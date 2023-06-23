Scotland vs UAE Match Prediction SCO 54 % Chance of Winning UAE 46 % Bet Now! Scotland will be up against the United Arab Emirates in Match No, 12 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers with an aim to register their second victory in a row at Bulawayo Athletic Club. On the other hand, UAE will aim for their first win of the competition when the match starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Scotland vs UAE Chance of Winning

Scotland have won one game so far in the tournament while UAE are still searching for its first victory in the competition. Thus, considering the form Scotland has shown throughout the competition they are expected to outplay the United Arab Emirates. Therefore, bookmakers have backed Scotland to win the fixture.

Scotland's chances of winning - 54%

UAE's chances of winning - 46%

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Scotland vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Scotland had an outstanding start to the tournament beating Ireland by one wicket in a thriller. The team elected to field first after winning the toss and restricted the opponent to a score of 286/8. Brandon McMullen was the pick of the bowlers taking five wickets after conceding just 34 runs from seven overs. Apart from him, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, and Christopher McBride contributed with one wicket each.

Hunting down the target, Christopher McBride provided scored 56 runs while batting at the top and provided a decent start to the team. However, the top and middle order failed to capitalise on it and they were on the verge of a collapse with the scoreboard reading 122/6 at one point. However, Michael Leask played a knock of unbeaten 91 runs from 61 balls and took the team over the finishing line in a thrilling encounter and Scotland won by one wicket.

The United Arab Emirates have had a disappointing campaign so far winning both of their games. The batting unit has failed them so far managing to score below 250 runs in both the matches. Vrithya Aravind has gathered 88 runs from two innings with an average of 44 while Rameez Shahzad has been the second-highest run-scorer with just 64 runs from two innings. In both the matches, the batting department has failed and they desperately need their batters to step up and take control of the situation as soon as possible.

Rohan Mustafa picked three wickets in two innings with an economy of 6.61. None of the other bowlers have taken more than two wickets and so the bowling unit has also failed to deliver collectively. Thus, the United Arab Emirates have a scope of improvement on all fronts, and facing a team who had a winning start will be a tough task for the squad.

Scotland vs UAE Toss Prediction

The overall results at the venue are quite balanced as two ODIs have been won by the team batting first while the fielding team emerged as winners in the other two games. Also, in both the matches of the competition played at the venue, Oman have chosen to field first. Considering the trends of the ongoing tournament at the surface, the team winning the toss is likely to elect to field.

Weather Report

Both teams will play in a warm environment as the temperature will hover around 20 degree Celsius for most part of the game. Also, with clear weather, there will be no reduction in the overs and spectators can expect some interesting action. There might be a slight cloud cover in the first innings and so the bowlers in the powerplay can aim to get the ball move through the air in the starting overs.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

Scotland Predicted Playing XI:

George Munsey Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Chris McBride Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Batter and Wicketkeeper Tom Mackintosh Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have won three matches in their last five while suffering a defeat in a couple of games. However, their form in the competition has been prolific outplaying Ireland in a close contest, Thus, the team have some winning momentum on their side while heading to the next encounter.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

UAE Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter and Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind Batter Rameez Shahzad Batter Asif Khan Batter Basil Hameed. All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Khan All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE had a horrid run of form in the last five encounters including two defeats in the tournament. The defeats came against Sri Lanka and Oman leaving them with zero points after the conclusion of two games. However, they will look forward to scripting a turnaround in their form while facing an opposition like Oman who are high on confidence currently.

Scotland vs UAE Head to Head

12 matches have been played between these two sides and Scotland have dominated the proceedings. They have won eight games in total while the opposition have registered four victories in the head-to-head records. Thus, the head to head records favour Scotland clearly and they are considered to be outright favourites for the match.

Matches played - 12

Scotland - 8

UAE - 4

Scotland vs UAE Betting Odds

Scotland to hit more sixes

Scotland hit six sixes in the sole match they played while UAE haven’t smashed more than two sixes in a single fixture so far. Also, Scotland have a quality batting unit as compared to their opponents, and that boosts their chances of hitting more maximums.

Scotland vs UAE Top Team Batters

George Munsey to be Scotland’s top batter

Munsey has two 50+ scores in the last five List A games and is one of the quality batters in the Scottish side. He has scored 1535 ODI runs with an average of 38,37 which is the most amongst Scotland’s top order. Thus, Musey is likely to deliver with his experience n the fixture and emerge as the top batter for the team.

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

Vriitya Aravind was amongst the top two highest run-scorers for UAE in a couple of games they played. Further, in recent matches, he has two fifty-plus scores against West Indies who are a superior line as compared to the United Arab Emirates. Considering the recent form of the wicketkeeper batter, he is likely to shine with the bat and emerge as the top batter for his team.

Scotland vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Mark Watt to be Scotland’s top bowler

Mark Watt has scalped 80 ODI wickets from 54 innings so far with a bowling average of 24.32 and an economy of 4.06. Although he picked a single wicket against Ireland, the spinner has experience of playing in England’s domestic circuit. The spinner is likely to shine with the ball once again and emerge as the top bowler for his team.

Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s top bowler

Junaid Siddique has scalped 54 wickets from 39 ODI matches with a bowling average of 27. Further, the strike bowler for UAE has picked five wickets from three innings against Scotland with both a bowling average and a strike rate of around 25. Thus, Junaid is likely to impress with the ball and turn out to be the top bowler for his team.