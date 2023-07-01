Scotland vs West Indies Match Prediction SCO 16 % Chance of Winning WI 84 % Bet Now! Scotland will square off against West Indies in the Super Sixes of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on July 1 at Harare Sports Club and will be looking forward to scripting an upset in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, West Indies would be looking to get back into the winning momentum after facing an upset in the last game against the Netherlands when the game starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Scotland vs West Indies Chance of Winning

West Indies have dominated the opposition in the last three meetings between both sides. Also, West Indies have an edge over Scotland in terms of quality as they possess a set of players who are superior as compared to the Scottish outfit. Thus, bookmakers have backed Scotland to be victorious in the match.

Scotland's chances of winning - 16 %

West Indies’ chances of winning - 84 %

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Scotland vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Scotland won three games in the group stage while they lost against Sri Lanka in their previous encounter. Richie Berrington has been impressive with the willow scoring 207 runs from four innings. Brandon McMullen has also made a vital contribution to the team but Scotland will need other batters except the duo to deliver in the key clash against West Indies. While the batting unit has produced a moderate performance, the bowling unit has been decent.

Chris Greaves has picked 10 wickets from four innings with a bowling average and strike rate both below 20. In fact, he is placed third amongst the list of bowlers who have taken the most wickets in the competition. Brandon McMullen has also picked wickets consistently and complemented Greaves with his performance. Other bowlers have also contributed to the team and the overall bowling unit has done a decent job in the tournament.

Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope have been the two key batters for West Indies in the Qualifiers so far The former has amassed 296 runs from four innings with a superb average of 98.66 while the Caribbean skipper has also stepped up for his pack notching 263 runs. Apart from the duo, others haven’t contributed much in the batting unit and West Indies will expect their batters to give their best in the upcoming fixtures.

Alzarri Joseph has been their main man in the bowling unit scalping eight wickets from four innings with an average of 28.50. Akeal Hosein has also bowled well for them while others have complemented Joseph taking some key scalps throughout the innings. Looking at their journey in the tournament so far, the bowling unit has heavily relied on a single pacer and they would like to change it in the upcoming game. Thus, the batting unit has been working well for West Indies but they need a collective effort from the bowlers to race ahead in the tournament.

Scotland vs West Indies Toss Prediction

Results are in favour of the chasing team if you look at past records of the ODIs played at the Harare Sports Club. Also, teams have opted to field first in all of the five tournament fixtures played at the venue. Thus, Considering the overall ODI results and the trend followed in the tournament at the Harare Sports Club, the team winning the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match will be played without any rain interruption according to the report by Worldweatheronline.com. Also, it will be bright and sunny during the fixture with a full length contest expected to unfold. The lowest temperature during the match will be 17 degrees Celsius while it will rise up to 28 degrees Celsius during the fixture.

Scotland News & Player List

Scotland squad:Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt.

Scotland Predicted Playing XI:

George Munsey Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Chris McBride Batter Richie Berrington All-rounder Matthew Cross Batter and Wicketkeeper Tom Mackintosh Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Michael Leask All-rounder Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland have been brilliant in the tournament winning three out of the four matches in the competition. They were in a decent run of form before losing against Sri Lanka in the group stage. However, they would like to take some inspiration from the Netherlands who beat West Indies in their last group game.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies squad:Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

West Indies Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batsman K Mayers All-rounder Johnson Charles Batsman Shai Hope (C & WK) Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

Although West Indies are a strong team as compared to Scotland, their recent form will give them some worry. The team started the tournament with two victories but were toppled by Zimbabwe in the next game. Afterward, they were engaged in a tie with the Netherlands but suffered a defeat in a one over eliminator.

Scotland vs West Indies Head to Head

Three matches have been played between these two and Scotland are yet to register their maiden ODI win over West Indies. Such a lop-sided head-to-head record also favours West Indies ahead of the fixture.

Matches Played - 3

Scotland - 0

West Indies - 3

Scotland vs West Indies Betting Odds

Nicholas Pooran to score more than 21.5

Pooran has turned out to be the most consistent batter for West Indies playing knocks of 43, 115, 34, and 104* in the competition crossing the mentioned mark on each occasion. Also, he has a career average of 40.18 in ODIs which is more than the mark provided by bookmakers. So, looking at Pooran’s recent form, he is likely to play another crucial knock in the game.

Scotland vs West Indies Top Team Batters

Richie Berrington to be Scotland’s top batter

Berrington has registered scores of 10, 127, and 60 in the tournament. Further, he has scored 426 runs from nine innings with an average of 53.25 in Zimbabwe. Thus, considering his superb form and his staggering record in Zimbabwe, Berrington is likely to be the top batter for Scotland.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Hope is the second highest run-scorer for West Indies amassing 263 runs from four innings with an average of 65.75. The West Indian batter has been consistent in 2023 scoring 443 runs from eight innings with an average of 73.83. Thus, his form in the current season along with his exploits in the tournament, make him a strong candidate to be the top batter for Zimbabwe.

Scotland vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s top bowler

Brandon McMullen has been the highest wicket-taker for Scotland. Also, the Scottish pacer has picked 18 wickets from 11 ODI innings and is likely to leave an impressive impact with the ball. McMullen is likely to deliver once again in the match becoming the top bowler for the team.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Joseph has picked up eight wickets across four innings with an economy of 5.70. The right-arm pacer has picked 101 wickets from 59 ODI innings with a bowling average of 27.11. Also, he bowls in the powerplay as well as death over which increases the possibility of him being the top bowler for West Indies.