Zimbabwe vs USA Match Prediction ZIM 80 % Chance of Winning USA 20 % Bet Now! Two teams with contrasting fortunes, USA and Zimbabwe will face each other in Match No. 17 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Monday. Zimbabwe will look forward to maintaining their flawless record while USA will look to pull off an upset at Harare Sports Club when the game starts at 12:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs USA Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe have won each and every game in the tournament and their recent victory was against West Indies which would keep their morale high ahead of the contest. On the other hand, the United States of America are yet to single a game and so their chances of winning look bleak in the match. Thus, considering the journey of both teams in the competition, bookmakers have backed Zimbabwe to win with ease.

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning @ 80 %

USA’ chances of winning @ 20 %

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs USA Prediction & Betting Tips

Zimbabwe’s juggernaut has been unstoppable in the tournament winning three matches out of three. Craig Ervine and Sean Williams have been showcasing their experience in the international cricket being the top run-scorers in the tournament. Ervine has amassed 218 runs from three innings with an average of 109 while Williams has scored 216 runs across three innings with an average above 100 as well. Sikandar Raza has also contributed in the lower order with 170 runs from three matches.

In the bowling department, Richard Ngarava has picked eight wickets from three innings with a bowling average of 13.50 and a strike rate of 18. Raza has six wickets with a bowling average and a strike rate below 25. Overall, both the departments are clicking well for Zimbabwe and they would be keen to maintain their form with another victory in the fixture.

For USA, their campaign has been disappointing with a winless campaign. Shayan Jahangir and Gajanand Singh have majorly contributed to the team scoring 210 and 160 runs respectively. However, none of the other batters have crossed the 100-run mark and so the team will need them to step up in the upcoming fixtures. Saurabh Netravalkar has been the key bowler for the team taking five wickets from three matches with an economy of 4.50. Steven Taylor has four dismissals from three matches with a bowling average of 22.50.

Zimbabwe vs USA Match Toss Prediction

Fielding first has been the mantra in the tournament so far in the matches played at this venue. In the four matches, the team have opted to chase and the decision has aligned with the results on a couple of occasions as well. Also, the overall results favour the chasing teams as 77 ODIs played at the venue were won by the team batting second. On the other hand, 70 matches were won by the team batting first. Thus, the trend is likely to continue and the team winning the toss would like to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline.com, a clear sunny day is on the cards and the spectators can expect a full-length contest without interruption of rain. The temperature will be as low as 16 degree Celsius while it will rise to 25 degrees Celsius at the maximum limit.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe squad:Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Wessly Madhevere Batsman Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande (WK) Batsman W Masakadza Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have won three matches in a row so far beating Nepal, Netherlands, and West Indies. Their sublime form makes them favourites ahead of the contest and they are likely to beat the opposition without breaking a sweat.

USA Player List

The USA squad: Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones (vc), Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Sushant Modani, Sai Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Abhishek Paradkar, Nisarg Patel, Kyle Phillip, Usman Rafiq, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Steven Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Steven Taylor All-rounder Sushant Modani Batsman Nosthush Kenjige All-rounder Aaron Jones (C) Batsman Saiteja Mukkamalla Batsman Gajanand Singh Batsman Shayan Jahangir (WK) Batsman Jessy Singh All-rounder Nisarg Patel All-rounder Kyle Philip Bowler Saurabh Netravalkar Bowler

USA Team Form

The United States of America have suffered defeat in all of the matches they played so far and will have to get out of their rough patch as soon as possible. The team will face another stiff challenge in the match against Zimbabwe and would like to topple the opponents.

Zimbabwe vs USA Head to Head

Zimbabwe and USA are yet to face each other in ODIs and so it will be their first meeting in the 50-over format. The clash is expected to occur one-sided but it will be interesting how both teams perform in their matchup.

Zimbabwe vs USA Betting Odds

Craig Ervine to score more than 21.5 runs

Craig Ervine has scored 354 runs across eight ODIs this year, with an average of 59 at a strike rate of 89.16. Further, his career ODI average of 33.88 after 109 innings is quite impressive considering he plays for Zimbabwe, and thus, watching him score 22 or more runs should be the safest bet for the punters.

Zimbabwe vs USA Top Team Batsmen

Craig Ervine to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

Craig Ervine has been in tremendous form becoming not only the team’s highest run-scorer but also topping the run charts in the tournament. Further, his achievement of averaging 33.88 from 109 ODI innings is decent enough to strengthen his case to become the top batter for the team. Ervine is likely to maintain his consistency in the match as well and emerge as the top batter

Shayan Jahangir to be USA’s top batter

Shayan Jahangir has scored 210 runs from three innings in the tournament with a superb average of 105 courtesy of two 50+ scores in the last two games. Also, he has amassed 306 runs from 10 ODIs. Considering his recent form, punters can rely on Jahangir to be the top batter for his team.

Zimbabwe vs USA Top Team Bowlers

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Sikandar Rza has picked six wickets from three innings so far for Zimbabwe and has been prolific with the bat as well as the ball. He picked four wickets in the game against the Netherlands and followed it up with a couple of wickets against the West Indies. Thus, his recent form indicates that the all-rounder is likely to emerge as the top bowler for Zimbabwe.

Saurabh Netravalkar to be USA’s top bowler

Netravalakar is the strike bowler for the United States of America’s squad and he has picked five wickets from three innings for the national side. The left-arm pacer has an impressive career in ODIs taking 72 wickets from 45 innings with a bowling average of 21.55.