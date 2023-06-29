Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Prediction ZIM 90 % Chance of Winning OMN 10 % Bet Now! Zimbabwe will begin the Super Six phase of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier on June 29 when they take on Oman at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. The hosts are coming to this fixture carrying four points from the group stage, courtesy of winning three matches on the trot. Oman, on the other hand, won’t have anything in their kitty as they finished third in Group B, behind Sri Lanka and Scotland having won twice and lost as many. The match will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Chance of Winning

Considering their tremendous form, Zimbabwe are outright favourties to win this fixture, as the Sikandar Raza-starred side have been coming with all guns blazing whenever they take on the field.

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning @ 90%

Oman’s chances of winning @ 10%

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Zimbabwe vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips

Stacked with prolific match-winners, Zimbabwe have not disappointed while playing the Qualifiers at home. The likes of Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, and Richard Ngarava have all lived up to the lofty expectations in order to enjoy a perfect campaign. At this stage, they are heavy favourites alongside Sri Lanka to book the remaining places for the upcoming ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.

Oman, meanwhile, will heavily rely on Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas to fire at the top. Additionally, their gun bowler Bilal Khan requires able support from his teammates in order to pull off a miraculous upset. For that, Fayyaz Butt, Zeeshan Maqsood, and Ayaan Khan must step up.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

Out of Zimbabwe’s last five victories, three came while they batted second. Interestingly, in the other two where they batted first and won, the opposition were the winners of the toss. Oman, on the other hand, had two victories in their last five outings, and both of them came while chasing. Therefore, it is safe to predict that whichever skipper wins the toss, will opt to field first.

Weather Report

A clear sunny day is forecast on June 29 at Queens Sports Club, with the highest temperature being 29°C and the lowest temperature being 10°C according toworldweatheronline.com. Only up to 2% cloud coverage is expected throughout the day, and the average humidity is to be around 33%. Therefore, expect a 50-over match that won’t have any interruption due to unpleasant weather.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe squad:Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Wessly Madhevere Batsman Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande (WK) Batsman W Masakadza Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are enjoying an outstanding run in the ODIs, as they enjoyed comprehensive victories in each of their last five ODIs. The biggest of them came in the last match only, where they bulldozed the USA by 304 runs in a game that could not have been a more one-sided affair.

Oman Player List

Oman squad:Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah.

Oman Predicted Playing XI:

Kashyap Prajapati, Batter Jatinder Singh Batter Aqib Ilyas Batter Zeeshan Maqsood (C) All-rounder Mohammed Nadeem All-rounder Ayaan Khan All-rounder Sandeep Goud All-rounder Adeel Shafique Batter and Wicketkeeper Kaleemullah Bowler Jay Odedra Bowler Bilal Khan Bowler

Oman Team Form

Oman had three defeats in their last five ODIs, and two of them, against Scotland and Sri Lanka respectively, have come before this fixture. Before that, they defeated the UAE by five wickets and then cruised past Ireland with the same wickets in hand.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Head to Head

This will be the first international game between Zimbabwe and Oman as they did not play against each other anytime in the past.

Matches played - 0

Zimbabwe - 0

Oman - 0

Zimbabwe vs Oman Betting Odds

Sikandar Raza to score over 21.5 runs

If you closely look at Zimbabwe’s reemergence in international cricket in recent years, you must have seen how Sikandar Raza has been the architect of their success. The veteran all-rounder has made his impact in this competition as well, as his scores of 102 not out, 68, and 48 in the Qualfiers speak volumes. So Raza scoring 22 or more runs against a depleted Oman bowling attack is not a very wild thing to expect, as this should reap rich rewards for the punters.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Top Team Batsmen

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

One of Zimbabwe’s all-time greats, Sean Williams is having an outstanding competition, having amassed 390 runs across four innings at an average of 130 and a strike rate of 152.94 to be at the top of the run-scorers chart. He just hit a superb 174 against the USA ahead of this fixture and had scores of 23, 91, and 102 not out prior to that. A Zimbabwean batsman who has an ODI average of 37.31 after 153 matches can’t be overlooked, and therefore, he should be the biggest threat to the Oman bowlers.

Aqib Ilyas to be Oman’s top batter

Having scored 954 runs from 22 matches at an average of 53, Aqib Ilyas is one of the most dynamic ODI batters for Oman. He had two fifties (52 against Ireland, 53 against the UAE) in the opening two fixtures in the competition, and that helped him to have a tally of 142 runs. His strike rate in the competition (81.60) is also impressive, which shows he has been batting with confidence. Hence, Ilyas is the best bet that the punters can trust among the mediocre Oman batters, as he is the tournament’s top-scorer from his side.

Zimbabwe vs Oman Top Team Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Having taken 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 13.30 and an economy rate of 4.15, Richard Ngarava has been doing the most damage for Zimbabwe in the competition. His recent success has helped him to improve his ODI numbers (43 wickets in 36 matches), as he did not have a single outing in his four games where he did not have at least two wickets. So, the left-arm quick is the key wicket-taking option for Zimbabwe, and keep faith in him to continue his good form.

Bilal Khan to be Oman’s top bowler

Arguably Oman’s sharpest bowling option, Bilal Khan is having an astonishing run in the competition, having taken nine wickets in four matches at a strike rate of 22.66. In all, he has a total of 90 wickets in 42 matches at an average of 19.73, which suggests how clinical he has been since making his debut in April 2019. More importantly, the 35-year-old has been enjoying bowling more since 2022, as his numbers have only gone up (43 wickets in 16 matches in 2022, 14 wickets in six matches) lately.