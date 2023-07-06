USA vs UAE Match Prediction USA 37 % Chance of Winning UAE 63 % Bet Now! The ninth-place playoff of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier will be held at Takashinga Sports Club, with the United States of America (USA) taking on the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The loser of this fixture, which will begin at 12.30 PM IST, will finish as the last of the 10-team tournament, in which Sri Lanka have already qualified for the ODI World Cup as one of the two available teams.

USA vs UAE Chance of Winning

This is going to be a battle between two teams who have yet to register a single win in the competition after five attempts each. So, the bookmakers had to scratch their heads while picking the favourites. Yet, considering the USA’s head-to-head record against the USA is 5-1 in their favour, they have chosen the former to eventually emerge as victorious.

USA’s chances of winning @ 37%

UAE’s chances of winning @ 63%

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USA vs UAE Prediction & Betting Tips

The USA heavily rely on Gajanand Singh, Sushant Modani, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Ali Khan in order to stage a fighting performance. The UAE, on the other hand, keep their faith in Aayan Afzal Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Karthik Meiyappan, and Junaid Siddique. However, almost none of them performed to the best of their potential, and thus, the results, whenever they took the field, did not come in their favour. Thankfully, at least one of them will emerge victorious this time, and no wonder both sides will play for their pride.

USA vs UAE Match Toss Prediction

There is no denying that each and every team in the competition have been preferring to chase in Zimbabwe. The conditions are ideally suited for batting second, and thus, the research shows the teams have opted to bat first very rarely. Hence, there should not be any exception in this fixture as well, and expect the toss-winning skipper to go for chasing.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, a sunny day is forecast on July 5 at Harare’s Takashinga Sports Club, with the highest temperature being 23°c and the lowest being 11°c. There will be up to 15% cloud coverage, and the humidity will be around 48%. However, there is no chance of rain at all, which suggests that the match will be played without any interruption due to inclement weather.

USA Player List

United States of America squad:Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor

USA Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Nosthush Kenjige All-rounder Aaron Jones (C) Batsman Saiteja Mukkamalla Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir (WK) Batsman Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel All-rounder Steven Taylor All-rounder Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

USA Team Form

The USA are on a five-match losing streak, with defeats coming against Ireland (by six wickets), Zimbabwe (by 304 runs), the Netherlands (by five wickets), Nepal (by six wickets), and West Indies (by 39 runs).

UAE Player List

United Arab Emirates squad:Mohammad Waseem (c), Ethan D'Souza, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Jawadullah, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Basil Hameed.

UAE Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter and Wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind (C) Batter Rameez Shahzad Batter Asif Khan Batter Basil Hameed. All-rounder Rohan Mustafa All-rounder Aayan Khan All-rounder Zahoor Khan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Karthik Meiyappan Bowler

UAE Team Form

The UAE lost to Nepal by three wickets in their previous match. Prior to that, they lost to Ireland (by 138 runs), Scotland (by 111 runs), Oman (by five wickets), and Sri Lanka (by 175 runs) in the competition.

USA vs UAE Head to Head

As per mykhel.com, the USA and the UAE have faced each other seven times in the ODIs, of them the former are having an astonishing lead of 5-1. The other contest, meanwhile, ended with no result due to unpleasant weather conditions.

Matches played - 7

The USA won - 5

The UAE won - 1

No Result - 1

USA vs UAE Betting Odds

Asif Khan to score more than 19.5 runs

Despite the fact that Asif Khan fell for nought in the UAE’s previous fixture, an average of 35.92 after 29 innings as an opener suggests he knows how to play at the highest level. More importantly, in his only outing against the USA, he scored a hundred (103), that too at a strike rate of 122.61. So, banking upon Asif Khan, particularly in this fixture should be the safest bet for the punters, and expecting him to score 20 or more runs is the easiest they can find.

USA vs UAE Top Team Batsmen

Gajanand Singh to be USA’s top batter

Having played 35 matches, Gajanand Singh averages 35.26, the highest among the USA’s batting lineup. He was the star of the show against the West Indies, where he struck a blistering century, albeit it came in a losing cause. None of the USA batters have shown promises in the competition on a regular basis except Gajanand, who has at least scored more than 25 runs thrice in his last five outings. Therefore, although it is very hard to prove this bet right, you don’t have a better option than Gajanand to yield benefits.

Vriitya Aravind to be UAE’s top batter

The 21-year-old has three 35+ scores in his last five ODIs for the UAE, and his average of 32.90 after 54 outings indicates that he can bat. Aravind comes to bat at No. 3, which tells us that he is the UAE’s most reliable batting option. Against the USA, he has played four times in ODIs and has tallied 206 runs, with an average reading of 68.66. Hence, it is safe to say that the USA is one of Aravind’s favourite opponents to play against, and banking upon him should be the best option for the punters.

USA vs UAE Top Team Bowlers

Saurabh Netravalkar to be USA’s top bowler

When you look at the USA bowling attack, Saurabh Netravalkar will be the first name that pops up. A tally of 72 wickets in 47 matches, that too at an average of 22 and a strike rate of 33.3, speaks volumes, and Netravalkar has achieved the feat with ease. Apart from his last match against Ireland, Netravalkar took at least a wicket in each of his last seven outings. Therefore, don’t even think twice about this, believing in Netravalkar for doing wonders.

Junaid Siddique to be UAE’s top bowler

Junaid Siddique has six wickets in the UAE’s last four matches, with the best figure of 3/49 coming against Scotland. In all, he has a total of 58 wickets in 42 matches in the ODIs and has picked up 15 wickets in 13 matches this year alone. Although his numbers are not too charismatic, you won’t have a better option than Siddique when it comes to picking the UAE’s most trustworthy bowling option.