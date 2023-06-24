Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Prediction
ZIM
21%
Chance of Winning
WI
79%
Odi
Harare Sports Club
Facts
- West Indies have won three of their previous five meetings against Zimbabwe in ODIs. Zimbabwe have had one victory, while the other fixture ended as a tie.
- The last ODI between the two sides was played in March 2018 in the Super Six round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Back then, Brendan Taylor top-scored for Zimbabwe with an impressive 138 while Marlon Samuels was the star man for West Indies having scored an 80-ball 86.
- In the same fixture, Shai Hope and Evin Lewis starred with the bat as well, scoring 97-ball 76 and 75-ball 64 respectively to help their side chase down a 290-run target with four wickets and six balls to spare.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Chance of Winning
Despite Zimbabwe’s recent form and home advantages, the bookmakers have assigned West Indies as favourites in this fixture, especially because the Shai Hope-led side seems unstoppable since Darren Sammy has taken charge as their head coach.
- Zimbabwe’s chances of winning @ 21%
- West Indies’ chances of winning @ 79%
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips
Courtesy of winning two in two, West Indies are at the top of Group A with an NRR of 1.400. Zimbabwe, too, are not too far behind, having achieved the same feat albeit a relatively poor NRR of 1.126 has forced them to sit second place in the group. Stacked with superstars such as Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, and Sean Williams, the contest should be a cracker for the viewers.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Zimbabwe’s both victories in the competition, against Nepal and the Netherlands, came while chasing. West Indies, on the other hand, have won four matches on the trot while batting first since coming to Zimbabwe. However, the Caribbean side lost the toss both times against Nepal and the USA. Therefore, there is a high probability that whichever team win the toss, will opt to field first.
Weather Report
As per worldweatheronline.com, a clear sunny day is waiting on the cards for Zimbabwe and West Indies on June 24, with the temperature going as high as 26°c and as low as 9°c. There is no chance of rain at all with up to 5% cloud coverage, and the humidity is to be forecast at 53%. Therefore, expect a game without any interruption due to inclement weather.
Zimbabwe Player List
Zimbabwe squad:Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joylord Gumbie
|
Batsman
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Craig Ervine (C)
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Batsman
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Wessly Madhevere
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Batsman
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Sean Williams
|
All-rounder
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Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Burl
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All-rounder
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Clive Madande (WK)
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Batsman
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W Masakadza
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Bowler
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Tendai Chatara
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Bowler
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Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
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Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe had two successive victories against Oman (by 28 runs) and Scotland (by six wickets) in the warm-ups. Then they carried the momentum in the competition and cruised past Nepal (by eight wickets with 35 balls remaining) and the Netherlands (by six wickets with 55 balls remaining).
West Indies Player List
West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd
Predicted Playing XI
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Brandon King
|
Batsman
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K Mayers
|
All-rounder
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Johnson Charles
|
Batsman
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Shai Hope (C & WK)
|
Batsman
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Rovman Powell
|
Batsman
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Nicholas Pooran
|
Batsman
|
Jason Holder
|
All-rounder
|
Roston Chase
|
All-rounder
|
Akeal Hosein
|
All-rounder
|
Keemo Paul
|
All-rounder
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies have won each of their last five ODIs, with the recent two coming against Nepal and the USA by 101 runs and 39 runs respectively. Also in the warm-ups, West Indies defeated Scotland by 91 runs and the UAE by 114 runs.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Head to Head
West Indies and Zimbabwe have played 48 ODIs so far. Of them, the Caribbean side have won 36 times, while Zimbabwe have had the last laugh on 10 occasions. And one match ended in a tie, and the other match had no result due to unpleasant weather conditions.
Matches played - 48
Zimbabwe won - 10
West Indies won - 36
One Tie - 1
No Result - 1
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Betting Odds
Craig Ervine to score more than 21.5 runs
Craig Ervine has scored 307 runs across seven ODIs this year, with an average of 61.40 at a strike rate of 90.56. The Zimbabwean skipper made 121 not out against Nepal in the opening fixture of the ongoing World Cup Qualifier and followed it up with a stunning half-century against the Netherlands. His career ODI average of 33.74 after 3206 runs after 112 matches is very impressive considering he plays for Zimbabwe, and thus, watching him score 22 or more runs should be the safest bet for the punters.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen
Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s top batter
If you look at Zimbabwe’s most consistent batters of all time, Sean Williams’s name will be there at the top half of the chart. Even in this competition, since the warm-ups, his scores read 64, 33*, 102*, and 91. An ODI average of 36.34 by a Zimbabwean batter after 151 outings is a remarkable achievement to have, and Williams, who has had two 90+ outings against the Netherlands and Nepal before coming to this fixture is exactly the man you are looking for. More importantly, Williams averages 61.40 in ODIs this year, having aggregated 307 runs across seven outings at a strike rate of 90.56.
Shai Hope to be West Indies’s top batter
When it comes to ODIs, Shai Hope is the man whom West Indies can rely on more than anyone else at present. An average of 50.80 after 110 ODIs is not a joke, and Hope, courtesy of 15 centuries and 22 hundreds, have had that with a tally of 4674 runs. In their previous fixture against Nepal, he came to bat when West Indies slipped to 9/2 and scored a scintillating 132 to help them reach 329/7. This year, he averages 91.50 after six ODIs, having tallied 366 runs at a strike rate of 101.66.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers
Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler
Sikandar Raza has an average of 37.17, having amassed 3866 runs from 131 ODIs at a strike rate of 85.87. In his last three 50-over outings where he batted, the 37-year-old had two three-digit scores (102* against the Netherlands, 110* against Oman) and made 44 (against Scotland) in the other. Considering his impeccable form, as he came after hitting the quickest century (by 54 balls) hit by a Zimbabwean, just stay calm and bank upon him.
Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler
West Indies’ only specialist pacer in the lineup, Alzarri Joseph has picked up 97 wickets in 58 ODIs, with an average of 27.05 and an economy rate of 5.26. The right-arm quick has taken wickets each in the first two matches in the competition, against Nepal and the USA respectively, and with that, his tally in 2023 has now gone up to 10 scalps in four matches at 21.60. There is arguably no other bowler than Joseph who can create chances in regular intervals in order to tear Zimbabwean batters apart.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: West Indies
We would recommend the punters not to get into the trap of Zimbawe’s lucrative odds. Instead, keep faith in Hope and his boys to reap rewards.
- Zimbabwe to win @ 3.80 (Parimatch)
- West Indies to win @ 1.26 (Parimatch)