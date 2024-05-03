IRL (Ireland Women) vs NED (Netherlands Women) Match Prediction IRL 83 % Chance of Winning NED 17 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.224 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women and Netherlands Women will cross swords in the 20th game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024. The game will take place on May 3, 2024. Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi will host this affair and it will begin from 9:00 PM IST.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

Ireland Women began their campaign on a positive note. They kept pushing hard in the competition and grabbed victories in the next two games as well. With three wins, they are placed atop the group B table of the tournament. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 2.407. They will be confident going into the next game against Netherlands Women.

Netherlands Women have won two games in the competition and lost a fixture in their three outings. They are one win away from sealing their place for sure in the semi-final which guarantees them a place in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. Netherlands Women lack experience and have a poor record playing against Ireland Women. They won their last game and will be looking to continue the same in the next outing.

Ireland Women chance of winning - 83%

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 17%

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Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score under 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Ireland Women have presented the best opening partnerships in the competition so far. They have posted the scores of 52, 130 & 82 runs before their 1st dismissal in three games. They have Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis opening for the side who have been excellent in the competition so far. Hunter (65.00) and Lewis (47.00) have impressive averages in the competition and will lead a successful opening partnership in the next game as well. With that being stated, you should put your money on Ireland Women to score over 23 runs before 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds SCO-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 15.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch THAI-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 11.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: Ireland Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction

The Zayed Cricket Stadium has played host to many top international games and typically there is something for the batters and bowlers here. We expect a par score to be around 150 in this match. Both teams will be comfortable either batting or bowling first in this match. However, we expect both sides to want to chase so we are expecting the captains to want to bowl first.

Weather Report

Clear skies with the temperature hovering around 30 and 31 degrees throughout this game. It will also be humid with the levels in the high fifties but there is no danger of rain.

Ireland Women Player List

Laura Delany (c), Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire.

Predicted Playing XI

Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis Batter Orla Prendergast Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Laura Delany (C) All-rounder Eimear Richardson All-rounder Leah Paul Bowler Arlene Kelly All-rounder Ava Canning Bowler Cara Murray Bowler Jane Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have won all the three games in the competition. They have displayed tremendous form in the batting and bowling unit. Their batters are in tremendous form and have won them games in the competition. They will go in confident in the next game.

Netherlands Women Player List

Heather Siegers (c), Annemijn Thomson, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Jolien van Vliet, Sterre Kalis, Caroline de Lange, Eva Lynch, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Merel Dekeling, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Babette de Leede, Hannah Landheer, Isabel van der Woning, Mikkie Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Sanya Khurana, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers (C) Batter Sterre Kalis Batter Babette de Leede Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke All-rounder Iris Zwilling All-rounder Frederique Overdijk Batter Eva Lynch All-rounder Hannah Landheer Batter Caroline de Lange Bowler Silver Siegers Bowler Merel Dekeling Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women have managed to win two games out of three in the competition. They have a weak batting order and their bowlers failed to produce impactful results in the tournament. They have a decent squad but it will not be enough against the strong Irish squad.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

Ireland Women and Netherlands Women have met on 15 occasions in the WT20I format, IRE Women dominates the tally by 13-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Netherlands Women - 13

Ireland Women - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

In their recent match against Vanuatu Women, Ireland Women secured a commanding victory, chasing down a target of 88 runs with ease. Vanuatu Women struggled with their batting, managing only 88 for 9 in 20 overs, with Valenta Langiatu being the standout performer with 27 runs. However, their innings was marred by frequent wicket losses. In response, Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter led Ireland's charge with impressive knocks of 45 and 34 runs respectively, guiding their team to victory by 9 wickets.

In their recent match against Zimbabwe Women, Netherlands Women clinched victory by 14 runs after posting a competitive total of 135 for 6 in 20 overs. Sterre Kalis and Babette de Leede provided a solid start, while Robine Rijke's quickfire 39 runs bolstered their innings. Despite a valiant effort by Josephine Nkomo, who scored 39 runs, Zimbabwe Women struggled to keep up with the required run rate and ultimately fell short by 14 runs.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women T20i Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.20 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! Netherlands Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.015 Bet Now!

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Best Batters

Gaby Lewis to be Ireland Women’s Best Batter

Gabu Lewis is the top scorer from Ireland. She has reeled in 141 runs in 3 games at an average of 47.00. She scored 45 runs in the last game and will come in confident in the next game as well.

Sterre Kalis to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Sterre Kalis is the top scorer from Netherlands Women in the competition. She has 104 runs to her name with an average of 34.66. She has a strike rate of 116.85 in the competition. She scored 34 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women Best Bowlers

Eimear Richardson to be Ireland Women’s Best Bowler

Eimear Richardson has 6 scalps under her belt this season. With that, she is the top wicket-taker in the competition. She has an economy rate of 3.66 in the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game.

Caroline de Lange to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Caroline de Lange has picked 3 wickets for the team in the competition. With her form, she will be the top bowling pick in the next game against Ireland Women.