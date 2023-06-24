Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Prediction ZIM 21 % Chance of Winning WI 79 % Bet Now! Zimbabwe and West Indies, the two unbeaten sides of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, will go face-to-face on June 24 in Harare in a crucial Group A fixture of the competition. Both sides are coming to this fixture after two resounding victories, and the contest between two potent squads will get underway at 12.30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Despite Zimbabwe’s recent form and home advantages, the bookmakers have assigned West Indies as favourites in this fixture, especially because the Shai Hope-led side seems unstoppable since Darren Sammy has taken charge as their head coach.

Zimbabwe’s chances of winning @ 21%

West Indies’ chances of winning @ 79%

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Zimbabwe vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips

Courtesy of winning two in two, West Indies are at the top of Group A with an NRR of 1.400. Zimbabwe, too, are not too far behind, having achieved the same feat albeit a relatively poor NRR of 1.126 has forced them to sit second place in the group. Stacked with superstars such as Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, and Sean Williams, the contest should be a cracker for the viewers.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Zimbabwe’s both victories in the competition, against Nepal and the Netherlands, came while chasing. West Indies, on the other hand, have won four matches on the trot while batting first since coming to Zimbabwe. However, the Caribbean side lost the toss both times against Nepal and the USA. Therefore, there is a high probability that whichever team win the toss, will opt to field first.

Weather Report

As per worldweatheronline.com, a clear sunny day is waiting on the cards for Zimbabwe and West Indies on June 24, with the temperature going as high as 26°c and as low as 9°c. There is no chance of rain at all with up to 5% cloud coverage, and the humidity is to be forecast at 53%. Therefore, expect a game without any interruption due to inclement weather.

Zimbabwe Player List

Zimbabwe squad:Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie Batsman Craig Ervine (C) Batsman Wessly Madhevere Batsman Sean Williams All-rounder Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande (WK) Batsman W Masakadza Bowler Tendai Chatara Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe had two successive victories against Oman (by 28 runs) and Scotland (by six wickets) in the warm-ups. Then they carried the momentum in the competition and cruised past Nepal (by eight wickets with 35 balls remaining) and the Netherlands (by six wickets with 55 balls remaining).

West Indies Player List

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batsman K Mayers All-rounder Johnson Charles Batsman Shai Hope (C & WK) Batsman Rovman Powell Batsman Nicholas Pooran Batsman Jason Holder All-rounder Roston Chase All-rounder Akeal Hosein All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have won each of their last five ODIs, with the recent two coming against Nepal and the USA by 101 runs and 39 runs respectively. Also in the warm-ups, West Indies defeated Scotland by 91 runs and the UAE by 114 runs.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies and Zimbabwe have played 48 ODIs so far. Of them, the Caribbean side have won 36 times, while Zimbabwe have had the last laugh on 10 occasions. And one match ended in a tie, and the other match had no result due to unpleasant weather conditions.

Matches played - 48

Zimbabwe won - 10

West Indies won - 36

One Tie - 1

No Result - 1

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Betting Odds

Craig Ervine to score more than 21.5 runs

Craig Ervine has scored 307 runs across seven ODIs this year, with an average of 61.40 at a strike rate of 90.56. The Zimbabwean skipper made 121 not out against Nepal in the opening fixture of the ongoing World Cup Qualifier and followed it up with a stunning half-century against the Netherlands. His career ODI average of 33.74 after 3206 runs after 112 matches is very impressive considering he plays for Zimbabwe, and thus, watching him score 22 or more runs should be the safest bet for the punters.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’s top batter

If you look at Zimbabwe’s most consistent batters of all time, Sean Williams’s name will be there at the top half of the chart. Even in this competition, since the warm-ups, his scores read 64, 33*, 102*, and 91. An ODI average of 36.34 by a Zimbabwean batter after 151 outings is a remarkable achievement to have, and Williams, who has had two 90+ outings against the Netherlands and Nepal before coming to this fixture is exactly the man you are looking for. More importantly, Williams averages 61.40 in ODIs this year, having aggregated 307 runs across seven outings at a strike rate of 90.56.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’s top batter

When it comes to ODIs, Shai Hope is the man whom West Indies can rely on more than anyone else at present. An average of 50.80 after 110 ODIs is not a joke, and Hope, courtesy of 15 centuries and 22 hundreds, have had that with a tally of 4674 runs. In their previous fixture against Nepal, he came to bat when West Indies slipped to 9/2 and scored a scintillating 132 to help them reach 329/7. This year, he averages 91.50 after six ODIs, having tallied 366 runs at a strike rate of 101.66.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies Top Team Bowlers

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Sikandar Raza has an average of 37.17, having amassed 3866 runs from 131 ODIs at a strike rate of 85.87. In his last three 50-over outings where he batted, the 37-year-old had two three-digit scores (102* against the Netherlands, 110* against Oman) and made 44 (against Scotland) in the other. Considering his impeccable form, as he came after hitting the quickest century (by 54 balls) hit by a Zimbabwean, just stay calm and bank upon him.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’s top bowler

West Indies’ only specialist pacer in the lineup, Alzarri Joseph has picked up 97 wickets in 58 ODIs, with an average of 27.05 and an economy rate of 5.26. The right-arm quick has taken wickets each in the first two matches in the competition, against Nepal and the USA respectively, and with that, his tally in 2023 has now gone up to 10 scalps in four matches at 21.60. There is arguably no other bowler than Joseph who can create chances in regular intervals in order to tear Zimbabwean batters apart.