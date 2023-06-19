SRI (Sri Lanka) vs UAE (United Arab Emirates) Match Prediction SRI 89 % Chance of Winning UAE 11 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka will lock horns against the United Arab Emirates on June 19 in match no. 3 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier as both teams will look to qualify for the ODI World Cup to be played in October. The match will start at 12:30 PM IST at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, and both sides will give their best to qualify for the marquee event.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka have dominated the United Arab Emirates in head to head records so far. Two fixtures were played between the teams and the former won both games with a margin of more than 100 runs. Thus, considering the head to head record as well as the superiority of the team, Sri Lanka are expected to win the fixture.

Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 89%

UAE's chances of winning - 11%

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Sri Lanka vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the Qualifiers played before the tournament, Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands and the United States of America. Dimuth Karunaratne and Dasun Shanaka were the two key batters for the side. Karunaratne scored 158 runs from two innings with an average of 79 and is likely to continue his form in the game as well. Shanaka also complemented him well scoring half-centuries in both the games. Kasun Rajitha and Matheesha Pathirana picked five wickets each and Sri Lanka are one of the strong contenders to qualify for the main event.

UAE outplayed Nepal by three wickets but were beaten by West Indies with a huge margin of 114 runs. Rohan Mustafa was the star performer for them in the first game as he played a knock of 77 runs. In the fixture against West Indies, Basil Hameed scored a ton with a valiant knock of unbeaten 122 runs in the fixture against the Caribbean outfit. Ali Naseer scalped five wickets for the team while Karthik Meiyappan dismissed four batters in the match. Although UAE looks like a far inferior side as compared to their opponents while entering the fixture, they will give their best to cause an upset and emerge victorious in the contest.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Toss Prediction

Overall, 77 ODIs have been played here and the chasing team has been dominant in those contests. The team batting first won 31 of the matches while the team fielding first emerged as winners on 43 occasions. Also, in the latest World Cup qualifier played between the USA and Sri Lanka, the former chose to field first after winning the toss. Thus, it is likely that the team winning the toss would prefer to chase but it might not make much difference as teams with a gap in the quality would battle it out.

Weather Report

A full-length contest is on the cards as there will be no interruption due to rain during the fixture. It will be on the warmer side for most of the part with the temperature hovering around 20 degree Celsius. Considering no overcast conditions and no rain presence, Sri Lankan batters might score a lot of runs on the surface as the atmosphere might not assist the pacers to get some aid from the surface.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper and Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are coming into the contest on the back of a 2-1 series win over Afghanistan. Plus, their record in the Qualifier warm-ups has been spotless with two wins from two matches. Thus, the morale of the team is high and they will be battling against a side who have less experience of playing against tougher sides which gives them an advantage.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

UAE Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter and Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind Batter Rameez Shahzad Batter Asif Khan Batter Basil Hameed. All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Khan All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

UAE were clean swept by West Indies in a three-match ODI series recently and also lost one of the two games in warm-ups before the tournament. They will have a tough challenge to face a strong opposition and so would like to forget their results in the West Indies series before entering the field.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Head to Head

Sri Lanka have always been a dominant force against UAE winning both the games between these two teams with a margin of more than 100 runs. They beat the opposition in one game by 116 runs while outplayed them by 142 runs in another game.

Matches played - 2

Sri Lanka - 2

UAE - 0

Sri Lanka vs UAE Betting Odds

Dimuth Karunaratne to score over 21.5 runs

The experienced Sri Lankan batter has scored more than 40 runs on four occasions out of the last five matches. Thus, his consistency in the recent outings boosts the probability of crossing the mentioned mark by the bookmakers. Also, with a contest against a weaker side, Karunaratne might play another sensational knock and we back him to do so in the fixture.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Top Team Batters

Dimuth Karunaratne to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Dimuth Karunaratne played two impressive knocks of 111 and 47 in the World Cup Qualifier warm ups. Also, in the series against Afghanistan before that, he had two half-centuries to his name in the three-match series. Thus, considering the recent form of the batter, he is likely to be the top batter for the squad.

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

Vriitya Aravind has scored more than 30 runs in each match of the West Indies series including a knock of 70 runs. Also, he amassed 54 runs against West Indies in the World Cup Qualifier warm ups held recently. Further, he averages 33.39 in ODI cricket which makes him a likely candidate to be the top batter for his team.

Sri Lanka vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the quality leg-spinners around the world and his form in the recent series against Afghanistan was also superb scalping six wickets in two matches. Also in the previous match against the USA, he picked two wickets. Also, the UAE batters don’t have much experience in tackling quality spinners across the world and so he is likely to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka.

Zahoor Khan to be UAE’s top bowler

Zahoor Khan is one of the strike bowlers for UAE and he is likely to shine once again with the ball for the side. He has picked 88 ODI wickets from 56 innings with bowling average and strike rate both below 30. Thus, his impressive record in ODI cricket makes him the likely candidate to be the top bowler for UAE in the fixture.