runs. Also, he has garnered 245 runs from eight innings in Zimbabwe with an average of 49 which makes him one of the players to watch out for.
Scotland vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka have been terrific in the tournament so far winning matches without breaking a sweat. Also, they have completely dominated the last five meetings between these two sides and are likely to continue their superb form in the game beating Scotland. Thus, bookmakers have backed Sri Lanka to emerge as winners in the fixture.
- Scotland's chances of winning - 17 %
- Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 83 %
Scotland vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Scotland have defeated Ireland, UAE, and Oman in the tournament ensuring their spot in the Super Six stage. Richie Berrington has 143 runs from three innings with an average of 71.50 including a half-century. Brandon McMullen and Michael Leask also averages above 50 and so they have also played a key role in Scotland’s batting unit helping them to ink victories. Now, ahead of the game against Sri Lanka, they will have to face a quality spinner like Wanindu Hasaranga in the matchup and that might be a tough challenge for the batting unit to face.
In the bowling department, Brandon McMullen has been the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets from three innings with an economy of 4.93 and a bowling average of 11.28. Chris Greaves has also majorly contributed with the ball picking six wickets with a bowling average and strike rate both around 20. However, apart from the duo, other bowlers are yet to deliver with the ball and Scotland would want them to trouble the opposition batters and ink a win.
Sri Lanka have turned out to be an unstoppable force in the tournament winning all of their games with ease. Dimuth Karunaratne has led the batting unit by gathering 216 runs from three innings with a superb average of 108. Sadeera Samarawickrama has complemented him with the bat scoring 155 runs from two innings and the duo has been leading run-scorers for the Sri Lankan team. Other batters are playing their part and the Lankan outfit has been putting teams under pressure putting some decent totals on the scoreboard.
Wanindu Hasaranga has shone with the ball and he has picked three five-wicket hauls in the competition ripping apart the opposition batting unit. His average, economy, and strike rate are all below 10 which highlights his extraordinary bowling. Lahiru Kumara has picked five wickets but Hasaranga has been running the whole show for the Sri Lanka side. Thus, with an incredible bowling unit led by the spinner. Sri Lanka are favourites as they enter the fixture.
Scotland vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction
Chasing has been the trend at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in the ODIs as the teams fielding first have won 43 matches while the teams batting first emerged victorious on 31 occasions. Also, in the World Cup Qualifiers, teams have chosen to field first in all the four matches played at the venue. Two of the games were won by the chasing team while the teams setting target have won on two occasions.
Weather Report
A bright and sunny day is on the cards as Scotland will take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The lowest temperature will be 17 degrees Celsius while it can rise up to 26 degrees Celsius throughout the game. Thus, the spectators can enjoy a full-length contest between these two teams and witness some interesting action on the field.
Scotland News & Player List
Scotland squad:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.
Scotland Predicted Playing XI:
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George Munsey
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Batter
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Jatinder Singh
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Batter
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Chris McBride
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Batter
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Richie Berrington
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All-rounder
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Matthew Cross
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Batter and Wicketkeeper
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Tom Mackintosh
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Batter
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Brandon McMullen
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All-rounder
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Michael Leask
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All-rounder
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Chris Greaves
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Bowler
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Mark Watt
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Bowler
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Chris Sole
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Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Except for the game against Nepal, Scotland have won four matches out of their last five games. Thus, they have been going through a decent form and would like to script an upset as it will benefit them to accumulate two more points. The victory can be beneficial for Scotland as the points from the group stage are going to be carried to the Super Six stage.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI
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Pathum Nissanka
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Batter
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Dimuth Karunaratne
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Batter
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Kusal Mendis
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Wicketkeeper and Batter
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Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
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Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
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Dasun Shanaka
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All-rounder
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Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
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Wanindu Hasaranga
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All-rounder
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Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
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Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
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Lahiru Kumara
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka are going through a purple patch winning each of the last five games. Also, they are currently sitting at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches in the tournament. Thus, their terrific form makes Sri Lanka favourites for the contest.
Scotland vs Sri Lanka Head to Head
Both teams have played four matches between each other but one game was abandoned. However, three matches were won by Sri Lanka dominating the proceedings each and every time. The difference between the quality of teams clearly reflects in the team as the superior teams have been dominant.
Matches Played - 5
Scotland - 0
Sri Lanka - 4
Abandoned - 1
Scotland vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
Sri Lanka’s opening partnership to score more runs
In the three matches they have played, Sri Lanka have stitched the opening partnership of 95, 100, and 48 runs respectively. On the other hand, Scotland’s opening pair have scored less than ten runs in every fixture. Thus, considering the performance of the opening pair from both teams, Sri Lanka are likely to score maximum runs for the opening wicket.
Scotland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters
Richie Berrington to be Scotland’s top batter
Berrington has registered scores of 10, 127, and 60 in the tournament. Further, he has scored 426 runs from nine innings with an average of 53.25 in Zimbabwe. Thus, considering his superb form and his staggering record in Zimbabwe, Berrington is likely to be the top batter for Scotland.
Dimuth Karunaratne to be Sri Lanka’s top batter
Karunaratne is at his peak currently scoring 216 runs from three innings with an average of 108 including a century and two fifties. The 35-year-old has been in decent form and it strengthens his case to become the top batter for the team.
Scotland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers
Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s top bowler
Brandon McMullen has been the highest wicket-taker for Scotland. Also, the Scottish pacer has picked 18 wickets from 11 ODI innings and is likely to leave an impressive impact with the ball. McMullen is likely to deliver once again in the match becoming the top bowler for the team.
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler
Hasaranga has been taking a five-wicket haul in every match and has been an extraordinary performer with the ball. He has picked 16 wickets from three matches with an impressive average of 7.25 in the tournament. Also, his variations with the ball are becoming very difficult for batters to read and so Hasaranga is likely to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka are placed four positions higher in the ICC ODI rankings and that depicts their quality. Further, the Sri Lankan bowling unit has been wreaking havoc with Wanindu Hasaranga bowling some match-winning spells. Thus, we back Sri Lanka to win the game and enter the Super Six without a single loss.
- Scotland to win @ 5.00 (Parimatch)
- Sri Lanka to win @ 1.15 (Parimatch)