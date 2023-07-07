SRI (Sri Lanka) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction SRI 67 % Chance of Winning WI 33 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka and West Indies, two of the strongest sides on paper in the 10-team tournament, will go up against each other on July 7 in the final Super Six fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. The match between two of the well-known nations will be played at Harare Sports Club, and will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka were the first team to book their place in the main event of the ODI World Cup in the Qualifiers after performing brilliantly throughout the competition. West Indies, on the other hand, began well but lost the plot in the middle before eventually getting knocked out of the tournament. Thus, the bookmakers have assigned the Caribbean outfit lucrative odds, while the Sri Lankan side have been picked as favourites.

Sri Lanka’s chances of winning @ 67%

West Indies’ chances of winning @ 33%

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips

Some familiar faces will go head to head in this contest, with Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, and Shai Hope will be under the spotlight more than anyone. While Sri Lanka have remained undefeated throughout the competition, West Indies suffered three defeats on the bounce before coming to this fixture, which eventually knocked them out of the competition.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The decision after winning the toss has become a mere formality in Zimbabwe as each and every team in the competition are only going to field first. Therefore, it should be the same in this fixture as well, as both Sri Lanka and West Indies would love to chase rather than come to bat and put the opposition under pressure early.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, a sunny day is forecast on July 7 in Harare, with the highest temperature being 23°c and the lowest being 8°c. There will be up to 9% cloud coverage, and the humidity will be around 59%. However, there is no chance of rain at all, which suggests that the star-studded contest will be played without any interruption due to inclement weather.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka squad:Dasun Shanaka (capt), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kusal Mendis Wicketkeeper and Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Dasun Shanaka (C) All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are in red-hot form, and their victories one after another against different opposition suggested that they did not come to Zimbabwe to roam around. Their recent victories were coming against Zimbabwe (by nine wickets), the Netherlands (by 21 runs), Scotland (by 82 runs), Ireland (by 133 runs), and Oman (by 10 wickets).

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batsman K Mayers All-rounder Shamarh Brooks Batsman Shai Hope (C & WK) Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Kevin Sinclair All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

Before the Oman game, West Indies lost to Scotland by seven wickets to be officially eliminated from the World Cup contentions. Prior to that, they suffered defeats against the Netherlands (via Super Over), and Zimbabwe (by 35 runs).

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head to Head

Sri Lanka and West Indies have met 64 times in ODIs. Of them, Sri Lanka have won 30 matches, while West Indies have had the last laugh on 31 occasions. The remaining three matches ended with no results.

Matches played - 64

Sri Lanka won - 30

West Indies won - 31

No Result - 3

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Odds

Dimuth Karunaratne to score over 21.5 runs

Sri Lankan openers have been on a roll in the competition, and Dimuth Karunaratne’s tally of 286 runs at an average of 57.20 suggests how well he has been batting for his team’s success. Even if you check Karunaratne’s last 10 ODIs, you will see he has an average of 59.87 for scoring 487 runs. Despite the fact that his numbers against West Indies are not up to the mark, as he could only score 213 runs across seven outings, that is still better than the above bet for which you should risk. In fact, this should be the safest bet above everything else.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Projected as one of Sri Lanka’s next big things, Pathum Nissanka has been in scintillating form, having amassed 479 matches in his last 10 ODIs at an average of 59.87 and a strike rate of 88.37. He averages 72.5 in the competition, with a tally of 290 runs at 88.15 helped him to be the top run-getter among his teammates. However, his numbers against West Indies need to be improved, as he could only muster 42 runs against them in three outings. Still, given the form he is in at present, keep faith in Nissanka to score the bulk of runs against a lackluster West Indies bowling attack.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’s top batter

West Indies’ Mr. Consistent in ODIs, Shai Hope has an average of 65 in his last 10 outings, having made 456 runs at a strike rate of 100.66 until the Oman game. Against Sri Lanka, his numbers are quite impressive, as he has tallied 573 runs across nine outings at an average of 63.66. Even in the ongoing competition, he aggregated 276 runs in the first five matches, which indicates Hope is still there, but the others have been failing to do their bit to get the success they eagerly want.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

26 wickets in his last nine matches at a strike rate of 15.15 suggests how stupendous Wanindu Hasaranga has been for a while now. Even in the competition, he is way beyond the others in the wicket-takers chart, having picked up 20 wickets at an average of 12.45. Although he needs to improve his numbers against West Indies, claiming only five wickets across six matches, this should be the perfect time to step up and thrash the depleted West Indies batting unit.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler

Before the Oman fixture, Alzarri Joseph was in excellent form, having taken 14 wickets in his previous seven outings in ODIs. Despite the fact that he is West Indies’ most clinical wicket-taker in the competition, he could have performed better, and his teammates could have given him much-required support. However, his record against Sri Lanka is astonishing, having taken 14 wickets in six matches at an average of 21.85 and a strike rate of 25.7. So, Joseph is the best man for the punters among the fragile West Indies bowlers.