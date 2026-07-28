ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Predictions and Tips 2026

Summer cricket returns to England and Wales from June 12 to July 5 as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup heads across 7 stadiums, including Lord’s, The Oval, Old Trafford, and Edgbaston. The tournament features 12 national teams and 33 matches, with the final scheduled at Lord’s in London.

English conditions could play a major role during the first half of the competition. Seam bowlers usually become more dangerous under cloudy skies, especially during evening matches in Birmingham, Manchester, and Southampton. Batters often need extra time early in the innings before attacking shorter boundaries later in the game.

India, Australia, England, and New Zealand already enter the tournament as early favorites, though South Africa and the West Indies still look capable of difficult knockout runs. Group-stage matches also carry extra pressure because only 2 teams from each group reach the semi-finals.

One of the biggest fixtures arrives on June 14 when India faces Pakistan at Edgbaston. Rivalry matches like that attract massive crowds and heavy global attention during ICC tournaments.

Pitches in England change from venue to venue, so lineup choices can completely change match balance during ICC events. Some grounds help swing bowlers early, while flatter wickets at places like The Oval and Lord’s can produce much higher totals once batters settle in.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Predictions

Our match previews follow squad news, injury updates, and lineup changes throughout the tournament. ICC events shift after 1 major result, especially once teams move into pressure matches near the semi-final stage. English conditions also create different challenges from one venue to another, so pitch reports and weather reports can heavily affect pre-match expectations.

Team form, bowling combinations, and recent international performances all play a role in our predictions. Fast bowlers can dominate under cloudy conditions in England, while flatter surfaces later in the tournament may favor stronger batting sides.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Schedule of Upcoming Matches for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

England and Wales host 33 matches across 7 venues during the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup. Group-stage games run from June 12 to June 28 before the knockout stage begins at The Oval in London. Lord’s hosts the final on July 5, while one of the biggest early matches sees India face Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 14.

Predictions for this tournament will be here soon! No matches right now!

Date Time (UTC) Match Venue June 12, 2026 18:30 England vs Sri Lanka Edgbaston, Birmingham June 13, 2026 10:30 Ireland vs Scotland Old Trafford, Manchester June 13, 2026 14:30 Australia vs South Africa Old Trafford, Manchester June 13, 2026 18:30 New Zealand vs West Indies Rose Bowl, Southampton June 14, 2026 10:30 Bangladesh vs Netherlands Edgbaston, Birmingham June 14, 2026 14:30 India vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham June 16, 2026 14:30 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Rose Bowl, Southampton June 16, 2026 18:30 England vs Ireland Rose Bowl, Southampton June 17, 2026 10:30 Australia vs Bangladesh Headingley, Leeds June 17, 2026 14:30 India vs Netherlands Headingley, Leeds June 17, 2026 18:30 Pakistan vs South Africa Edgbaston, Birmingham June 18, 2026 18:30 Scotland vs West Indies Headingley, Leeds June 19, 2026 18:30 Ireland vs New Zealand Rose Bowl, Southampton June 20, 2026 10:30 Australia vs Netherlands Rose Bowl, Southampton June 20, 2026 14:30 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Old Trafford, Manchester June 20, 2026 18:30 England vs Scotland Headingley, Leeds June 21, 2026 10:30 Sri Lanka vs West Indies County Ground, Bristol June 21, 2026 14:30 India vs South Africa Old Trafford, Manchester June 23, 2026 10:30 New Zealand vs Scotland County Ground, Bristol June 23, 2026 14:30 Ireland vs Sri Lanka County Ground, Bristol June 23, 2026 18:30 Australia vs Pakistan Headingley, Leeds June 24, 2026 18:30 England vs West Indies Lord’s, London June 25, 2026 14:30 Bangladesh vs India Old Trafford, Manchester June 25, 2026 18:30 Netherlands vs South Africa County Ground, Bristol June 26, 2026 18:30 Scotland vs Sri Lanka Old Trafford, Manchester June 27, 2026 10:30 Netherlands vs Pakistan County Ground, Bristol June 27, 2026 14:30 Ireland vs West Indies County Ground, Bristol June 27, 2026 18:30 England vs New Zealand The Oval, London June 28, 2026 10:30 Bangladesh vs South Africa Lord’s, London June 28, 2026 14:30 Australia vs India Lord’s, London June 30, 2026 14:30 Semi-final 1 The Oval, London July 2, 2026 18:30 Semi-final 2 The Oval, London July 5, 2026 14:30 Final Lord’s, London

