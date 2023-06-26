WI (West Indies) vs NED (Netherlands) Match Prediction WI 75 % Chance of Winning NED 25 % Bet Now! West Indies will be up against the Netherlands in Match No. 18 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier at Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare as both teams will be eyeing their third win of the tournament. The game is scheduled on Monday and it will commence at 12:30 PM IST as both sides will cross paths with each other.

West Indies vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Both the teams have managed to win two matches out of three as they were beaten by Zimbabwe in the tournament. Also, West Indies have dominated the opponents in their last five encounters winning each of them. Thus, taking all the factors into account, West Indies are backed by bookmakers to win the fixture.

West Indies’ chances of winning @ 75 %

Netherlands’ chances of winning @ 25 %

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West Indies vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips

West Indies started the tournament with victories against USA and Nepal but then suffered a loss in the fixture against Zimbabwe. Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran have been key batters in Test cricket averaging above 50 across three innings. Also, Pooran left a brilliant impact with the bat with a strike rate of more than 100. In the bowling department, Alzarri Joseph has been the pick of the bowlers taking six wickets from three innings with a bowling average of 25.83. Keemo Paul has taken five wickets from three innings and he has been consistent in picking wickets as well.

The Netherlands started their campaign with a defeat against Zimbabwe but bounced back with two wins against USA and Nepal. Max O'Dowd and Scott Edwards have garnered 175 and 150 runs respectively averaging more than 50. Vikramjit Singh has also played a pivotal role for the team with the willow but they will need other batters apart from the trio to step up to the situation. Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede picked five wickets each across three innings with a bowling average of around 23. They have been the key bowlers for the team and so the others need to complement the duo and take wickets at consistent basis.

West Indies vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Four matches of the competition were played at the venue and fielding has been the trend at the surface. Also, in three out of the four matches chasing teams won the game and the decision reaped benefits for them. So, the trend might continue in the game as well with teams choosing to field first.

Weather Report

A sunny and bright day is on the cards as West Indies will take on the Netherlands according to Worldweatheronline.com. The temperature will climb up to 26 degree Celsius maximum while it will go through a dip to 15 degree Celsius. Thus, the spectators can enjoy a fixture without any interruption of rain.

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batsman K Mayers All-rounder Johnson Charles Batsman Shai Hope (C & WK) Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have lost only one game against Zimbabwe in their last five fixtures. It also indicates their sublime and the Caribbean side can outplay their opponents once in the fixture. Also, the win will help them in their journey into the super six as the points from the group stage are going to be carried forward by teams.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Predicted Playing XI

Max O'Dowd Batsman Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Wesley Barresi Batsman Scott Edwards (C & WK) Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Bas de Leede All-rounder Shariz Ahmad All-rounder Ryan Klein Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Clayton Floyd Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

After losing their first game against Zimbabwe, the Netherlands won against USA and Nepal in the remaining fixtures. They have winning momentum on their side but will face tough opposition like West Indies.

West Indies vs Netherlands Head to Head

Bothe the teams have locked horns against each other on five occasions. West Indies have dominated the matchup winning all of the fixtures so far. With such a flawless head to head record, West Indies are the favourites to win the contest.

Matches played - 5

West Indies won - 5

The Netherlands won - 0

West Indies vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Max O'Dowd to score more than 21.5 runs

Max O'Dowd’s prolific form has resulted in two fifties in the last four matches. Further, he has crossed the mentioned mark in every match. The career average of 39.76 also indicates that the batter is likely to cross the mentioned mark. So, one can keep faith in the bet and reap benefits from it.

West Indies vs Netherlands Top Team Batsmen

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

Shai Hope has delivered for the West Indies with his brilliance scoring 216 runs from three innings with an average of 72. Also, he has scored three 50+ scores in the last five List A matches and he is leading West Indies’ batting unit with his consistency. The Caribbean captain is likely to maintain his form in the fixture as well and be the top batter for his team.

Max O'Dowd to be Netherlands’ top batter

Max O'Dowd has amassed 175 runs from three innings leading the run chart for the Netherlands. He has scored a half-century twice in the three matches and his consistency makes him a strong candidate to become the top batter for the team. Thus, we predict him to become the top batter in the match for the Netherlands.

West Indies vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ top bowler

Alzarri Joseph has picked six wickets from three innings so far in the competition being West Indies’ top wicket-taler in the tournament. Further, he has scalped 99 wickets from 58 ODI innings with an economy below six including a five-wicket haul. Also, he bowls in the powerplay as well as death overs which increases the probability of him becoming the top bowler for the national side.

Logan van Beek to be Netherlands’s top bowler

In a comparatively weak Dutch bowling attack, Logan van Beek is the only option who has the ability to take wickets at regular intervals. Overall, he has picked 27 ODI wickets from 20 innings with a bowling average of 32.92. Also, he is coming into the contest after a fou-wicket haul against Nepal in the previous encounter and the pacer is likely to continue his form becoming the top bowler for the team.