SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NED (Netherlands) Match Prediction SRI 85 % Chance of Winning NED 15 % Bet Now! The competition has reached its final game where Sri Lanka will lock horns against Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The game is scheduled to start from 12:30 PM at Harare Sports Club, Harare on July 9.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka are in fine form and qualified for the World Cup already by breezing past Zimbabwe in their second Super Six encounter. They continued their winning form and defeated West Indies in their previous fixture by 8 wickets. Maheesh Theekshana picked four for 34 that helped to bowl out West Indies for 243 before a century from Pathum Nissanka powered Sri Lanka to an easy victory. They are undefeated so far in their campaign of this competition and are pretty confident to keep it that way.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, did not have a smooth sail like the former. They had a shaky start in the tournament with a loss but remained afloat in the competition with their brave innings in their past few outings. They won their last two games in the Super Six and sealed their place in the finals alongside Sri Lanka. Bas de Leede took five wickets and registered 123 runs with the bat as Netherlands chased down 278 in under 44 overs to defeat Scotland and qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that is going to take place in India.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 85%

Netherlands chance of winning - 15%

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Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Betting Tips

Sri Lanka is loaded with reliable batters within their ranks. However, the majority of their batting bid has been carried out by the openers in the competition. Dimuth Karunaratne & Pathum Nissanka have been aggressive with the bat and scored massively in the competition. Nissanka scored 104 runs in his last outing. Karunaratne chipped in with his innings of 83 runs as well. Whereas Maheesh Theekshana’s spin has sent four batters back to the stands in the last game and will be a huge threat for the NED batters.

Meanwhile, Netherlands do not possess a likewise amalgamation of a variety of players in the squad. Netherlands registered impressive high scores in their campaign with ecstatic batting performances but lacked majorly in the bowling order. Bas de Leede won the game for NED against Scotland in his last outing due to his splendid shots to score 123 while picking 5 scalps while bowling. NED will have to do more if they want to win this contest but they will be pretty excited after having qualified for the upcoming World Cup.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

This is a bowling pitch, a total of 171 matches have been played on this pitch, in which the team batting first has won 80 matches and the team bowling first has won 87 matches. Pacers can trouble the batters in the latter half of the innings when the ball gets old. Batters can exploit the batting nature of the pitch and score heavily. Chasing the total would be a preferred option here, with the average first innings score being 281.

Weather Report

The weather conditions in Harare on the day of the match are expected to be favourable for cricket. The temperature is projected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, accompanied by no chance of rainfall.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanaka, Matheesha Pathirana

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanaka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are unbeaten in the competition with consistent performances from the batters as well as the bowlers. They are considerably superior in terms of skill in comparison to every other team in the pool of the World Cup Qualifiers. They dominated Netherlands earlier in the tournament before and are more likely to replicate their performance in the upcoming brawl.

Netherlands Player List

Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma, Michael Levitt,

Predicted Playing XI

Wesley Barresi Batter Scott Edwards Wicket-keeper batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Max O’Dowd Batter Aryan Dutt Bowler Vikramjit Singh Batter Ryan Klein Bowler Shariz Ahmad Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

Netherlands are coming into this game after two comprehensive victories in the Super Six fixtures. They have a sound batting order that managed to put up winnable scores in the competition. However, their bowling efforts have been mostly blunt in the competition with just one or two bowlers picking wickets in their games.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score high before their 1st dismissal

Sri Lanka’s batting line-up is led by Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka who established solid partnerships in almost all the games in this competition. They posted 95, 101, 48, 34, 0, 103 & 190 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. This is a big reason for their unbeatable streak in the tournament. A good opening score lays a foundation for batters down the order to bat comfortably. Unfortunately, Nissanka ducked out in the game against Netherlands previously, but his misfortune is not a determining factor for his batting capabilities. He has been consistent throughout the competition and succeeded in posting high alongside Karunaratne to make a fearsome pair.

Netherlands vs Sri LankaTop Team Batsmen

Scott Edwards to be Netherlands’ top batter

The Dutch skipper led his team by example in the competition. He played brilliantly and hit consistent knocks in the tournament. His last two outings has not been up to the mark but the batter managed to post 83, 67*, 67 & 67* in the games before that. He has amassed 313 runs in 6 innings at an average of 78.25, striking over 112. He remained unbeaten against Sri Lanka in his previous outing against them at 67 and is expected to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming contest.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Nissanka averages 41.36 in his ODI career innings which is a good indication of his batting prowess in the format. He mustered 394 runs in 7 innings at an average of 78.80. Although he ducked out in his previous outing against the Netherlands, he retaliated in his next two fixtures to bag two back-to-back centuries in his campaign. He smashed 104 off 113 balls in his last match with the help of 14 boundaries. The opener could pose a huge threat for the Dutch as evident from heroics in the last few matches.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Top Team Bowlers

Bas de Leede to be Netherlands’ top bowler

Having taken 15 wickets in seven matches, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 5.65. He picked 3 Sri Lanka wickets in his previous encounter with them. However, his skill was at full display in his last game against Scotland where he picked 5 scalps with the expense of 52 runs in 10 games. If there’s anyone in the Dutch team who could falter the Sri Lankan innings, it’s him!

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Theekshana has emerged as a brilliant spin option bowling in pair with Hasaranga. He has taken away as many as 17 wickets so far at an economy of below 4 in six matches. Since entering the Super Six, Theekshana scalped 11 precious wickets for the team. He picked 3 wickets in his outing against Netherlands followed by his 4-wicket haul in the game against Zimbabwe. In his previous match he leaked 34 runs in 10 overs and got 4 wickets in the game against West Indies. The batter has the ability to intimidate the batters with his spin and restrict runs in the middle overs.