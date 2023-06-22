West Indies vs Nepal Match Prediction WI 92 % Chance of Winning NEP 8 % Bet Now! West Indies and Nepal will face each other on June 22 in a crucial ICC World Cup Qualifier fixture in Harare. While West Indies have won their only fixture so far in the competition, Nepal have had one win and one loss already. The match will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

West Indies vs Nepal Chance of Winning

West Indies are outright favourites to win this contest, having got plenty of stars all around the lineup. Nepal, on the other hand, heavily rely on Sandeep Lamichhane and Karan KC, while Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, and Kushal Bhurtel are their key players among batters.

West Indies’ chances of winning @ 92%

Nepal’s chances of winning @ 8%

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West Indies vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips

Stacked with powerful all-rounders from top to bottom, West Indies seemed a much-balanced side in recent times under the leadership of two-time World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy. The likes of Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Rovman Powell, and Nicholas Pooran alongside skipper Shai Hope have been doing their job tremendously, and that’s why they have been enjoying big-margin victories ever since they came to Zimbabwe on a mission to qualify in the next 50-over World Cup.

Nepal, on the other hand, did not have a perfect outing against the USA. They failed to skittle the USA to a below-par total despite reducing them to 138/7 at one point, although they eventually managed to win the contest. Before that, they lost to Zimbabwe by eight wickets, which indicates that they are not in great shape even after making a tremendous comeback to retain their ODI status lately.

West Indies are currently second in Group A, only behind Zimbabwe with 2 points and an NRR of +0.780. Nepal, meanwhile, are placed third, with the same number of points but a comparatively poor NRR of +0.099 albeit they have played a game more than the opposition.

West Indies vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

West Indies won both their warm-up matches while batting first, and continued to do the same in their opening encounter in the competition. Nepal, on the other hand, had two victories in their previous three matches while batting second. Therefore, as both teams tend strategy differently, it is hard to predict. Still, considering the recent trend, expect teams to prefer chasing.

Weather Report

According to worldweatheronline.com, Harare will have a sunny day on June 22, with the temperature to be as high as 28°c and as low as 11°c. The average wind speed is forecast to be 13 km/h, and the humidity to be around 32%. So, expect a match without any interruption because of inclement weather.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad:Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batsman K Mayers All-rounder Johnson Charles Batsman Shai Hope (C & WK) Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have won each of their last four ODIs, with three coming against the UAE all alone courtesy of playing three-match series against them. In the warm-ups, they secured two big-margin victories, against Scotland (by 91 runs) and the UAE (by 114 runs) respectively.

Nepal Player List

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sarki, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Arjun Saud, Kishor Mahato

Predicted Playing XI

Kushal Bhurtel Batsman Aasif Sheikh (WK) Batsman Bhim Sharki Batsman Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Rohit Paudel (C) All-rounder Kushal Malla Batsman Aarif Sheikh All-rounder Gulsan Jha Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler Karan KC Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler

Nepal Team Form

Nepal have won four of their last five official ODIs, with two coming against the UAE and one each coming against Oman and the UAE. In the warm-ups, they defeated Oman again, by two wickets, while the UAE handed them a three-wicket loss.

West Indies vs Nepal Head to Head

This will be the first meeting between the West Indies and Nepal in any format of the game. Therefore, there are no head-to-head records available.

Matches played - 0

West Indies won - 0

Nepal won - 0

West Indies vs Nepal Betting Odds

Johnson Charles to score over 20.5 runs

Coming at No. 3, Johnson Charles hit a steady 80-ball 66 against the USA in their previous encounter. The stylish batter averages 39 this year after four innings, with twice 60+ scores and once over 21. Therefore, against a comparatively weak Nepal bowling attack, there is realistic chance that Charles will go berserk and keep on doing wonders at the top of the order.

West Indies vs Nepal Top Team Batsmen

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

A West Indian batter averaging 49.91 after 109 matches is very rare to find, and Shai Hope’s records are just as brilliant as it. The West Indies skipper has hit 14 hundreds and 22 half-centuries in the format, and his 78 average in 2023 after five outings is magnificently brilliant. Therefore, there is no need to think twice and keep faith in the 29-year-old to get profits.

Bhim Sharki to be Nepal’s top batter

Bhim Sharki remained not out on 77 (his career-best) against the USA, which helped his side to chase a 208-run target with seven overs to spare. The 21-year-old averages 45.22 after 13 ODIs, and this year, it has climbed up to 73 after four outings. Not to forget, he has scored 25 or more runs seven times in his last 10 outings, which should tempt you to back him before anyone.

West Indies vs Nepal Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler

Alzarri Joseph claimed 2/68 in West Indies’ previous fixture against the USA. The 26-year-old has been West Indies’ most lethal bowling option for a while now, and his staggering records of 95 wickets in 57 ODIs speak volumes. This year, he averages 21.37, having taken eight wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 6.41. Even last year, he picked up 27 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 25.70, which suggests he is one of the most improved bowlers in recent history.

Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s top bowler

When Nepal take the field, the first man whom everyone searches for is their star boy Sandeep Lamichhane. The 22-year-old has already played the world’s elite franchise tournaments, and his ODI record of taking 104 wickets in 45 matches is simply outstanding. Despite the fact that he has gone wicketless in both the games in the World Cup Qualifiers this year, one can’t ignore his pedigree, and thus, he should be the man on whom you can put a bet in this match.