SCO (Scotland) vs SRI (Sri Lanka) Match Prediction SRI 83 % Chance of Winning SCO 17 % Bet Now! Scotland will take on Sri Lanka in Match No. 19 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo as both teams will look forward to keeping their flawless record in the tournament intact. The fixture will start at 12:30 PM IST as both teams will lock horns in their last group game.

Scotland vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka have been terrific in the tournament so far winning matches without breaking a sweat. Also, they have completely dominated the last five meetings between these two sides and are likely to continue their superb form in the game beating Scotland. Thus, bookmakers have backed Sri Lanka to emerge as winners in the fixture.

Scotland's chances of winning - 17 %

Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 83 %

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Scotland vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Scotland have defeated Ireland, UAE, and Oman in the tournament ensuring their spot in the Super Six stage. Richie Berrington has 143 runs from three innings with an average of 71.50 including a half-century. Brandon McMullen and Michael Leask also averages above 50 and so they have also played a key role in Scotland’s batting unit helping them to ink victories. Now, ahead of the game against Sri Lanka, they will have to face a quality spinner like Wanindu Hasaranga in the matchup and that might be a tough challenge for the batting unit to face.

In the bowling department, Brandon McMullen has been the leading wicket-taker with seven wickets from three innings with an economy of 4.93 and a bowling average of 11.28. Chris Greaves has also majorly contributed with the ball picking six wickets with a bowling average and strike rate both around 20. However, apart from the duo, other bowlers are yet to deliver with the ball and Scotland would want them to trouble the opposition batters and ink a win.

Sri Lanka have turned out to be an unstoppable force in the tournament winning all of their games with ease. Dimuth Karunaratne has led the batting unit by gathering 216 runs from three innings with a superb average of 108. Sadeera Samarawickrama has complemented him with the bat scoring 155 runs from two innings and the duo has been leading run-scorers for the Sri Lankan team. Other batters are playing their part and the Lankan outfit has been putting teams under pressure putting some decent totals on the scoreboard.

Wanindu Hasaranga has shone with the ball and he has picked three five-wicket hauls in the competition ripping apart the opposition batting unit. His average, economy, and strike rate are all below 10 which highlights his extraordinary bowling. Lahiru Kumara has picked five wickets but Hasaranga has been running the whole show for the Sri Lanka side. Thus, with an incredible bowling unit led by the spinner. Sri Lanka are favourites as they enter the fixture.

Scotland vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Chasing has been the trend at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo in the ODIs as the teams fielding first have won 43 matches while the teams batting first emerged victorious on 31 occasions. Also, in the World Cup Qualifiers, teams have chosen to field first in all the four matches played at the venue. Two of the games were won by the chasing team while the teams setting target have won on two occasions.

Weather Report

A bright and sunny day is on the cards as Scotland will take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The lowest temperature will be 17 degrees Celsius while it can rise up to 26 degrees Celsius throughout the game. Thus, the spectators can enjoy a full-length contest between these two teams and witness some interesting action on the field.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland squad:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

Scotland Predicted Playing XI:

George Munsey Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Chris McBride Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Batter and Wicketkeeper Tom Mackintosh Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Except for the game against Nepal, Scotland have won four matches out of their last five games. Thus, they have been going through a decent form and would like to script an upset as it will benefit them to accumulate two more points. The victory can be beneficial for Scotland as the points from the group stage are going to be carried to the Super Six stage.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper and Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are going through a purple patch winning each of the last five games. Also, they are currently sitting at the top of the points table with three wins from three matches in the tournament. Thus, their terrific form makes Sri Lanka favourites for the contest.

Scotland vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Both teams have played four matches between each other but one game was abandoned. However, three matches were won by Sri Lanka dominating the proceedings each and every time. The difference between the quality of teams clearly reflects in the team as the superior teams have been dominant.

Matches Played - 5

Scotland - 0

Sri Lanka - 4

Abandoned - 1

Scotland vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka’s opening partnership to score more runs

In the three matches they have played, Sri Lanka have stitched the opening partnership of 95, 100, and 48 runs respectively. On the other hand, Scotland’s opening pair have scored less than ten runs in every fixture. Thus, considering the performance of the opening pair from both teams, Sri Lanka are likely to score maximum runs for the opening wicket.

Scotland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Batters

Richie Berrington to be Scotland’s top batter

Berrington has registered scores of 10, 127, and 60 in the tournament. Further, he has scored 426 runs from nine innings with an average of 53.25 in Zimbabwe. Thus, considering his superb form and his staggering record in Zimbabwe, Berrington is likely to be the top batter for Scotland.

Dimuth Karunaratne to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Karunaratne is at his peak currently scoring 216 runs from three innings with an average of 108 including a century and two fifties. The 35-year-old has been in decent form and it strengthens his case to become the top batter for the team.

Scotland vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s top bowler

Brandon McMullen has been the highest wicket-taker for Scotland. Also, the Scottish pacer has picked 18 wickets from 11 ODI innings and is likely to leave an impressive impact with the ball. McMullen is likely to deliver once again in the match becoming the top bowler for the team.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Hasaranga has been taking a five-wicket haul in every match and has been an extraordinary performer with the ball. He has picked 16 wickets from three matches with an impressive average of 7.25 in the tournament. Also, his variations with the ball are becoming very difficult for batters to read and so Hasaranga is likely to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka.