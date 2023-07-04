Zimbabwe vs Scotland Match Prediction ZIM 75 % Chance of Winning SCO 25 % Bet Now! Zimbabwe will lock horns with Scotland in the 6th Super Six game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The game is scheduled to start from 12:30 PM at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo on July 4.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe had a beautiful run in the competition and topped their group to reach the Super Six. Their impressive feat against the West Indies was impressive where they clinched a win by 35 runs. They met with their first defeat of the season in their previous outing against Sri Lanka where they lost the game by 9 wickets.

Scotland finished second in their group table with a single loss in their campaign. They were promoted to the Super Six and occupy the third place in the top six spots. They went against West Indies in their previous outing and registered a 7-wicket victory. This fixture holds utter importance as the winner of this game would meet Sri Lanka in the final.

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 75%

Scotland chance of winning - 25%

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Zimbabwe vs Scotland Betting Tips

Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine have been the batting spine of the squad. They carried the majority of the batting bid and secured impeccable scores in their campaign. Sean Williams leads the list of the highest run-scorer of the tournament. He scored 56 off 57 balls in his previous outing against Sri Lanka despite losing the game.

Whereas, hopes are alive for Scotland as their young talent, Brandon McMullen has taken hold of the bat and the ball for Scotland in the tournament. He reeled in the most runs for the team and also picked a considerable number of wickets while bowling. His brave innings of 69 off 106 balls against West Indies helped the team to grab the victory. Having said that, it is expected to witness an exciting clash between the sides in the upcoming fixture.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Toss Prediction

Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, is a batsman's paradise. They can play their strokes freely once they see off the new ball. The pacers will be assisted well from the track early in the morning. Spin bowlers might also enjoy bowling at this surface as it offers grip and turn if bowled slowly. The toss will be crucial in the fixture. The batting conditions are good on the surface but will be slightly challenging in the morning, and they have eased as the game has progressed. Both captains shall have this in their minds at the toss, and the side winning it will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

We will see clear skies over Bulawayo. The wicket balances it out between the batsmen and the bowlers. We expect to see the ball move early in the game, and the batting conditions shall ease as the game progresses.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Joylord Gumbie (wk), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Nyasha Mayavo

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine (c) Batter Joylord Gumbie (wk) Batter Sean Williams Batter Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl Batter Luke Jongwe All-rounder Wellington Masakadza Bowler Brad Evans All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe enjoyed an unbeatable streak of five games until their first loss of the competition against Sri Lanka. They have a spectacular batting line-up who are looking in terrific form, evident from their expensive outings. They are expected to bat well against Scotland.

Scotland Player List

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Christopher McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Jack Jarvis, Adrian Neill

Predicted Playing XI

Richie Berrington (c) Batter Matthew Cross (wk) Batter Christopher McBride Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder George Munsey Batter Tomas Mackintosh Batter Michael Leask Bowler Chris Greaves Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Chris Sole Bowler Safyaan Sharif Bowler

Scotland Team Form

Scotland has been relying on a few players while the others take a backseat in the tournament. They have a good but an inconsistent batting order. They have been delivering decent bowling performances in the competition but will have to amplify their form in order to have a chance at winning their next game.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Zimbabwe and Scotland have met each other thrice in the ODI format of cricket. The sides split the wins, 1-1, while their latest clash in 2018 resulted in an impasse.

ODI Head-to-Head Records

Zimbabwe - 1

Scotland - 1

No Result/ Abandoned - 1

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Betting Odds

Zimbabwe to have a higher opening partnership

Zimbabwe have established dominance in the batting department. They established solid opening partnerships in the competition and posted scores of 45, 80, 63, 56, 46 & 2 before losing their 1st wicket. Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine average at 31.66 & 64.25 respectively in the tournament. Whereas Scotland could not muster an impactful innings in the opening partnerships. They scored 6, 6, 0, 14 & 0 before losing their initial wicket in the competition. Given their current form, ZIM are more likely to score higher for the 1st wicket in the upcoming fixture.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Best Batters

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Sean Williams, an experienced left-handed batter, has displayed a performance of highest level in the competition. He is the top scorer of the competition and mustered 588 runs in 6 innings at an average of 117.60. His impressive feat in the competition led him to gather three centuries and two fifties in this campaign. He scored 174, 142 & 56 in his last three outings and possesses a strike rate of about 142 in the competition.

Brandon McMullen to be Scotland’s Best Batter

Brandon McMullen is emerging to become a promising lead in the batting line-up of Scotland. He possesses an average of 44.44 in the ODI format and has performed in accordance with his career average in the ongoing competition. He smashed 224 runs in 5 games at an average of 44.80 at a strike rate of 84.21. He secured a century and a fifty in his campaign. In his last outing against West Indies, he scored 69 off 106 to help the team seal the victory.

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Best Bowlers

Richard Ngrava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Richard Ngrava is the top bowler from Zimbabwe. The left arm pacer has picked 13 wickets in six games of the tournament. He possesses an economy rate of 4.75 in the competition. Zimbabwe could only pick a single wicket against Sri Lanka in their last outing. Ngrava picked the only wicket in the game and leaked 35 runs in the 7 overs he bowled. Looking at his ferocious form, Ngrava is expected to emerge as Zimbabwe’s best batter in the upcoming game.

Chris Greaves to be Scotland’s Best Bowler

Chris Greaves has been a crucial part of Scotland's bowling order. He picked up 12 wickets in 5 games. He has an economy rate of 5.18 and will give a hard time to the ZIM’s batters with the spin. Despite a loss against Sri Lanka, Greaves picked 4 crucial wickets in the game. He continued his form in the next game, picking 2 wickets against West Indies.