Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Prediction ZIM 76 % Chance of Winning NED 24 % Bet Now! Match 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier will have the hosts Zimbabwe going up against the Netherlands in Harare on June 20. This will be the first match of the competition for the Dutch, and the second for Zimbabwe, who have beaten Nepal by eight wickets in the tournament opener on June 18. The contest will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Zimbabwean batters were rampant against Nepal, as they cruised past the opposition after coming to chase a challenging 291-run target. Sean Williams and Craig Ervine were the heroes, as their centuries helped them to get the job done with 35 balls in hand. The Netherlands, on the other hand, had one win and one loss in the warm-ups.

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning @ 76%

Netherlands’s chances of winning @ 24%

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Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

For Zimbabwe, the pace trio of Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, and Tendai Chatara hold the key. They combined to take six wickets against Nepal, which proved clinical at the end before Ervine and Williams put on an unbroken 164-run stand to register a dominant victory. Sikandar Raza, who bowled brilliantly for his five wickets in the recent three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, will be in focus as well.

The Netherlands will heavily rely on Max O'Dowd, who has been the star of their comparatively weak batting unit. Shariz Ahmad and Vivian Kingma will be their most threatening wicket-taking option, while they seek support from Vikramjit Singh and Logan van Beek to pull off a miraculous victory in order to get off to a perfect start in the competition.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

Netherlands’ only victory in the warm-up matches, against Ireland, came while chasing. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, had enjoyed a successful 291-run chase against Nepal in the tournament opener. Therefore, whichever team win the toss, are most likely to prefer to field considering their recent success.

Weather Report

A sunny day is forecast in Harare on June 20, with an average temperature of 27°c, as predicted byworldweatheronline.com. There is neither any chance of rain nor the possibility of cloud coverage, which means the match will be played without any interruption due to unpleasant weather.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe squad:Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Wessly Madhevere Batsman Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande (WK) Batsman W Masakadza Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe beat Oman by 28 runs and then defeated Scotland by six wickets to complete double victory in warm-up matches. After that, riding on twin centuries from Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, they saw off a 291-run target with 35 balls to spare.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Vikram Singh, Aryan Dutt, Viv Kingma, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Predicted Playing XI

Max O'Dowd All-rounder Vikramjit Singh Batsman Wesley Barresi Batsman Noah Croes Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Scott Edwards (C & WK) Batsman Shariz Ahmad All-rounder Vivian Kingma Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Clayton Floyd Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands suffered a three-wicket loss against Sri Lanka in their first of the two warm-up matches and then roared back in style with a two-wicket victory over Ireland. Not to forget, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands recently had a three-match ODI series, which the former won by a 2-1 scoreline with back-to-back victories in the last two outings.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Head to Head

According tomykhel.com, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands have met in six ODIs thus far, with both sides winning three matches each.

Matches played - 6

Zimbabwe - 3

Netherlands - 3

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Craig Ervine to score over 22.5

Coming to open the innings, Ervine remained not out against Nepal in the previous encounter to guide his side chase down a 291-run target in 44.1 overs. While Sean Williams was playing aggressively from the other end, the Zimbabwean skipper kept his calm and played 128 balls for his 121 to take his side past the finishing line. In his last three 50-over outings, he was never out under 24 (121* vs Nepal, 37 vs Scotland, 24 vs Oman), and also hit two 150+ scores (195 and 161) against Shaheens in List A cricket prior to the fixtures. Therefore, it is established that he has been in fine touch, and the punters won’t have the safest bet than it in this fixture.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Top Team Batsmen

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

The Player of the Series on Zimbabwe’s recent ODI series against the Netherlands, Sean Williams hit a scintillating 70-ball 102 against Nepal in the World Cup Qualifier’s opener. When it comes to ODIs, the 36-year-old becomes the backbone of the entire Zimbabwe squad, and his consistency over the years (4488 runs at an average of 35.90, 80 wickets in 150 matches) has made him one of the country’s all-time greats. No wonder he will be the most crucial wicket for the Dutch if they want to stun the hosts.

Max O'Dowd to be Netherlands’s top batter

Having scored 139 runs in three matches, Max O’Dowd finished as the highest-run-getter in the three-match series against Zimbabwe. He averages 37.34 in ODIs after 25 matches, and his tally of 859 runs at a comparatively low strike rate of 71.76 suggests he tends to stay in the middle longer than many. Therefore, you should pick anyone else but him among the Dutch batters for the bulk of runs.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Despite the fact that Sikandar Raza conceded 44 off his six overs against Nepal without taking a wicket, he should be the most threatening bowling option for Zimbabwe against the Netherlands. In the recent three-match ODI against the Dutch, Raza claimed five wickets at an economy rate of 5.20. No Zimbabwean had more wickets than him after three outings, and hence, he should be the one who can be relied on.

Shariz Ahmad to be Netherlands’s top bowler

Having taken eight wickets in three matches in the recent-ODI series, Shariz Ahmed had an astonishing phase in Zimbabwe. In the warm-ups, he took three wickets in two outings, albeit at an expensive rate. Still, keeping his outstanding record against the hosts in mind, bank upon him among the Dutch bowlers for getting rewards.