Teams List and Captains

Women’s cricket heads into another major ICC tournament with several teams already carrying settled squads and experienced leaders. England enters the competition on home soil, Australia arrives with another strong generation of all-rounders, while India hopes its batting lineup can finally push the team toward a world title. New Zealand also returns as defending champion after the 2024 triumph.

Australia Women

Captain: Sophie Molineux;

Key Players: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry;

Tournament outlook: Australia still enters the World Cup with massive ICC experience and one of the deepest squads in the tournament.

Bangladesh Women

Captain: Nigar Sultana Joty;

Key Players: Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Marufa Akter;

Main strength: Spin bowling could become important during slower matches in Bristol and Southampton.

England Women

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt;

Key Players: Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge;

Early view: English conditions and home crowds could give England a major advantage during knockout matches.

India Women

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur;

Key Players: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma;

Why they matter: India enters the tournament with one of the strongest batting groups in women’s cricket.

Ireland Women

Captain: Gaby Lewis;

Key Players: Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Amy Hunter;

Possible edge: Ireland could become a difficult opponent in low-scoring matches under cloudy English conditions.

Netherlands Women

Built around Babette de Leede;

Key Players: Sterre Kalis, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling;

Tournament note: The Netherlands reaches the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time in team history.

New Zealand Women

Led by Amelia Kerr;

Key Players: Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu;

Expected strength: Defending champions still look reliable in pressure matches and ICC knockout cricket.

Pakistan Women

Captain: Fatima Sana;

Key Players: Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz;

Possible advantage: English pitches with extra seam movement may help Pakistan more than flat batting surfaces.

Scotland Women

Captain: Kathryn Bryce;

Key Players: Sarah Bryce, Katherine Fraser, Abbi Aitken-Drummond;

Main focus: Scotland can approach the tournament more freely than teams expected to reach the semi-finals.

South Africa Women

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt;

Key Players: Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Shabnim Ismail;

Why they matter: South Africa has already reached multiple ICC finals and again looks capable of a deep tournament run.

Sri Lanka Women

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu;

Key Players: Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari;

Main challenge: Sri Lanka needs stronger middle-order consistency against top bowling attacks.

West Indies Women

Captain: Hayley Matthews;

Key Players: Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor, Afy Fletcher;

Tournament outlook: Athletic fielding and power hitting still make the West Indies one of the most unpredictable teams in T20 cricket.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Brief 2026

England and Wales prepare for the biggest Women’s T20 World Cup in tournament history as 12 national teams compete across 33 matches during June and July. Lord’s hosts the final on July 5, while other major venues include The Oval, Old Trafford, Edgbaston, and Headingley. Conditions in England could become one of the biggest talking points during the tournament because swing bowling and weather changes often influence short-format cricket much more than flat batting surfaces. India, Australia, England, and defending champions New Zealand already enter the competition with major expectations before the opening week begins.

Category Information Tournament ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Dates June 12 – July 5, 2026 Administrator International Cricket Council Cricket Format Women’s T20 International Tournament Format Group Stage and Knockout Stage Hosts England and Wales Number of Teams 12 Total Matches 33 Venues Lord’s, The Oval, Old Trafford, Edgbaston, Headingley, Rose Bowl, Bristol County Ground Final Venue Lord’s, London Defending Champions New Zealand Women Official Website ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Free Tips and Predictions for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

ICC tournaments rarely follow the same script from start to finish. A team can dominate the group stage and still struggle once knockout pressure arrives. Conditions in England also create extra challenges because the weather, swing movement, and slower pitches change the balance between batting and bowling from one venue to another. ICC tournaments leave little room for mistakes once knockout matches begin.

Team Form and Previous Meetings

Recent international results reveal more than old tournament history. Some teams arrive in England after long winning runs, while others still search for stable combinations before the opening week. Previous meetings between top nations like Australia, England, India, and South Africa can also expose patterns in bowling matchups or middle-order struggles during pressure games.

Squad Updates and Injury News

World Cup squads can change quickly after fitness concerns or workload management decisions. One missing all-rounder or opening batter sometimes forces major changes to the balance of a side. Training reports, captain interviews, and late lineup news can shift predictions before the toss.

English Conditions and Pitch Reports

June cricket in England creates different conditions from ground to ground. Early matches in Birmingham or Manchester may help seam bowlers under cloudy skies, while flatter surfaces at Lord’s or The Oval can produce much bigger totals later in the tournament. Teams with reliable swing bowlers and disciplined fielding units perform well during ICC events in England.

Match Statistics and Team Numbers

Strike rates, powerplay scoring, and bowling economy during the final overs still play a major role before major fixtures. Batters who rotate strike well against spin and seam usually handle English conditions better than players who depend only on boundary hitting. Recent T20 results often influence betting movement before major fixtures.

Betting Odds and Market Changes

Odds movement before the start of play can sometimes reveal important information about lineups or conditions. Toss results also become more influential in England once weather forecasts start affecting bowling conditions during the evening session. Comparing prices across several sportsbooks may help identify stronger value before the market fully settles.

Reports From Cricket Journalists and Analysts

International tournaments generate constant coverage from reporters, former players, and cricket analysts around the world. Team selection debates, practice-session observations, and injury concerns appear through cricket media before official statements arrive. Local English reports can also provide useful information about pitch behavior and weather conditions near the venue.

Data Models and Tournament Projections

Some analytical systems compare venue records, recent T20 numbers, and player performances against specific bowling styles. Some models adjust heavily after injuries or batting-order changes. Knockout tournaments also create extra pressure, so recent momentum and confidence levels become important late in the competition.

Betting Markets for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Several betting markets attract strong attention during the tournament:

Match Winner;

Tournament Winner;

Top Batter;

Top Bowler;

Total Runs Over/Under;

Highest Opening Partnership;

Player of the Match;

Team Total Runs;

Semi-finalists;

Finalists.

Other Cricket Tournaments Worth Watching

The cricket calendar rarely slows down after an ICC tournament ends. Domestic T20 leagues, international series, and long-format competitions continue throughout the year across England, India, Australia, South Africa, and several other major cricket nations. Some events focus heavily on power hitting and short matches, while others test squads across 4 or 5 days of cricket.

Several players involved in the Women’s T20 World Cup also appear in franchise leagues and international tours later in the season. Major bilateral series and ICC competitions create completely different playing conditions compared to England, especially on batting-friendly grounds in Asia or faster pitches in Australia and South Africa.

Popular cricket tournaments and series include:

Indian Premier League (IPL);

Big Bash League (BBL);

SA20;

Lanka Premier League;

Bangladesh Premier League;

Super Smash;

T10 League;

County Championship;

Sheffield Shield;

The Ford Trophy;

Vijay Hazare Trophy;

Ranji Trophy;

List A competitions;

ICC World Test Championship;

ODI cricket;

Test cricket;

International T20 series;

Cricket World Cup League Two;

Asia Cup;

India Tour of Bangladesh;

Sri Lanka Tour of India;

New Zealand Tour of India;

Australia Tour of India;

India Tour of South Africa;

India Tour of England;

West Indies Tour of India.